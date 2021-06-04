 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Trudeau to Church: Shame on you   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol!  The Catholic church's crimes are too numerous to list, and they don't do mea culpas.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when death racist misogynistic cults take responsibility for anything?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't often agree with Trudeau but even a broken clock is right twice a day.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Catholic Church isn't coming forwards with the records that they have. There should be a simultaneous RCMP raid on every facility that could contain those records.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke it from orbit.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know way too many adults who hated every minute of Catholic School then sent their kids to the same exact institution. Makes zero sense to me. And how a institution that hid and protected child molesters still exists makes zero sense to me as well.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His father's Indian Affairs minister took over from the Catholic church in 1969 -- and then converted it to a regular day school under their auspices until closing it in 1978.

Dare I suggest the senior Trudeau's government at the time may have chosen not to follow up too intensely -- and decided closing the place altogether was better than doing so. Keeping the problems literally buried.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Since when death racist misogynistic cults take responsibility for anything?


You forgot "child-molesting". A lot of the problem priests were sent to indigenous areas in places like Alaska and British Columbia, with the Church knowing full well that they were pedos.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known people who went on missions in Africa, teaching religion in the name of charity. I can't see how people still think it's a good thing when the history of it has been so farking awful.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: lolmao500: Since when death racist misogynistic cults take responsibility for anything?

You forgot "child-molesting". A lot of the problem priests were sent to indigenous areas in places like Alaska and British Columbia, with the Church knowing full well that they were pedos.


True. To be fair, its not just a canada affair, the church does this shiat in every single country.

sinko swimo: And how a institution that hid and protected child molesters still exists makes zero sense to me as well.


Damn right. Any corporation or school or whatever organisation would have had a very detailed history of systemic pedophilia, rape and covering up those crimes would have had all their assets seized and all their leadership sent to prison for life long ago.

Organised religion is a farking cancer on humanity, especially the abrahamic ones since they are the ones with the most members.

Teaching the bible/koran/torah to your kid, bringing them to church/sending them to religious school is child abuse. The only reason why these bullshiat lies are still alive today is because the kids are brainwashed into this crap since day 1. Its crazy how people grow out of the whole Santa Claus thing and the parents tell the kids that its all made up but somehow, all the Jesus/mohammed/god stuff, thats totally legit!

/farking humans, man
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: Lol!  The Catholic church's crimes are too numerous to list, and they don't do mea culpas.


Not even a mea maxima culpa? For old time's sake?
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Responsibility isn't part of their faith.
 
starsrift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's amazing how evil you can be when you believe salvation is only a secret admission of guilt away. Commit genocide, go inside a tiny box and 'anonymously' confess to a fellow priest, ta da, plane ticket to heaven approved.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn, that was darker than I was expecting.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Damn, that was darker than I was expecting.


Really? You don't expect dark from Trudeau?

bubbadave1056 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's time to burn the whole gotdammed thing down.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like dumping on the Catholic Church as much as the next farker, but the residential schools aren't a Catholic problem, they're a Canada and the US problem. Let's take a gander at the state run places and the Protestant religious outfits. If it turns out that there aren't mass graves at those places, I'll eat crow (metaphorically, I don't want the neighborhood crows on my ass all the time), but I don't reckon I'll have to. Much as I wish there was a chance I was wrong.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Responsibility isn't part of their faith.


The Canadian government's hands aren't exactly clean in this affair either.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: And the Catholic Church isn't coming forwards with the records that they have. There should be a simultaneous RCMP raid on every facility that could contain those records.


And a simultaneous simultaneous raids on the RCMP when they are out raiding the churches
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If the pope continues to refuse to apologize for what happened, then it's time to declare the Vatican a terrorist organization.  That would mean any Canadian Catholic church that maintains ties with the Vatican is supporting terrorism.

Sometimes extreme measures are necessary.
 
dave0821
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expected to be catholic
I don't see the child abuse? Where is it?
It's not like some american school where the curriculum is determined by racist evangelicals that run the PTA or whatever the local district commissioner or whoever decides the kids will learn.
She's getting a high quality education
There's no religious interference with the curriculum
She is in now way being brainwashed
Really I need to know where the abuse is?
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am hopeful, but I don't expect Trudeau's government to take responsibility for what happened. So far, since discovering the terrible mass grave site of 215 residential schoolchildren, their major actions have been lowering flags to half mast, an apology, and asking the Catholic Church to take responsibility for their role in Canada's residential school system.

As if China needed any more fuel for its Whataboutism attacks towards Canada for its track record on treatment of its indigenous population.
 
scanman61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: And the Catholic Church isn't coming forwards with the records that they have. There should be a simultaneous RCMP raid on every facility that could contain those records.


This is one of the few correct uses for a no knock warrant.

Just show up with guns and take all the records.
 
emtwo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expected to be catholic
I don't see the child abuse? Where is it?
It's not like some american school where the curriculum is determined by racist evangelicals that run the PTA or whatever the local district commissioner or whoever decides the kids will learn.
She's getting a high quality education
There's no religious interference with the curriculum
She is in now way being brainwashed
Really I need to know where the abuse is?


I have no idea what actually goes on in those schools and those classrooms. I suspect you have a better but still incomplete idea.

But those two bolded parts are entirely contradictory.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expec ...


And I bolded the part that is of most concern for me. Civil service service should not collect separate taxes for separate schools, particularly with the inherent inequity as described above
 
dave0821
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expected to be catholic
I don't see the child abuse? Where is it?
It's not like some american school where the curriculum is determined by racist evangelicals that run the PTA or whatever the local district commissioner or whoever decides the kids will learn.
She's getting a high quality education
There's no religious interference with the curriculum
She is in now way being brainwashed
Really I need to know where the abuse is?

I have no idea what actually goes on in those schools and those classrooms. I suspect you have a better but still incomplete idea.

But those two bolded parts are entirely contradictory.


It's not contradictory at all
She has a religion class
Oh noes!!! Evil evil evil1!1
Grow up man
Just because the majority of your country is filled with religious bigots does not mean the rest of the world is either
Just because someone has a religion doesn't mean they're automatically bad
It's a horrible way to go through life with such a narrow bigoted view
No better than the people you claim are just as bad
 
Glenford
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expected to be catholic
I don't see the child abuse? Where is it?
It's not like some american school where the curriculum is determined by racist evangelicals that run the PTA or whatever the local district commissioner or whoever decides the kids will learn.
She's getting a high quality education
There's no religious interference with the curriculum
She is in now way being brainwashed
Really I need to know where the abuse is?

I have no idea what actually goes on in those schools and those classrooms. I suspect you have a better but still incomplete idea.

But those two bolded parts are entirely contradictory.


Plus, they are funded using the same formula as the "public" schools. The reason they have smaller classes is because they dump the higher needs spec Ed kids on the public system. Principals literally tell students that they can either get suspended or register with the other school down the street. They get to pick and choose what students they educate.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Rob3Fan: And the Catholic Church isn't coming forwards with the records that they have. There should be a simultaneous RCMP raid on every facility that could contain those records.

And a simultaneous simultaneous raids on the RCMP when they are out raiding the churches


dave0821
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expec ...

And I bolded the part that is of most concern for me. Civil service service should not collect separate taxes for separate schools, particularly with the inherent inequity as described above


Where I live the options for taxes are public or catholic schools
It's part of our property tax
And again anyone can choose either school you don't have to be catholic or forced to become catholic
Both schools are regulated by the provincial school board
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
dave0821
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expected to be catholic
I don't see the child abuse? Where is it?
It's not like some american school where the curriculum is determined by racist evangelicals that run the PTA or whatever the local district commissioner or whoever decides the kids will learn.
She's getting a high quality education
There's no religious interference with the curriculum
She is in now way being brainwashed
Really I need to know where the abuse is?

I have no idea what actually goes on in those schools and those classrooms. I suspect you have a better but still incomplete idea.

But those two bolded parts are entirely contradictory.

Plus, they are funded using the same formula as the "public" schools. The reason they have smaller classes is because they dump the higher needs spec Ed kids on the public system. Principals literally tell students that they can either get suspended or register with the other school down the street. They get to pick and choose what students they educate.


That's bullshait
I don't live in one of those high end neighbourhoods
Low income
A lot of the kids going to the school are not all prefect.
I'll admit my daughter had anxiety and other problems that the school was more than willing to work with when she was in elementary.
There were no threats no suspension
Just love compassion and a dedication to educating her
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: I like dumping on the Catholic Church as much as the next farker, but the residential schools aren't a Catholic problem, they're a Canada and the US problem. Let's take a gander at the state run places and the Protestant religious outfits. If it turns out that there aren't mass graves at those places, I'll eat crow (metaphorically, I don't want the neighborhood crows on my ass all the time), but I don't reckon I'll have to. Much as I wish there was a chance I was wrong.


You may be right, but there does seem to be a remarkably specific pattern forming with regard to Catholic institutions established to sequester and recondition socially nonconforming persons.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SMB2811: aleister_greynight: Responsibility isn't part of their faith.

The Canadian government's hands aren't exactly clean in this affair either.


Same as it's always been power hungry government gets the church too do their dirty work. It's easy to convince people to do horrible things if they believe in the promise of salvation
 
Glenford
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expected to be catholic
I don't see the child abuse? Where is it?
It's not like some american school where the curriculum is determined by racist evangelicals that run the PTA or whatever the local district commissioner or whoever decides the kids will learn.
She's getting a high quality education
There's no religious interference with the curriculum
She is in now way being brainwashed
Really I need to know where the abuse is?

I have no idea what actually goes on in those schools and those classrooms. I suspect you have a better but still incomplete idea.

But those two bolded parts are entirely contradictory.

Plus, they are funded using the same formula as the "public" schools. The reason they have smaller classes is because they dump the higher needs spec Ed kids on the public system. Principals literally tell students that they can either get suspended or register with the other school down the street. They get to pick and choose what students they educate.

That's bullshait
I don't live in one of those high end neighbourhoods
Low income
A lot of the kids going to the school are not all prefect.
I'll admit my daughter had anxiety and other problems that the school was more than willing to work with when she was in elementary.
There were no threats no suspension
Just love compassion and a dedication to educating her


It's not bullshiat, I have first hand experience with it. It happens all the time. Glad you had a good experience, many students do not. Especially LGBTQ2S students.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expected to be ...


No, that's all good.

It's not abuse, she's in no danger.

Because she's a little girl, not a little boy.
 
dave0821
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expected to be ...

No, that's all good.

It's not abuse, she's in no danger.

Because she's a little girl, not a little boy.


It's good you have such a narrow world view as well
And you all wonder why your country is circling the drain right now
Everything is either my way or no way
Glad to see that's working
 
Wolf892
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe if first nation kids stopped being so sexy the priests would leave them alone.
 
dave0821
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expected to be catholic
I don't see the child abuse? Where is it?
It's not like some american school where the curriculum is determined by racist evangelicals that run the PTA or whatever the local district commissioner or whoever decides the kids will learn.
She's getting a high quality education
There's no religious interference with the curriculum
She is in now way being brainwashed
Really I need to know where the abuse is?

I have no idea what actually goes on in those schools and those classrooms. I suspect you have a better but still incomplete idea.

But those two bolded parts are entirely contradictory.

Plus, they are funded using the same formula as the "public" schools. The reason they have smaller classes is because they dump the higher needs spec Ed kids on the public system. Principals literally tell students that they can either get suspended or register with the other school down the street. They get to pick and choose what students they educate.

That's bullshait
I don't live in one of those high end neighbourhoods
Low income
A lot of the kids going to the school are not all prefect.
I'll admit my daughter had anxiety and other problems that the school was more than willing to work with when she was in elementary.
There were no threats no suspension
Just love compassion and a dedication to educating her

It's not bullshiat, I have first hand experience with it. It happens all the time. Glad you had a good experience, many students do not. Especially LGBTQ2S students.


Too bad it didn't go well for you
There's no LGBTQ+ issues with the students at her school.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

So let me get this straight
Just because I send my daughter to a Catholic school it's child abuse??
The one two blocks from my house
The better funded school with smaller class sizes than the public school further away?
The academy of science art and sport
That's child abuse?
The school that has standardized educational programs in line with current theories thoughts and practices throughout most of the first class counties.
That's child abuse?
Sure she has a religion class doesn't really get a mark in it. Doesn't determine whether she passes or fails a grade.
She's getting a good education
She's not catholic
She's not expected to be catholic
I don't see the child abuse? Where is it?
It's not like some american school where the curriculum is determined by racist evangelicals that run the PTA or whatever the local district commissioner or whoever decides the kids will learn.
She's getting a high quality education
There's no religious interference with the curriculum
She is in now way being brainwashed
Really I need to know where the abuse is?


How much of the tuition fee goes to the Vatican?

Which then uses that money to help and hide child rapists and abusers. Or hoards it.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chthonic Echoes: UndeadPoetsSociety: I like dumping on the Catholic Church as much as the next farker, but the residential schools aren't a Catholic problem, they're a Canada and the US problem. Let's take a gander at the state run places and the Protestant religious outfits. If it turns out that there aren't mass graves at those places, I'll eat crow (metaphorically, I don't want the neighborhood crows on my ass all the time), but I don't reckon I'll have to. Much as I wish there was a chance I was wrong.

You may be right, but there does seem to be a remarkably specific pattern forming with regard to Catholic institutions established to sequester and recondition socially nonconforming persons.


Like I said, I'm no fonder of the church than you are, and I'm not denying that they've perpetrated horrible abuses in the name of "moral education", but they didn't start the residential schools and they weren't responsible for the majority of them, and the other ones were also hellish death camps. The Canadian government is as directly responsible for Kamloops as they are for Kuper Island. And yes, as I mentioned above, the US government is equally as guilty on this one.
 
