01/07/2023: It Returns
83
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive CVA 01/06/2023

I can dream!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could have played the martyr if had gotten a lifetime ban.


Oh wait, hopefully he did.
 
KiwDaWabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, roughly eight more incorrect predictions about when he's going to be "reinstated" from now.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you use Fb or Twitter from prison?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Facebook needs to suspend his current FB page so no one can post there or see his past lies.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be dead of a gargantuan stroke by then.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for the 2024 campaign.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At that time, the social media company will reevaluate whether the risk to public safety of allowing Trump back onto its services has receded."

If he's not in prison, the risk to public safety will not have receded.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Just in time for the 2024 campaign.


Yeah. This is BS
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Can you use Fb or Twitter from prison?


Only if Fb- is the father.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay NY DA and DoJ, the clock is ticking. Prosecute, convict and incarcerate ASAP.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also...this is a lovely middle finger to deathsantis and his dumbass social media bill.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: "At that time, the social media company will reevaluate whether the risk to public safety of allowing Trump back onto its services has receded."

If he's not in prison, the risk to public safety will not have receded.


He's not going to change. He's not going to dial it back.

This is a man with zero self-reflection.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: He'll be dead of a gargantuan stroke by then.


<Don'tGiveMeHope.jpg>
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They way things are going, he'll either be in prison or in hospice by then.
 
King of Monkeys [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Just in time for the 2024 campaign.


It's almost like Zuckerborg wants to be evil.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The gravest punishment this industrial sized pile of feces and corruption has ever faced is being booted from social media. Walking pile of Uncanny Valley Mark Zuckerberg has put more consequences on trump than anyone else in our nation.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Massive CVA 01/06/2023

I can dream!


Well the NY AG should send swat teams to put Trump under arrest before 01/07/23 thats for sure.

That mofo CANNOT be allowed on social medias EVER AGAIN.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not to defend FB but they said it's in effect for AT LEAST two years, not "exactly two years"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So we have less than two years to kill Facebook.

Let's get to it
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: JerseyTim: Just in time for the 2024 campaign.

It's almost like Zuckerborg wants to be evil.


Well yes, I mean a Republican president, even a Trumpian one, is going to be better for him personally. I mean between pushing for lower taxes for the rich and keeping government so dysfunctional that the DOJ and FTC are toothless he comes out much better than if there's a Dem in the Whitehouse.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hopefully, he'll be dead by then.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still OK for him to post on Fark, though.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, shiat my pants and call me president.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What if he keeps saying anti-democratic shiat on other platforms? Like why bother pretending?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Facebook has absolutely NO backbone. Every other platform, even minor ones, have gone with the "GTFO, FOR EVER!" choice, while Facebook goes with the two year suspension, which will probably be revised and extended perpetually based on whatever stupid thing Donny has recently done.

Donny should just get a ham radio kit (without a license, of course) and start pirate broadcasting to the eleven creepy people that still do that... they're most likely his base anyway.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Not to defend FB but they said it's in effect for AT LEAST two years, not "exactly two years"


Stop defending FacistBook.
 
Jere_RB
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
01/08/2023: It's gone again.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Not to defend FB but they said it's in effect for AT LEAST two years, not "exactly two years"


Also says they're changing the rules for all politicians.

It sounds to me like the fact that they're a shiatty company and everyone hates them (and is opting out of their ad tracking) might be forcing them to try and make positive changes.

Too little, too late, of course. Their negligence has been complicit in too many instances of mass murder globally for this to make a difference.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
yeah censorship!
yeah 1st amendment rights being blocked!

but facebook can't (or won't) censor China or Russia fake news...so there's that.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well before that date, I'm hoping he strokes out and is trapped inside his slowly dying shell.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Just in time for the 2024 campaign.


It does bypass the 2022 Midterms.

And if he is sill encouraging people to be violent, they will have grounds to extend the ban.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Still OK for him to post on Fark, though.


Trump would never survive on Fark.

If the moderators didn't nail him, Pocket Ninja would mock him constantly.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm gonna need IT to return sooner than next January, the way my network is performing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: yeah censorship!
yeah 1st amendment rights being blocked!

but facebook can't (or won't) censor China or Russia fake news...so there's that.


A private company can ban whoever they want to off it's computer platform.  That's not "censorship".
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rudemix: The gravest punishment this industrial sized pile of feces and corruption has ever faced is being booted from social media. Walking pile of Uncanny Valley Mark Zuckerberg has put more consequences on trump than anyone else in our nation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: markie_farkie: Can you use Fb or Twitter from prison?

Only if Fb- is the father.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Well, shiat my pants and call me president.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A while back, I posted a link to an essay about ethical leadership by Colin Powell. It was flagged as incendiary. Go figure.

Let's hope that fat bastard trump dies knowing he's an irrelevant loser and laughingstock.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lying, scum POS.

Hopefully he'll die before then.
 
munko
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So we have less than two years to kill Facebook.

Let's get to it


yes, this is the correct answer.  I've done kicked them out of my phone and computer.  I only miss it when I'm on the shiatter or when I need to FB stalk someone.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: JerseyTim: Just in time for the 2024 campaign.

Yeah. This is BS


One can only hope he becomes more toxic to the common clay by then. I'm not banking on it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

munko: pastramithemosterotic: So we have less than two years to kill Facebook.

Let's get to it

yes, this is the correct answer.  I've done kicked them out of my phone and computer.  I only miss it when I'm on the shiatter or when I need to FB stalk someone.


I'm sure they miss you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: yeah censorship!
yeah 1st amendment rights being blocked!

but facebook can't (or won't) censor China or Russia fake news...so there's that.


Facebook ain't the government.

/yet
 
Felgraf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tracianne: "At that time, the social media company will reevaluate whether the risk to public safety of allowing Trump back onto its services has receded."

If he's not in prison, the risk to public safety will not have receded.


No, but if the GOP controls congress at that point in time, they can give him access back as an olive branch to the GOP.
 
BigChad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: steklo: yeah censorship!
yeah 1st amendment rights being blocked!

but facebook can't (or won't) censor China or Russia fake news...so there's that.

A private company can ban whoever they want to off it's computer platform.  That's not "censorship".


It is in Florida now if you are political candidate..
 
ssa5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a complete embarrassment. The former President of the United States has to be banned for being such a deplorable loser. Further proof his deplorable loser base do not have the shame gene to feel any sense of embarrassment themselves.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Okay, I guess it's time for another ritual of CHUD. We really have to prepare ourselves this time.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigChad: Geotpf: steklo: yeah censorship!
yeah 1st amendment rights being blocked!

but facebook can't (or won't) censor China or Russia fake news...so there's that.

A private company can ban whoever they want to off it's computer platform.  That's not "censorship".

It is in Florida now if you are political candidate..


That law won't survive a minute in court.

Its political pandering at its finest, so of course the Desantis supporters are suckers for it.
 
