 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSLS Virginia)   Jerry Falwell, Jr. says that Liberty University's lawsuit is just an excuse to shame him, and that he's kinda into it   (wsls.com) divider line
19
    More: Misc, Jerry Falwell, Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., Lynchburg, Virginia, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Falwell claims, Jonathan Falwell, Thomas Road Baptist Church  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 3:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lawsuits are about money. They be demanding lots of it.

The shame is on your own time.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you can't be humiliated if you're humble.

now let's get back to you eating your wife's creamy ass after the pool boy leaves
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x680]

you can't be humiliated if you're humble.

now let's get back to you eating your wife's creamy ass after the pool boy leaves


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made this statement while watching his wife blow a teenager.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would someone need a lawsuit to shame him?  That would be like fartng on a turd, Its not going to accentuate anything new
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcnguyen: Bravo, subby.


Came here to say exactly this.

Well done, subby
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What isn't kink shaming Jerry Jr. at this point?
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why he was always so excited about the second coming ...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't pride one of the seven cardinal sins along with avarice and wrath?

Hey, everyone! I haven't done this since I had a Highlights subscription as a kid. Let's see if we can pick out the hypocritical moralists.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that emu has a law degree

/Only sue for what you need
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GRCooper: So that's why he was always so excited about the second coming ...


The nail holes really make the Holy Hand Job a unique experience.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is a very nice headline.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am sure the golden parachute has liability clauses so Falwell will not have to pay a cent.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"That's me in the corner
That's me in the spotlight
Losing my religion"
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 225x225]

"That's me in the corner
That's me in the spotlight
Losing my religion"


My go-to was always a red silk tie. Trump and this twatwaffle ruined it for me.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Old and dusty: the Aristocrats
New and lusty: the Evangelicals
 
brilett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just to shame you? Jerry- that's what the religion biz is all about. How do you not know this?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.