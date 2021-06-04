 Skip to content
(CNN)   A rioter who screamed at Capitol police that they were protecting pedophiles has a previous conviction for hanging out with Matt Gaetz   (cnn.com) divider line
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The victim was 14 years old and McHugh was 23 when the crime occurred, Kuhnen said. The victim also alleged that she was intoxicated when the incident occurred

McHugh was sentenced to 240 days in jail -- though he served less

F*ck the American judicial system
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every accusation is an indictment.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is him traveling across country not a violation of his probation?
 
Boberella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The victim was 14 years old and McHugh was 23 when the crime occurred, Kuhnen said. The victim also alleged that she was intoxicated when the incident occurred

McHugh was sentenced to 240 days in jail -- though he served less

F*ck the American judicial system
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: How is him traveling across country not a violation of his probation?


TFA says he served less than a year in jail and did 4 years of probation for a crime committed 11 years ago, so there is going to be some math involved if you really want to understand the situation.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Harry Wagstaff: How is him traveling across country not a violation of his probation?

TFA says he served less than a year in jail and did 4 years of probation for a crime committed 11 years ago, so there is going to be some math involved if you really want to understand the situation.


FTFA: At the time of the riot, McHugh was on probation for misdemeanor convictions for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, according to federal court documents.

Most of the time you aren't allowed to leave the county much less the state. You are also not supposed to associate with other criminals.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What his Fark handle?
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he knew he was correct.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: What his Fark handle?


One of the LOLbertarians.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably one of the people that didn't vote but were there to overthrow our republic for having their vote stolen.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The victim was 14 years old and McHugh was 23 when the crime occurred, Kuhnen said. The victim also alleged that she was intoxicated when the incident occurred

McHugh was sentenced to 240 days in jail -- though he served less

F*ck the American judicial system


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't harassing the police, he was thanking them.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The victim was 14 years old and McHugh was 23 when the crime occurred, Kuhnen said. The victim also alleged that she was intoxicated when the incident occurred

McHugh was sentenced to 240 days in jail -- though he served less

F*ck the American judicial system


Bailiff, whack his pee-pee.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody has to hold our politicians accountable for being a bunch of furry weirdos with a fetish for giant cat woman crushing them under their paws and/or eating them
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Qanon (and MAGA in general) is the right wing version of a group therapy session for pedophiles.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Takes one to know one?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ironic tag, Ironic tag
Ironic tag hates Obvious tag
They have a fight, Obvious wins
Obvious tag

/To the tune of "Particle Man" by They Might be Giants
 
wingnut396
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: fragMasterFlash: Harry Wagstaff: How is him traveling across country not a violation of his probation?

TFA says he served less than a year in jail and did 4 years of probation for a crime committed 11 years ago, so there is going to be some math involved if you really want to understand the situation.

FTFA: At the time of the riot, McHugh was on probation for misdemeanor convictions for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, according to federal court documents.

Most of the time you aren't allowed to leave the county much less the state. You are also not supposed to associate with other criminals.


Its okay as it was part of an EF Tour of DC and the Capital.  Totes legit.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unlawful sex with a minor
That's a felony

No second amendment for you sicko
 
olrasputin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: The victim was 14 years old and McHugh was 23 when the crime occurred, Kuhnen said. The victim also alleged that she was intoxicated when the incident occurred

McHugh was sentenced to 240 days in jail -- though he served less

F*ck the American judicial system


The guy is from Auburn, CA.  The gateway to the meth havens of Foresthill and Iowa Hill.  The area is littered with neo-nazis and Qanon republicans.  I'm surprised he even got jail time.  Most up here arrested for drugging and raping an underage girl only get probation if it even goes to a trial at all.

It's disgusting.
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

My Brain Hurts: weddingsinger: The victim was 14 years old and McHugh was 23 when the crime occurred, Kuhnen said. The victim also alleged that she was intoxicated when the incident occurred

McHugh was sentenced to 240 days in jail -- though he served less

F*ck the American judicial system

The guy is from Auburn, CA.  The gateway to the meth havens of Foresthill and Iowa Hill.  The area is littered with neo-nazis and Qanon republicans.  I'm surprised he even got jail time.  Most up here arrested for drugging and raping an underage girl only get probation if it even goes to a trial at all.

It's disgusting.


Forgot to add, it's also a gateway to the town of Grass Valley, which was a sundown town up into the late 90's early 00's
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"there is a Second Amendment behind us, what are you going to do then?"

Off the top of my head, I'd say install a new administration with an AG who won't tolerate an attempted overthrow of the US government.

Just spitballing, though.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A "conservative" uttering an accusation that is in fact a confession?
Now who ever heard of anything like that?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is there is single farking Republican that has not raped a little girl?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Is there is single farking Republican that has not raped a little girl?


Lindsey Graham.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Someone Else's Alt: Is there is single farking Republican that has not raped a little girl?

Lindsey Graham.


i suppose if we add little boys to the question then none of them will be able to technicality out of it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All Republicans are pedophiles. Okay, okay; some are ephebophiles.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Is there is single farking Republican that has not raped a little girl?


I was going to say yes, but the time it took me to write this, the answer became no.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Please stop calling them "rioters." This..

Fark user imageView Full Size


...was an attempted coup. They are not rioters, they are insurrectionists, seditionists, conspirators, hell even putchist is a more accurate term. These traitorous scum need to be called what they are. Rioter just makes them sound like protesters gon a bit amok when what they really wanted to do was overthrow the duly elected government while performing their constitutional duty and install that fat f*ck in Mar-a-Lago as dictator. That's a coup.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 432x503]


You missed this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 432x503]


God damn, but those photos skeeve me out no matter how many times I see them.

/ shudder
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: dothemath: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 432x503]

God damn, but those photos skeeve me out no matter how many times I see them.

/ shudder


He 100% fu*ked that kid.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: fragMasterFlash: Harry Wagstaff: How is him traveling across country not a violation of his probation?

TFA says he served less than a year in jail and did 4 years of probation for a crime committed 11 years ago, so there is going to be some math involved if you really want to understand the situation.

FTFA: At the time of the riot, McHugh was on probation for misdemeanor convictions for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, according to federal court documents.

Most of the time you aren't allowed to leave the county much less the state. You are also not supposed to associate with other criminals.


Yes but he has such a whitebright future ahead oh him, why would we ruin his life with a charge?
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger: [i.redd.it image 800x871]


yet another political compass where libleft is superior
 
