(NJ.com)   Carnies steal trailer loaded with 14 guns   (nj.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small hands, smell like cabbage
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Clowns and the 2A. A perfect match.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wendy and Chynna are disappointed but not surprised.

Oh, Carnies, plural.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone's gonna win all the stuffed animals at the shooting gallery.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The perfect place to store weapons..A lightly secured, easily mobile trailer..BRILLIANT!
I think we should just store all the valuable stuff in those, Fort Knox, fark that, we'll get a couple
dozen used U-Haul trailers, load em up with gold and park them over by the truck stop..
Perfectly safe..


/When you have so many guns in your country..They are literally everywhere..
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Inflatable novelties?

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thank God they weren't those full-auto BB guns where you try and shoot out the red star!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i worked with a guy who ran a portion of one of the amusement piers at the Jersey shore for some 20 years. while he was funny as hell, there was times you would wish the floor would just open up and swallow you. he would say anything to anyone at anytime. balls of bronze. talk about an endless supply of great stories. carnies will steal the false teeth right out of your head.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrparks: Clowns and the 2A. A perfect match.


You can always tell who drtfa.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think I know who did it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

you won't laugh out loud when their masterplan has laser beams in outer space controlling the world.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How is a $30,000 enclosed aluminum trailer worth $192,000?
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A trailer full and it's only 14?  Like, are these crew-served weapons or something?
[clicks article]
That's ... somehow fitting.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
$192,000?!

Granted, I haven't priced any carnival games lately - or ever, really - but that's about 10x what I would expect that trailer to cost. Holy cow.
 
henryhill
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrparks: Clowns and the 2A. A perfect match.


Just like illiterate morons and your username.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Thank God they weren't those full-auto BB guns where you try and shoot out the red star!


Love that one.  Trick is to perforate around the outside of the star and have at least one shot to pop it out.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hah. Fairlfield. Where wealthy NJ collides with West Virginia.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nytmare: How is a $30,000 enclosed aluminum trailer worth $192,000?


Cop math plus and or minus carny math equals what them then there is by gawsh it's dagnumb $192,000 give or take a few clamshells!
 
