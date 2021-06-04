 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Anyone up for tern omelettes, because here's your chance   (michigansthumb.com) divider line
22
    More: Sad, Orange County, California, Tern, Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, California, Southern California, Abandonment, largest-scale abandonment of eggs, significant increase  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 10:39 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is a season.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Things took a tern for the worst.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'd think they would retern once the danger had passed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they all got raptored.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ain't nobody can eat 3000 eggs.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Screwing Of The Tern by James Henry
 
johnny queso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
puns aside, this is infuriating.

tear him a new cloaca.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whose Line - Arctic Tern
Youtube wBzwv057GPs
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fano: Ain't nobody can eat 3000 eggs.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fano: Ain't nobody can eat 3000 eggs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: Fano: Ain't nobody can eat 3000 eggs.

[media3.giphy.com image 506x261]


Goddammit.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ain't nobody can post 50 cool hand luke gifs
 
zbtop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Genuine question for any ornithologists out there, why would all these birds permanently abandon a large active nesting site, and refuse to return, following relatively brief encounters with potential threats?

Like, just from an evolutionary perspective, that strategy seems prone to problems. Would they do this if a hawk flew over instead? Can anyone enlighten me?
 
0z79
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had to put away my micro-drone, that doesn't have a camera, because of stupid & selfish motherfarkers like this person... I just want to play with my harmless toy, but NOOOO! Nosey motherfarkers have to ruin it for me... just like they ruin my peace when I'm minding my own business, smoking a cigarette half a block away and they just HAVE to biatch about it.

I'm beginning to really dislike "normal" people. They're all about themselves, not at all about just enjoying life.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zbtop: Genuine question for any ornithologists out there, why would all these birds permanently abandon a large active nesting site, and refuse to return, following relatively brief encounters with potential threats?

Like, just from an evolutionary perspective, that strategy seems prone to problems. Would they do this if a hawk flew over instead? Can anyone enlighten me?


Terns are pro-choice.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Landmines surrounding the nesting area should discourage people from entering the area.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: zbtop: Genuine question for any ornithologists out there, why would all these birds permanently abandon a large active nesting site, and refuse to return, following relatively brief encounters with potential threats?

Like, just from an evolutionary perspective, that strategy seems prone to problems. Would they do this if a hawk flew over instead? Can anyone enlighten me?

Terns are pro-choice.


And this is California we're talking about. If this was Texas, they'd have to carry them to full tern.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
3,000?
Nah...4 is my tern limit.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yet AGAIN,some dumbass person farks up nature because they're farking stupid.
 
0z79
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Chemlight Battery: zbtop: Genuine question for any ornithologists out there, why would all these birds permanently abandon a large active nesting site, and refuse to return, following relatively brief encounters with potential threats?

Like, just from an evolutionary perspective, that strategy seems prone to problems. Would they do this if a hawk flew over instead? Can anyone enlighten me?

Terns are pro-choice.

And this is California we're talking about. If this was Texas, they'd have to carry them to full tern.


https://www.thecut.com/2016/03/woman-​i​n-texas-forced-to-deliver-stillborn-ba​by.html

Or, they have to walk around with a dead body inside them.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

0z79: I had to put away my micro-drone, that doesn't have a camera, because of stupid & selfish motherfarkers like this person... I just want to play with my harmless toy, but NOOOO! Nosey motherfarkers have to ruin it for me... just like they ruin my peace when I'm minding my own business, smoking a cigarette half a block away and they just HAVE to biatch about it.

I'm beginning to really dislike "normal" people. They're all about themselves, not at all about just enjoying life.


"Normal" people are farking dumbasses.  You don't want anything to do with them anyhow.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When a big storms a brewin' sometimes even birds have to abandon future of the young to survive
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.