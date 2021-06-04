 Skip to content
(BBC)   Noah's Ark detained at Ipswich, UK for being unseaworthy   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, Noah's Ark, Book of Genesis, Noah, Mr Peters, Ship, Freedom of Information request, East Anglian Daily Times, Coastguard Agency  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right.

What's a cubit?
 
suze [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, the poetic irony.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why is it that every replica of the Ark has the world's least hydrodynamic bow? Are we to believe that Noah didn't understand how boats worked?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A dove with a farking olive branch won't help you here. Get your damned vessel seaworthy & insured, cheapskate.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should change it from a museum to a restaurant where you can eat two of every animal.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There was a young fellow called Bill
Whose general knowledge was nil;
He thought Joan of Arc
Navigated the barque
That landed on Ararat's hill.

/Got nuthin'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't understand why this myth endures.  Is it like Santa where we all know it's fake, but it's fun to play along?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Why is it that every replica of the Ark has the world's least hydrodynamic bow? Are we to believe that Noah didn't understand how boats worked?


Well, it wasn't supposed to sail anywhere, just float until the flood ends, right? Otherwise it would have sails, oars, or both...

/ I know, I know, I'm applying logic to Bible stories.
// Silly me
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Why is it that every replica of the Ark has the world's least hydrodynamic bow? Are we to believe that Noah didn't understand how boats worked?


He didn't really need to, what with God telling him what to do though, right?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Why is it that every replica of the Ark has the world's least hydrodynamic bow? Are we to believe that Noah didn't understand how boats worked?


Because Noah's Barge just doesn't sound as poetic.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark, I am disappoint.  We are this deep in the thread and no mention of a rudder when discussing a Dutch ship.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I don't understand why this myth endures.  Is it like Santa where we all know it's fake, but it's fun to play along?


The most interesting response to that I heard was that given the similar story in Gilgamesh, maybe there was a massive regional flood that spurred the story. People's definition of "the whole world" has changed quite a bit over the millenia.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Why is it that every replica of the Ark has the world's least hydrodynamic bow? Are we to believe that Noah didn't understand how boats worked?


You need two Tyrannosaurs at the bow so they can weigh it down. Don't you know anything?
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The nice thing about stories like this is that it makes you feel so much better about your own life. Not getting to where you want to be? Well, did you build a colossal replica of a ship that didn't exist and that can't even float? No? Well then you're doing just fine, Sparky
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Rapmaster2000: I don't understand why this myth endures.  Is it like Santa where we all know it's fake, but it's fun to play along?

The most interesting response to that I heard was that given the similar story in Gilgamesh, maybe there was a massive regional flood that spurred the story. People's definition of "the whole world" has changed quite a bit over the millenia.


Yeah their world could have been 20 square miles and I do like how biblical scholars say that every civilization around the world has a great flood story, no shiat it floods everywhere in the world.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey at least theirs floats
 
wademh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reminds me of something.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stupid ass gullible people actually believe that bullshiat?!
 
