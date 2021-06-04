 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   Bad: Semi-truck crashes. Worse: Semi-truck catches on fire from crash. Fark: It was carrying fireworks   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Chicago, result of the crash, Tri-State Tollway, Illinois, semi-truck, fire Friday morning, Chicago metropolitan area, St. Charles Bridge  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 5:50 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"and then possibly exploded"
don't make any assumptions i guess...
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
causing significant traffic delays

As people stopped to watch the free fireworks display!
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ooooooooooh.

Aaaaaaaaaaaah.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love impromptu fireworks displays!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOTR: The Fellowship of the RIng - Giant Dragon Firework
Youtube r0XiuLj-pHA
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
still not as big as good Burning Man fireworks
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

oopsboom: "and then possibly exploded"
don't make any assumptions i guess...


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bughunter: [external-preview.redd.it image 480x251]


Ugh. It's making me seasick lol.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: bughunter: [external-preview.redd.it image 480x251]

Ugh. It's making me seasick lol.


Yeah, gotdam progressive scan cameras.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There was a witness
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They couldn't wait to have the accident after dark?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I used to know a Guy named Mike who was from Boston and was a gunsmith.
He invited me over for the 4th of July to set off some Fireworks he illegaly got from another state.
So I go over, and he brings out this barrel about the size of a gallon milk jug.
"What's that?" I asked.
"Black powdah." he says, pouring ALL of it out on his brick grill. He started sticking firecrackers and assorted fireworks randomly into the mound. " Now when I light this fuse, yah run accross the street and hide behind a cah."

He lit the fuse, I hid behind a cah, and I'll tell you, that was the most spectacular thing I have ever seen.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know how else to transport massive amounts of fireworks other than by truck or train. Does subby have a different transportation method for colorful explosives that doesn't involve a large cargo vehicle driving on roads that won't surprise him that some vehicles might have fireworks stored in them?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
oh no OOOOOOOH

The horrors AAAAAAAH!
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WORSE: *only* snakes.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
More like fun funner funnest
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

amigafin: I used to know a Guy named Mike who was from Boston and was a gunsmith.
He invited me over for the 4th of July to set off some Fireworks he illegaly got from another state.
So I go over, and he brings out this barrel about the size of a gallon milk jug.
"What's that?" I asked.
"Black powdah." he says, pouring ALL of it out on his brick grill. He started sticking firecrackers and assorted fireworks randomly into the mound. " Now when I light this fuse, yah run accross the street and hide behind a cah."

He lit the fuse, I hid behind a cah, and I'll tell you, that was the most spectacular thing I have ever seen.


csb
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.