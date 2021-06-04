 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   British police car chase vs. your country. How would this have gone different? Difficulty for Americans, no one was shot or threatened with being shot. (Video in article)   (bbc.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, Road, Det Con Mandy Dorrington, Motorway, English-language films, Drug dealers, central reservation, police patrol car, Drug addiction  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AND they caught the swan.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you, subby, I'm in Los Angeles. Cops here know how to pit you before you make the border.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING! Police tend to over rely on their gun if their gut bounces on their knees when they run.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so stuck on the word "undertaking" in the headline that I can't even get started on the story.

Undertaking?
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm ever in a car chase I want it be at extremely slow speed in a Sanford and Sons truck with music blasting
Fark user imageView Full Size
/Lamont not included
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peki: Jokes on you, subby, I'm in Los Angeles. Cops here know how to pit you before you make the border.


This.  Since there's a car chase every farking day here, the LAPD, the LA Sheriff's department, the local CHP units, and most other local agencies know what the fark they are doing, at least in the "chasing people in cars" bit.  The LAPD can PIT people in their sleep.  The difference in sheer competence between the various SoCal agencies and chases from out of state is shocking.

As for shooting people, well, in the UK, neither the cops nor the criminals typically have firearms, while in the US, both the cops and the criminals, as well as every other random bystander, has such.  If as many criminals in the UK had guns as in the US, there's be a lot more police shootouts there too.
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm so stuck on the word "undertaking" in the headline that I can't even get started on the story.

Undertaking?
[media.tenor.com image 220x220]


Yea, I thought undertaking is what happens in the US after a DWB.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like how his immediate response was "Really?" Cause I felt the same way.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in America:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Blues Brothers (1980) - Chased by the Cops Scene (7/9) | Movieclips
Youtube LMagP52BWG8


American style
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good to know crooks are as mentally exceptional there as here.
 
M-G
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Didn't seem much different from a US chase.  Cop calling out the roads, the directions, the offenses, and the speed.  Once they stopped, there was a lot of yelling instructions to get out of the car.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hold my poutine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What, no yakkety sax?

I was expecting yakkety sax!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm so stuck on the word "undertaking" in the headline that I can't even get started on the story.

Undertaking?
[media.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


I would have thought it was "overtaking", regardless of whether you're driving on the right or left.

It might be different in Australia.

/downundertaking
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm so stuck on the word "undertaking" in the headline that I can't even get started on the story.

Undertaking?
[media.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's a stupid word incorrectly used by people who in this case, know better.

It comes from the concept that passing a car on the correct side is overtaking, therefore passing a car on the wrong side is undertaking. And its wrong, and it grinds my gears.

Headline would have been better written as "Drug dealers caught after passing police on M6 hard shoulder", since it's not really even overtaking if its in a traffic jam, and driving on the hard shoulder of a motorway is already illegal.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: It's a stupid word incorrectly used by people who in this case, * know better.


*should
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Walker: I'm so stuck on the word "undertaking" in the headline that I can't even get started on the story.

Undertaking?
[media.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

It's a stupid word incorrectly used by people who in this case, know better.

It comes from the concept that passing a car on the correct side is overtaking, therefore passing a car on the wrong side is undertaking. And its wrong, and it grinds my gears.

Headline would have been better written as "Drug dealers caught after passing police on M6 hard shoulder", since it's not really even overtaking if its in a traffic jam, and driving on the hard shoulder of a motorway is already illegal.


...and is your English teacher in the room with us now?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.