 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Land of the Free and Home of the BRAVE??   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

957 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 3:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is no shame in running from an attacking raccoon. They're not trained for raccoon combat.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, a wild raccoon that close to humans has a high risk of having rabies.  I wouldn't want to mess with it either.
 
usahole
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like laughing to me 🤷♂
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When danger reared it's ugly head,
They bravely turned their tails and fled.
 
synithium
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What they saw at the time....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
you see a racoon during the daylight its probably sick or rabid
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
King of the Hill - Furry Bastard
Youtube 6WmIo1eRaaM
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Military personnel play up to the cameras, larking about & showing that morale is less 'mandatory fun' & more 'where you can find it'.

I'm shocked!
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kill bad animals and find new talent.
Yay Disney.
 
muphasta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Raccoons can F up just about anyone. I'd run too and feel no shame in doing so.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do yourself a favor, don't fark with raccoons if you don't have to. Like tiny bears.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

This is the face of a man who can handle a whole pack of racoons
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
subby sounds foreign
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You've got a bandit on your six!  

Actually, \tThis was proper deescalation.  They withdrew from a hostile situation to assess whether it was necessary to engage.  It turns out it was just a misunderstanding and by deescalating they allowed everyone to walk (or run) away from the situation to live another day.

The screaming was just a chi shout to psych themselves up for the situation.

/What vehicle turned into the Stryker?  I remember a couple decades ago the military was developing a transport vehicle like that called the Racoon.  I know it got cancelled, but what did the program evolve/morph into down the line?
 
JesseL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just lost two ducklings and two laying hens to a pair of raccoons.

Rabies be damned, I'm about ready to murder one with a shovel if I can catch it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the last week I have twice seen raccoons in the daytime. Both times another person freaked out seeing them. According to urban legend they only come out during the day if they are rabid. But that is not always true.

But grownups do freak out upon seeing a raccoon.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

synithium: What they saw at the time....

[Fark user image 425x365]


You know, technically he's not a raccoon.

Whatever ... he eats garbage.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: There is no shame in running from an attacking raccoon. They're not trained for raccoon combat.


Yeah, the closest they've come is gorilla warfare.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.