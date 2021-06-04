 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   This artist created his own Tiny Town on a single acre, where every building represented part of his life. Now he's selling it so you can be the mayor   (tampabay.com) divider line
4
    More: Cool, Eucalyptus, WANT, Eucalyptus deglupta, tiny town, Dan Painter, Tampa, Florida, St. Petersburg's Warehouse Arts District, Tiny Town stage  
•       •       •

267 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 1:56 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much do Godzilla suit rentals go for these days?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, he's selling the literal acre of land? And, like, all the stuff he built on it? Like, the actual stuff?

What the hell's he thinking? He should make an NFT, like an interactive map of the town or something. Then he could auction that AND the actual land off, and one person would own the literal town and another person would own the idea of the town. Twice the money.

Small minds, man. They never reach for the stars.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does it come with a bunch of little people on little horses?
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Obscure?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
[city official mode on]

All that stuff isn't up to code.  It's all got to come down first.  Then you have to get a building permit, go to the historical office and make sure that it doesn't violate historical rules for building modifications, then you need to inform each neighbor and wait ten working days, then you need to talk to the neighborhood coordinator to see what types of paint colors you can have and what types of door hardware, then you need to talk to the endangered species department and make sure you aren't disturbing the natural habitat of the West Side Kangaroo Rat (note the difference between it and the East Side Kangaroo Rat).  Then take a copy of that form (in triplicate) to property tax office and pay a $50 fee to get tax office to check and see if they need to tax your office, then you need to...

[city official mode off]
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.