Teacher sues school district so he can continue disrespecting his students
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But his religion says it's OK to be a bigot that is cruel to children!  Whaaaaaaaaaaaaa
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go be phobic in a NOT PUBLIC school...
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it will...defile the holy image of God

If your God is so easily violated, maybe you should get a new one that isn't so fragile.

I'm a teacher but I serve God first.

Good, maybe God can send you a paycheck then.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hobnail: it will...defile the holy image of God

If your God is so easily violated, maybe you should get a new one that isn't so fragile.


That was my first thought, but he's most likely alluding to the creation story in Genesis 1 where God created man "in his image." It's just clunky phrasing.

Doesn't matter, though. "My religion says I have to be an asshole to these kids specifically" isn't the winning argument he thinks it is.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Point to the specific passages in the Bible that cover this.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fark him and his god too
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hobnail: it will...defile the holy image of God

If your God is so easily violated, maybe you should get a new one that isn't so fragile.

I'm a teacher but I serve God first.

Good, maybe God can send you a paycheck then.


Great.  You jinxed it.

Watch this guy win a lotto
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you can't respect your students you have no right being a teacher.

You're fired....asshole.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WHat a weak god, being defiled just by using one pronoun over another, not even swearwords. About as omnipotent as a fart in an F5 hurricaine.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
somebody's gotta teach these dumbass kids.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How dare he not accept the left's secular religion and parrot their platitudes.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: WHat a weak god, being defiled just by using one pronoun over another, not even swearwords. About as omnipotent as a fart in an F5 hurricaine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My god says I can't do a thing, OK.

My god says you can't do a thing, Not OK.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Your god is pretty weak if it can be defiled by the pronouns you use when referring to someone else. "Every time you use 'they' in reference to one person, or use words like 'xi' instead of 'he,' it's like pounding another nail into Jesus."
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My beliefs are immutable, based on English renderings that were translated centuries ago!
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I'm a teacher but I serve God first."

That's not how it works in America, pal.  But, I'm sure there's an awesome theocratic country somewhere in the world for you to find.  Good luck and (your preferred diety only) Godspeed!
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How dare he not accept the left's secular religion and parrot their platitudes.


I think I found the problem. GFY.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I fail to see how this is any different than someone named Jennifer asking to be called Jenny or a Michael preferring to go by Mike.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How dare he not accept the left's secular religion and parrot their platitudes.


Show us on the doll where the bad pronouns touched you.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fiatlux: My god says I can't do a thing, OK.

My god says you can't do a thing, Not OK.


Here you go, steal & save this image somewhere.  I stole it myself!!

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Anyway, that's the image you're looking for.  :)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The pronouns I prefer are His Royal Highness and it's gender free HRH,  or Your Majesty.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As usual, we get the claim from the bigot that this is about protecting his right to live according to his beliefs. It's not. It's about forcing his beliefs on others.

A person who wants to live according to their beliefs while respecting other's rights to their own beliefs would remove themselves from a situation where they would be required to violate their own beliefs. That may cause them inconvenience or even suffering -- they won't be able to take certain jobs, or watch certain movies, or participate in certain common activities. But the fact that they are the one suffering to follow their own beliefs shows they are doing just that.

Whereas, a person who just wants to force their own beliefs on others expects everyone else to suffer -- at very least emotionally, as this sort of moralist wants to make everyone who disagrees with them feel shunned. Meanwhile, the moralist continues to live as they always have, doing nothing to remove themselves from situations where their own beliefs are not the norm; and instead heaping misery on all those around them. The most fanatical of these moralists will even seek out those situations to force the issue.

So, simple guide -- look at who suffers for your beliefs. Is it you? Fine. Is it others? Then you're probably in the wrong.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The pronouns I prefer are His Royal Highness and it's gender free HRH,  or Your Majesty.


I think His Royal Highness is pretty funny, unless serious.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The PURPOSE of gym and gym teachers is to torture and generally disrespect children.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How dare he not accept the left's secular religion and parrot their platitudes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Point to the specific passages in the Bible that cover this.


Matthew 7:5 covers this situation quite nicely.

Unfortunately for the teacher, it would support the school's decision to fire him for his hypocrisy.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The pronouns I prefer are His Royal Highness


Since only one of those words is actually a pronoun, what you're actually saying here is that your preferred pronoun is "his," which implies that "he" and "him" are also your selections.

But hey, that's otherwise a great joke. I mean, it's based entirely on utter and ignorant stupidity, with a healthy dose of grade-school illiteracy tossed in, but for some people that's just what works.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How dare he not accept the left's secular religion and parrot their platitudes.

treat his neighbors with respect as his religion commands. 

Fixed that for you.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's the height of arrogance to believe that an ignorant semi-hairless ape could do or say anything to defile or in any way lessen a supposed omnipotent being.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd sure love to hear what pronouns he'd use for intersex kids and what his feelings are on sex assignment at birth.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wage0048: HotWingConspiracy: Point to the specific passages in the Bible that cover this.

Matthew 7:5 covers this situation quite nicely.

Unfortunately for the teacher, it would support the school's decision to fire him for his hypocrisy.


See also Matthew 19:12.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How dare he not accept the left's secular religion and parrot their platitudes.


He can go fark off to his church and pray about it. But maybe they don't let him around kids anymore.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How dare he not accept the left's secular religion and parrot their platitudes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This Dummy: "I'm a teacher but I serve God first."
School: "Er, well, if you're going to make it an either/or situation then I guess you should go with God and not be a teacher."
This Dummy: "Waaaah! That's not fair, I want it both ways!"
 
Zasteva
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Point to the specific passages in the Bible that cover this.


There are some. 

However, there are also plenty saying it's okay to commit genocide, have slaves and beat them almost to death, rape women, and murder children and babies.

The Bible isn't exactly a great source of moral authority.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I fail to see how this is any different than someone named Jennifer asking to be called Jenny or a Michael preferring to go by Mike.


"Because trans is icky*", QED.


*No idea how those pornhub links got in my browser history
 
xalres
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Apparently being a raging bigot and a huge asshole is central to christianity. Who knew...besides literally everyone who isn't a credulous farking boob?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Autoerotic Defenestration:

Jared, Kevin Spacey and Chris Matthews.

What did the onion know about Freddy Prine we don't know.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The kids should start calling him Byron.

Or Tanner.  Which ever pisses him off more.

/But not calling him Mr. Cross would probably be enough to set him off...
 
xalres
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I fail to see how this is any different than someone named Jennifer asking to be called Jenny or a Michael preferring to go by Mike.


It isn't. It's an accommodation we afford pretty much everybody else.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you asked me what this guy looked like before I ever saw a pic of him, that is what I would have described to you.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If god was a parent the court would take his kids away.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can't claim to  follow Jesus who preached unconditional love for everyone and simultaneously tell them they are going to Hell because they are biologically born different. You can't try and disguise your bigotry in phrases like "I love you but can't accept you" when it comes to LGBTQ people.  You're just a bigot. People who are transgender were born the way they are. Doctors and psychological/psychiatric associations no longer see it as an illness. But that would require accepting science and we know you pick and choose what to believe.
 
spleef420
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How dare he not accept the left's secular religion and parrot their platitudes.


You mean not being a racist, homophobic, bigoted piece of shiat?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: But his religion says it's OK to be a bigot that is cruel to children!  Whaaaaaaaaaaaaa


His religion also encourages beating children, enslaving them, and farking them.

I'm pretty sure he shouldn't be allowed to practice his religion as written.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As an aside I'm going through this with my mom. My cousin came out as transgender and changed her name. Nearly everyone in my family accepts it and is happy for her. My mom, stuck on her evangelical high horse decided to response with the fact she won't call her by her new name. I was at my wits end with her lying about the vaccine nonsense. Now I've cut off all communication with her. This was the straw that broke the camel's back, so to speak. She wants to be a deluded, bigoted lady she can live her life like that. But I don't have to be part of it.

/Sorry for the thread jack. Hit a little close home. Still dealing with the anger.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Then only speak in ancient Hebrew then, asshole.  And I expect strict, unyielding adherence to the Mosaic laws.  If you have to not compromise, then any deviation from that of a 13th century BCE Canaanite is wrong.

Farker wouldn't last a day without his ham and cheese sammich.
 
