This Portuguese dam has a spectacular access stairway so steep that it's sometimes easier to mountaineer the hillside
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This little guy with big feet told me there's a giant farking spider at the top.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me but where can I find your wheelchair-accessibAAAHHHHHHhhhhhhh.​...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's never climbed Hermit's Peak or any other type of steep hill.  Endless switchbacks to get to the top of a 2500 hill.  Takes forever and is hell on one's feet, but worth it at the top.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Subby's never climbed Hermit's Peak or any other type of steep hill.  Endless switchbacks to get to the top of a 2500 hill.  Takes forever and is hell on one's feet, but worth it at the top.


A hermit serves you ice cream?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: NM Volunteer: Subby's never climbed Hermit's Peak or any other type of steep hill.  Endless switchbacks to get to the top of a 2500 hill.  Takes forever and is hell on one's feet, but worth it at the top.

A hermit serves you ice cream?


Nope, the hermit died 150 years ago.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Subby's never climbed Hermit's Peak or any other type of steep hill.  Endless switchbacks to get to the top of a 2500 hill.  Takes forever and is hell on one's feet, but worth it at the top.


up here in NH, we don't need no stinking switchbacks.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Nope, the hermit died 150 years ago.


Curses.  Born far too late.
 
rogue49
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can't wait to try it out
 
philodough
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pfft, just wait til one of those crazy bicyclist dudes from Tik Tok rides a bike down on the railings.

Those dudes are crazy.
 
endmile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: NM Volunteer: Subby's never climbed Hermit's Peak or any other type of steep hill.  Endless switchbacks to get to the top of a 2500 hill.  Takes forever and is hell on one's feet, but worth it at the top.

up here in NH, we don't need no stinking switchbacks.


Up here in OH, we don't need no stinking stairs.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The switchbacks are cool, but I'm more impressed by the apparently vertical stairs right beside them that become a ladder at one point.
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: 433: NM Volunteer: Subby's never climbed Hermit's Peak or any other type of steep hill.  Endless switchbacks to get to the top of a 2500 hill.  Takes forever and is hell on one's feet, but worth it at the top.

A hermit serves you ice cream?

Nope, the hermit died 150 years ago.


So the ice cream melted?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

endmile: Ker_Thwap: NM Volunteer: Subby's never climbed Hermit's Peak or any other type of steep hill.  Endless switchbacks to get to the top of a 2500 hill.  Takes forever and is hell on one's feet, but worth it at the top.

up here in NH, we don't need no stinking switchbacks.

Up here in OH, we don't need no stinking stairs.


Neither does Kansas.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

endmile: Ker_Thwap: NM Volunteer: Subby's never climbed Hermit's Peak or any other type of steep hill.  Endless switchbacks to get to the top of a 2500 hill.  Takes forever and is hell on one's feet, but worth it at the top.

up here in NH, we don't need no stinking switchbacks.

Up here in OH, we don't need no stinking stairs.


Because your highest point is 1500 feet.  A cute little hill.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Getting down is easier.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
