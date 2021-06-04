 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCCI Des Moines)   Cybersecurity lessons are in session today   (kcci.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, KCCI, Des Moines, Iowa, College, THEEC SURITY ISSUE, Des Moines Area Community College, ONLINE CLASSES, Hearst Television, SCHOOL OFFICIALS REPORT  
•       •       •

442 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 6:14 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder what CyberCommand is up to these days.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: I wonder what CyberCommand is up to these days.


Cybering.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lessons which will be promptly ignored if not forgotten when they affect profit and/or the management team cant be bothered to follow their own company's IT Security Policy & wont be disciplined in any meaningful way.

/how many corporate email addresses were in the Ashley Madison email dump?
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: Lessons which will be promptly ignored if not forgotten when they affect profit and/or the management team cant be bothered to follow their own company's IT Security Policy & wont be disciplined in any meaningful way.

/how many corporate email addresses were in the Ashley Madison email dump?


:(
 
tasteme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This was just a dumb kid who failed philosophy and tried to hack into the system to change his grade. Royally farked things up along the way and he's sorry. He just had a bad day, that's all. Can't blame me him for trying.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.