 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(680 News Radio)   "Honey, I'm going to my strip club to get a COVID vaccine ... Err, I mean, I'm going to a local pop-up clinic to get a COVID vaccine, that's what I meant"   (680news.com) divider line
8
    More: Giggity, Vaccine, Vaccination, Public health, COVID-19 vaccines Friday afternoon, first doses, Zanzibar Tavern, Striptease, per cent  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 3:25 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have waited, if I knew vaccinations were going to turn into a strip club party.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pop-up"
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good. They're in confined spaces with random people breathing heavily.
I know it's common to make fun of strippers, but it's pretty clear they need to be vaccinated
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I went to a local drug store for my shots. I feel cheated.
 
12349876
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm going to get a little prick.  And then I'll get a little prick.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
HOTY right there.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I would have waited, if I knew vaccinations were going to turn into a strip club party.


Same here! Damn it!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In Vancouver, the strip clubs initially were allowed to reopen with a safety plan and they all pinky-swore that they would follow the rules. Shockingly, distancing was viewed as something to being renegotiated by waving around extra money, outbreaks were traced back to clubs, spot inspections showed that safety measures weren't being followed, and they all shut down.
In further shocking news, patrons of the strip clubs weren't to keen on handing out their real phone numbers or addresses in order to allow contract tracing.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.