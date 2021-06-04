 Skip to content
(Independent)   Well I'm already doing life in prison .... let's add 6 more to the list
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
did he at least get a pit beef?


did he at least get a pit beef?
 
spleef420
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fark your paywall.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spleef420: fark your paywall.


fark your paywall.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I still believe that life without the possibility of parole is cruel and unusual.
 
Esroc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can never trust this sort of thing. They'll make deals with these guys to take blame just to close out a few cases and balance the books.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Paywall fail!  You already told me the gist of the story.  Why the hell would I pay you for the fluff?
 
Thatguy!1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

2wolves: I still believe that life without the possibility of parole is cruel and unusual.


I agree the death penalty is more humane and makes more logical sense in some cases.
If we could guarantee no innocent people would be sentenced, I would support it instead.
The problem is, it wouldn't be limited to cases that are beyond a shadow of a doubt like this one.
 
spleef420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: spleef420: fark your paywall.

[Fark user image image 425x673]


More like after eating half the cupcake..."that'll be $5"

fark off.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spleef420: fark your paywall.


Pretty sure you can disable that crap and see the article.
I can see it fine.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 minute ago  

2wolves: I still believe that life without the possibility of parole is cruel and unusual.



For all intent and purpose its a death sentence just with out giving a set date the state going kill you.

Granted I have always though that prison should be for those who can be retained and returned as a good member of the people, and those who there is that small chance that they could be innocent.

the DP and LWOP should be saved for those who have proven they are not able to be retained can be returned to the outside world.

But both group should never be mixed.  Those who have proven they are never going be able to return as much as it might sound cruel send them to some remote island or large walled off area and tell them they are on their own.  the only guards are on  the walls or in boats round the Island and have order to shot anyone trying to escape.  Air drop in food and stuff to farm with now and then and that is it.
 
