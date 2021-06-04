 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   Museum fire caused by ignited "dandelion fluff"   (kbzk.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Lake County, Montana, Hay, Baler, Flathead Lake, Horse, Sheriff, Museum founder Gil Mangels, material things  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 9:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I knew a stripper named....uh, never mind.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What did that museum do to piss off the Bidens' anyway?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalism these days. Nothing but puff pieces.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta watch out for those fluff ignitions

media.2oceansvibe.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A museum with no real focused collecting mission, where exhibits are just open storage without narrative?  Hopefully they can take this opportunity to rework their mission and vision and exhibits.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Never tried igniting dandelion fluff.  Now I really want to try it.
 
wage0048
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Never tried igniting dandelion fluff.  Now I really want to try it.


Cottonwood fluff, too.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Found this showing how flammable that fluff can be. This is cottonwood fluff, but pretty much the same.

Burning Cottonwood in the front yard
Youtube zObWwYdrkaI
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.