‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe it's Rosita la Riveter, racistmitter.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aircrafts?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Aircrafts?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Never really thought about it, other than thinking they would have had less opportunity to advance than white wimmin
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I believe it's Rosita la Riveter, racistmitter.


You're racist for pointing out that racistmitter is racist, Nazi.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I figured they grabbed everyone and everything that wasn't nailed down and put it towards the war effort.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: GreatGlavinsGhost: I believe it's Rosita la Riveter, racistmitter.

You're racist for pointing out that racistmitter is racist, Nazi.


Oh, yeah? Well, your mom.
 
Ravage [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: GreatGlavinsGhost: I believe it's Rosita la Riveter, racistmitter.

You're racist for pointing out that racistmitter is racist, Nazi.


By bringing up Nazis you automatically lose this thread about WW2
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Aircrafts?


Aircraftii.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They were also valued in cryptology.  Carmen Contreras-Bozak was Eisenhower's HQ decipherer while he was in North Africa.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When it comes to shiat like this and African-American human calculators, it gives me the impression 0% of people actually read their social studies textbooks in high school.

I read them more or less cover to cover every September/October so I could slack off the rest of the year.

"How'd you get a hundred?"
"Did you read the book?"
"No, I read the Spark Notes."
"Bad idea, the teacher did too."
"Huh?"
 
Stavr0
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Podemos hacerlo así
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: GreatGlavinsGhost: I believe it's Rosita la Riveter, racistmitter.

You're racist for pointing out that racistmitter is racist, Nazi.


it's sad how many people use this.
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: When it comes to shiat like this and African-American human calculators, it gives me the impression 0% of people actually read their social studies textbooks in high school.

I read them more or less cover to cover every September/October so I could slack off the rest of the year.

"How'd you get a hundred?"
"Did you read the book?"
"No, I read the Spark Notes."
"Bad idea, the teacher did too."
"Huh?"


I did that with in ninth grade with my Earth Sciences textbook. Did all of the mid-chapter and end-of-unit questions and just handed them in as needed.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Aircraftii


One aircraftii is called an aircrafto.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow. You know who else did work during the war and received little to no fanfare? Just about everyone.

Also Rosie the Riveter was just an inferior copy of Canada's Ronnie the Bren gun girl.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
History may be written by the winners like me but only nerds read that sh*t.  I listen to Skynard and yell "woo!" a lot.  I say stuff about guns and football.  Losers.
 
