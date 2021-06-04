 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WXII Winston-Salem)   Asheboro City Schools prove once again that no one is as petty and power hungry as school administrators   (wxii12.com) divider line
43
    More: Asinine, High school, Asheboro High School student, school district, Mexican flag, Graduation, school system, appropriate time, graduation dress code  
•       •       •

1172 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 6:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure they can show me in the curriculum where wearing a certain outfit during graduation ceremonies is a requirement for graduation.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever think school administrators are the guys that got picked on in school and are now getting their revenge?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he was confused why school officials waited until he was on stage to notify him there was a problem.

Because the humiliation was the point. Gotta make sure them messicans know their place.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bad could it....oh wow.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This all could have been avoided if graduation was cancelled and everyone just picked up their diplomas on the last day of school, but noooooo, we have to put our young men and women in blue dresses and flat hats and send them out to endure a really crappy, really long ceremony.  The only good part is going to O'Charley's afterward.  They have good strawberry lemonade.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: You ever think school administrators are the guys that got picked on in school and are now getting their revenge?


My experience, admittedly limited, is the opposite.  School administrations are made up of people who peaked in high school and found their way back there because they remember it as a time they were happy and popular.  Only they aren't and become even more miserable SOBs.  Those who were picked on in HS want to stay the hell away.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It apparently had nothing to do with the mexican flag, just the over the top draping over the shoulders.

They had protocols for flags in place : "students were encouraged to express their individuality by decorating their mortar boards and that a number of students followed the protocol "and had the Mexican flag and other representations appropriately displayed during the ceremony."

Given they had no problem with all the other students wearing mexican flags, I find it difficult to be outraged by this.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what happens when someone is denied a diploma?  Do they repeat their senior year?  Or does the student have to file a breach of contract lawsuit to get it?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before Fark's Not-Racist brigade wants to whattabout, keep in mind that not a single kid has ever had their diploma denied for waving the Confederate flag.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Valdezictorians are normally allowed to wear the Mexican flag during commencement.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So what happens when someone is denied a diploma?  Do they repeat their senior year?  Or does the student have to file a breach of contract lawsuit to get it?


No. You earned the diploma. You just have to pick it up later. You are just denied the ceremony.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Before Fark's Not-Racist brigade wants to whattabout, keep in mind that not a single kid has ever had their diploma denied for waving the Confederate flag.


You sure?
https://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=50​0​5519&page=1
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: UltimaCS: Before Fark's Not-Racist brigade wants to whattabout, keep in mind that not a single kid has ever had their diploma denied for waving the Confederate flag.

You sure?
https://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=500​5519&page=1


They were denied attending the ceremony for a prank a week earlier, but still received their diploma. This kid did not.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because a lot of the school board people are right wing christian Karen's that get into a self righteous OUTRAGE over anything and everything..The same people that are on HOA and Condo boards that
will make any petty dispute into a front page New York Times , Supreme Court case..
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So what happens when someone is denied a diploma?  Do they repeat their senior year?  Or does the student have to file a breach of contract lawsuit to get it?


Not sure what you are asking, might want to clarify?

Not participating in the graduation ceremony is not the same as not graduating.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: It apparently had nothing to do with the mexican flag, just the over the top draping over the shoulders.

They had protocols for flags in place : "students were encouraged to express their individuality by decorating their mortar boards and that a number of students followed the protocol "and had the Mexican flag and other representations appropriately displayed during the ceremony."

Given they had no problem with all the other students wearing mexican flags, I find it difficult to be outraged by this.


Pretty much defines entitled snowflake.  "I know it's against the rules but I'm going to do it anyhow!"
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: ISO15693: UltimaCS: Before Fark's Not-Racist brigade wants to whattabout, keep in mind that not a single kid has ever had their diploma denied for waving the Confederate flag.

You sure?
https://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=500​5519&page=1

They were denied attending the ceremony for a prank a week earlier, but still received their diploma. This kid did not.


Im pretty sure he still got his diploma. Schools only ban you from the ceremony.

(personal experience, lol)
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They have to dominate children because adults wouldn't put up with their bullshiat.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Before Fark's Not-Racist brigade wants to whattabout, keep in mind that not a single kid has ever had their diploma denied for waving the Confederate flag.


It's mailed to them later. I was denied my diploma because, apperently I never returned Catcher in the Rye in 10th grade.
 
JesseL
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ISO15693: UltimaCS: ISO15693: UltimaCS: Before Fark's Not-Racist brigade wants to whattabout, keep in mind that not a single kid has ever had their diploma denied for waving the Confederate flag.

You sure?
https://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=500​5519&page=1

They were denied attending the ceremony for a prank a week earlier, but still received their diploma. This kid did not.

Im pretty sure he still got his diploma. Schools only ban you from the ceremony.

(personal experience, lol)


I know reading is hard, and it's all the way at the end, but this was definitely covered in TFA and you're wrong.

On Friday evening, Lopez's mother said she had not been given the opportunity to sit down with school officials and that the family still did not have the diploma. She said she not only wanted the documentation but an apology to her son and their family for the ordeal.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: This all could have been avoided if graduation was cancelled and everyone just picked up their diplomas on the last day of school, but noooooo, we have to put our young men and women in blue dresses and flat hats and send them out to endure a really crappy, really long ceremony.  The only good part is going to O'Charley's afterward.  They have good strawberry lemonade.


You can't fight the Jostens Mafia.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: NM Volunteer: So what happens when someone is denied a diploma?  Do they repeat their senior year?  Or does the student have to file a breach of contract lawsuit to get it?

Not sure what you are asking, might want to clarify?

Not participating in the graduation ceremony is not the same as not graduating.


See... When I went to school, there WERE reasons people weren't "allowed to walk" which involved disciplinary reasons for the most part. Every single one of them STILL HAD THEIR DIPLOMA AVAILABLE TO THEM THAT EVENING.

Why doesn't this kid have his yet? Because the racists want HIM to apologize. Kiss someone's ass hole, so to speak.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm sure they can show me in the curriculum where wearing a certain outfit during graduation ceremonies is a requirement for graduation.


My high school had two different colored graduation gowns. Powder blue for the girls, navy for the boys.

So, of course I switched mine with a girl friend right before we walked.

We were both pulled out of line instantly and told to change back. They threatened her, but didn't have much leverage over me because I was valedictorian. Didn't want to screw up her grad day, so I gave in.

I then proceeded to give the shortest valedictorian speech in the history of the school after having my mic briefly cut by the assistant principal.

Couldn't get away from that farking place soon enough.

/end csb
 
eagles95
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The admins were just worried about the student's permanent record
 
JDJoeE
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I take it whoever wrote the headline is unfamiliar with HOAs?
/Both are eeevil
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

doomjesse: You ever think school administrators are the guys that got picked on in school and are now getting their revenge?


They are too wimpy to be cops and push adults around, so they push kids around.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

doomjesse: You ever think school administrators are the guys that got picked on in school and are now getting their revenge?


No that's the police.
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
my eldest sister is a English teacher in Upstate NY USA. their school system has a ongoing problem with administrators which has cost them dearly year after year. mostly their own fault. they hire an admin, give a fat $$ contract then fire them months later. a huge portion of their local budget is burned up by trying to place an admin that will last. the 'murican public school system is a shiathouse mess because tax paying parents do not get involved.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Patch Adams (10/10) Movie CLIP - Revealing Graduation (1998) HD
Youtube kx2FhY_akDY
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: [The school] "is also working to resolve the issue with the student and his family so he can receive his diploma."

Here's an idea. Just give the student their damn diploma, and then go fark yourselves. The whole point of your instituion is to get that piece of paper, and denying it to someone at the ceremony because they wore something other than the plastic gowns shilled by Herff Jones to every student is just stupid. Most rules in high school are bullshiat, and the people who enforce them as if they are the word of a god are some of the pettiest cretins on the planet.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"In its initial statement, Asheboro City Schools called those accusations "disheartening" and said it supports students expressing their heritage "in the appropriate time and place."

"In the appropriate time and place" means - just as it did with the George Floyd protests last summer - "Where us white people don't have to see it so it doesn't hurt our fee fees of superiority".
I still have relatives next town over in Greensboro, just north on hwy 74. It's getting big coverage over there too, and the Hispanic community ain't liking it.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I skipped my high school graduation ceremony because:

-The ceremonies are always too long, and in summer those gowns are hotter than satan's taint.
-Why give pedantic admins another reason to screw with you?
-A high school diploma is basically a default prize that you have to go out of your way not to get.

/Skipped my bachelors and masters convocations too
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is not going to look good on his permanent record
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So what happens when someone is denied a diploma?  Do they repeat their senior year?  Or does the student have to file a breach of contract lawsuit to get it?


They get it later...either in the mail or pick it up. They're just not allowed to receive it during the graduation ceremony.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ISO15693: It apparently had nothing to do with the mexican flag, just the over the top draping over the shoulders.

They had protocols for flags in place : "students were encouraged to express their individuality by decorating their mortar boards and that a number of students followed the protocol "and had the Mexican flag and other representations appropriately displayed during the ceremony."

Given they had no problem with all the other students wearing mexican flags, I find it difficult to be outraged by this.


Public humiliation of a teen for a dress code violation doesn't upset you? I guess that's your fetish.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Student doesn't follow dress code. In fact, student goes out of his way to not follow either the dress code or show his individualism by decorating his mortarboard like many other students did. But attention whores gotta do what they do, and Farkers will never fail to jump at the chance to scream discrimination or to assume that an authority figure is a literal Nazi.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Student doesn't follow dress code. In fact, student goes out of his way to not follow either the dress code or show his individualism by decorating his mortarboard like many other students did. But attention whores gotta do what they do, and Farkers will never fail to jump at the chance to scream discrimination or to assume that an authority figure is a literal Nazi.


username checks out.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It seems disrespectful, to me, to be carrying a national flag around like a cape.  That wasn't a soccer game, after all!

I didn't get my diploma at graduation, I don't think.  We seniors chose to sit with band and play the class in and out.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pershing123: It seems disrespectful, to me, to be carrying a national flag around like a cape.  That wasn't a soccer game, after all!

I didn't get my diploma at graduation, I don't think.  We seniors chose to sit with band and play the class in and out.


First HS diploma in his family?

Yeah I'm not going to tell other people how THEY should celebrate THEIR OWN nationality unless it's derogatory toward me somehow.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He farked around and found out.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In our area, the entire senior year has turned into an excuse to mug students and their parents. Public schools, allow me to repeat that for the peanut gallery: PUBLIC schools charge senior dues ranging from $200 to $400. Parents who ask for a break down of costs, receive a list of items included, but NOT the amount of money allocated item. So, at the school our kids graduated from it looks something like this:

Senior T-shirt - Seniors who do not buy one are not permitted to be in the class picture.

Senior Breakfast - Students report it's a breakfast party that teachers throw for themselves. Students who do not attend will have difficulty ordering a cap and gown because they are ordered at the Breakfast. Students who have not paid at least half their Senior dues are not permitted to attend.

Cap and Gown are NOT included in the senior dues. That is a separate fee paid directly to the company supplying them.

Senior Picnic/Field Day - Seniors who receive two free meals per day attend for free. Seniors who receive one free meal per day get a discounted rate. Seniors who receive neither must pay all Senior dues in full before they are allowed to attend.

Senior Photographs - Photographs are NOT included in the Senior dues. Seniors alone are forbidden from having their photos taken on school property as the lower classes do. They must make an appointment with a private studio (Cady Studios) that is not even located in the same county as the school. It is not possible to buy an individual photo. Students must provide their own transportation. Photography sessions are $30. Photo packages start at around $200. Any senior who refuses to use this company is excluded from the yearbook.

Graduation Site - Rather than hold graduation on school property, all families are required to travel to a convention center that has become a graduation mill. It is located about an hour away in bad traffic and traffic is ALWAYS bad driving in that direction. Students are required to ride on busses, separate from their families. They are then placed in a windowless holding area for several hours. Following graduation, the police immediately descend on families with bullhorns, portable handheld sirens, hands resting on their tasers to bully families away so that they cannot socialize and to make room for the next graduating class.

Senior Overnight Graduation Party - All Senior Dues MUST be paid in full in order to attend. Plus, there is an additional admission fee that ranges between $10 and $20.

And, yes, the school continually threatens to take away the privilege of attending the graduation ceremony or, worse, to withhold a student's diploma. The school our kids attended happened to be jam-packed with high achievers. "What will you do when you can't get a copy of your diploma to the college you were planning to attend?" is a serious threat to that student body.

On top of the Senior dues, our school system introduced mandatory laptops the year that ours were seniors. Parents were informed outright that the laptops would be loaded with monitoring software and would be randomly monitored by IT professionals. We told our kids they couldn't have them. One of my kids' teachers told them outright that they would get the laptops or they would not keep their "A's" in that classroom.

Incidentally, there is a powerful contingency here that favors turning over all public schools to for-profit companies. I suspect that is at least part of the explanation for the all-but criminal activity at the district level. If the public schools are sufficiently torn apart, eventually parents will give up on public education looking for an alternative; any alternative.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ISO15693: It apparently had nothing to do with the mexican flag, just the over the top draping over the shoulders.

They had protocols for flags in place : "students were encouraged to express their individuality by decorating their mortar boards and that a number of students followed the protocol "and had the Mexican flag and other representations appropriately displayed during the ceremony."

Given they had no problem with all the other students wearing mexican flags, I find it difficult to be outraged by this.


So you think that a school should be able to deny graduation over something this pointless? Okay.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.