 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   The U.S. economy added over half a million jobs in May, but, you know, Biden's president now so the media has no choice but to wring their hands and lament over whether this means our economic system is on the brink of utter collapse   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
86
    More: Stupid, Unemployment, Last month's job gain, Inflation, firm Manpower Group's North, president of the temporary, April's sluggish gain, speed of the rebound, substantial federal aid  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



86 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've taken to manufacturing stress now because things are back to normal. But like pizza places and the delivery fees they rolled out 10 years ago, there's no going back to "boring" even if we have to fake it. Trump ruined our collective palate.

No, the media isn't picking on Biden. They're relieved, but fearing for their jobs.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Trump ruined our collective palate.


Trump managed to traumatize a vast majority of the American populace (and international populace too)

We're all suffering national PTSD.

/legalize pot, Joe!
//please!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: /legalize pot, Joe!


Fark user imageView Full Size



he's a bit "out of it" after eating a 420 gummy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April's sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Maybe its because people dont want to work for peanuts and be exploited? Theyve realised after months of lockdown that their job isnt who they are and they have better things to do than to work till they farking die?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want the press to cover Biden laying a daily patch in his Corvette. I'm hoping one day he just does a bunch of donuts on the White House lawn.

Biden: "Jobs, shmobs! Watch this!"
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every month, it's a new whiplash assessment that invariably is built on assumptions which benefit the rich.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you talking about, subby?  All the reporting I've heard so far today is that May job growth was within the range of expectations.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: somedude210: /legalize pot, Joe!

[Fark user image 305x295]


he's a bit "out of it" after eating a 420 gummy.


MAGA humor is so funny.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jed Kolko, chief economist at Indeed, found that the announcements of federal benefits being cut off sparked an increase in job-search activity in those states, such as clicking on job ads, though that increase faded after several days.

What a surprise...I mean...not a surprise at all.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Every month, it's a new whiplash assessment that invariably is built on assumptions which benefit the rich.


he literally did that the other day with the Ford Lightning. Some reporter asked him a question about Israel and he tore off down the test track at like 80 mph.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and if this happened under a Republican administration the press ( and Nancy Pelosi) would just dismiss them as "McJobs".
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April's sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Maybe its because people dont want to work for peanuts and be exploited? Theyve realised after months of lockdown that their job isnt who they are and they have better things to do than to work till they farking die?


A ton of places furloughed or fired all of their low-pay employees. Many of those people took it as an opportunity to find better work for more pay. Now those companies are all Pikachu-face that no one wants to come back to that crummy job.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: ...and if this happened under a Republican administration the press ( and Nancy Pelosi) would just dismiss them as "McJobs".


pretty sure that's never happened but you do you.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April's sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Maybe its because people dont want to work for peanuts and be exploited? Theyve realised after months of lockdown that their job isnt who they are and they have better things to do than to work till they farking die?


Not only that, but some people I've talked to learned a skill like coding while they were living off unemployment. It's a hell of a lot easier to sit down and learn something when you aren't working 3 jobs to pay rent. I haven't seen any official numbers on how many people have joined a new industry but I think it's worth looking into. Most of the employers having trouble looking for help are offering McJobs.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: We've taken to manufacturing stress now because things are back to normal. But like pizza places and the delivery fees they rolled out 10 years ago, there's no going back to "boring" even if we have to fake it. Trump ruined our collective palate.

No, the media isn't picking on Biden. They're relieved, but fearing for their jobs.


I keep calling up my trash vendor and asking when the fuel surcharge they added when gas was $4.50 is going to be removed. Whargarbl ensues.
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April's sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Maybe its because people dont want to work for peanuts and be exploited? Theyve realised after months of lockdown that their job isnt who they are and they have better things to do than to work till they farking die?


This.  We always talk about jobs as some kind of standard unit; "559,00 jobs," but what's the quality of these jobs?  Are they doing meaningful work?  Are they paying a thriving wage?  Do they provide healthcare and benefits?  Not all jobs are created equal, and honestly most of them are shiat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: MAGA humor is so funny.


what the fark are you talking about? Where did I even farking mention anything about MAGA?

A guy can't farking post a funny photo of whomever the current president is?

this country has gone to shiat in a handbag because of crap like you write.


too bad, too sad.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April's sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Maybe its because people don't want to work for peanuts and be exploited? They've realised after months of lockdown getting paid to not work that their job isn't who they are and they have better things to do than to work till they farking die? they are going to ride the gravy train until it ends.


FTFY
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: NikolaiFarkoff: Trump ruined our collective palate.

Trump managed to traumatize a vast majority of the American populace (and international populace too)

We're all suffering national PTSD.

/legalize pot, Joe!
//please!


We've been asking nicely since 1975. Enough of the "please" crap. The president can't make this decision alone.

If you can't make pot legal then let's have a proper prohibition and save 50,000 lives PLUS decrease the numbers of domestic violence!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
any number greater than zero is positive
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Maybe its because people dont want to work for peanuts and be exploited?


I decided to start a job hunt back in February. It was crazy, I would have great conversations with HR/recruiters which would be all happy and perfect until salary expectations came up. And then, it was like I had just killed their firstborn. Fark HR people generally and especially those supporting consultancies.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he has a job, so he doesn't see the problem...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: MFK: MAGA humor is so funny.

what the fark are you talking about? Where did I even farking mention anything about MAGA?

A guy can't farking post a funny photo of whomever the current president is?

this country has gone to shiat in a handbag because of crap like you write.


too bad, too sad.


Easy.  He's TDS-ing.  Still.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April's sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Maybe its because people dont want to work for peanuts and be exploited? Theyve realised after months of lockdown that their job isnt who they are and they have better things to do than to work till they farking die?


The people at the bottom, making schitt wages, poor or no benefits, often not able to collect unemployment benefits, were forced to "Find Something New". They just don't feel like returning to being treated poorly, since the last year has shown them how little they were valued. I hope they keep that in mind the next time they go to the voting booth, assuming their state lets them vote.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Shirt Blues:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Welcome to Hurricane Season!   Don't believe that Global Warming crap.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News people need a "problem" to report on, or everything they say would be them pimping product for the parent company or, in the case of local "news," whoever the big employers are in their area.

They gotta feel like they're reporting actual news, even if it's mostly bullshiat concern trolling like this.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems to have touched a nerve with our resident mother rapers.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how the LIBERAL MEDIA, which is largely owned by conservatives, rarely has anything good to say about Democrats. It's almost as if it's largely owned by conservatives.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: docilej: ...and if this happened under a Republican administration the press ( and Nancy Pelosi) would just dismiss them as "McJobs".

pretty sure that's never happened but you do you.


It happens all the time.  When a Dem is in office, Republicans claim they are low level jobs and their allies in press go along with it.  When a Rep is in office, the Dems claim they are low level jobs and their allies in the press go along with it.  If you are over the age of 24, you must have seen this happen.

It is just like when an out of stater runs for political office.  If he is from the other party, he is a carpetbagger.  If he is on your team, then we are lucky to have such a high quality candidate.

Also see recall elections, an affront to Democracy it they are kicking out your side, but an important check on power if you are recalling the opposition.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: MFK: MAGA humor is so funny.

what the fark are you talking about? Where did I even farking mention anything about MAGA?

A guy can't farking post a funny photo of whomever the current president is?

this country has gone to shiat in a handbag because of crap like you write.


too bad, too sad.


what was funny? explain it.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Tsheimers: NikolaiFarkoff: We've taken to manufacturing stress now because things are back to normal. But like pizza places and the delivery fees they rolled out 10 years ago, there's no going back to "boring" even if we have to fake it. Trump ruined our collective palate.

No, the media isn't picking on Biden. They're relieved, but fearing for their jobs.

I keep calling up my trash vendor and asking when the fuel surcharge they added when gas was $4.50 is going to be removed. Whargarbl ensues.


Find a new vendor and be sure to tell the losing company exactly why you are leaving.  In about 3-6 months, you'll be getting all kinds of offers to come back and pay less.

Trash haulers usually just raise their rates by a buck a quarter or maybe a buck a month to cover fuel costs.  Your carrier sounds very short sighted.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Easy.  He's TDS-ing.  Still.


He started it!

Has it really gotten to the point where one can't post a funny photo of whomever the current president is without being called out on it?

If I had blasted a photo of Trump fingering his daughter, I would get a million funny's, but post something about the current party running the county and I'm being farking exiled.

I'm really starting to hate fark now. Its getting too political and everyone's feelings get hurt.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So ... we got whiff of inflation and of nobody seems to point at Trump and his brilliant strategy to bolster it...
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


No? How about all his inaction, and the rest of the GOPniks who screwed up helping people with money, and the Republicans Govs that sort of just cut off the extra unemployment benefits ... ?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: what was funny? explain it.


You're funny.
 
MFK
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: MFK: docilej: ...and if this happened under a Republican administration the press ( and Nancy Pelosi) would just dismiss them as "McJobs".

pretty sure that's never happened but you do you.

It happens all the time.  When a Dem is in office, Republicans claim they are low level jobs and their allies in press go along with it.  When a Rep is in office, the Dems claim they are low level jobs and their allies in the press go along with it.  If you are over the age of 24, you must have seen this happen.

It is just like when an out of stater runs for political office.  If he is from the other party, he is a carpetbagger.  If he is on your team, then we are lucky to have such a high quality candidate.

Also see recall elections, an affront to Democracy it they are kicking out your side, but an important check on power if you are recalling the opposition.


Do you guys know how to do anything else besides projection?

*out of staters running for office are ALWAYS carpet baggers.

*Recall elections are an important tool that Republicans ABUSE because they don't like the results of elections not because of the person in office.
 
MFK
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: Dr Jack Badofsky: Easy.  He's TDS-ing.  Still.

He started it!

Has it really gotten to the point where one can't post a funny photo of whomever the current president is without being called out on it?

If I had blasted a photo of Trump fingering his daughter, I would get a million funny's, but post something about the current party running the county and I'm being farking exiled.

I'm really starting to hate fark now. Its getting too political and everyone's feelings get hurt.


there's that MAGA perpetual victimhood we all know and love. Totally on brand. Tell us more about how you're being censored.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: Dr Jack Badofsky: Easy.  He's TDS-ing.  Still.

He started it!

Has it really gotten to the point where one can't post a funny photo of whomever the current president is without being called out on it?

If I had blasted a photo of Trump fingering his daughter, I would get a million funny's, but post something about the current party running the county and I'm being farking exiled.

I'm really starting to hate fark now. Its getting too political and everyone's feelings get hurt.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's see...when the economy roared from 2017-2020, the media said it was due to the work
of the Obama administration.  So, using that "logic", then the economy "roaring" should also
be the work of the Trump administration.
Wonder how long it will take before liberals poo-poo that?  LOL.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And how much of these shiat jobs can't be filled because of the gig economy?  They fired a bunch of low-level workers and they figured out they can make slave wages from Uber Eats while picking their own schedule.  It's not paradise, but at least there's SOME improvement.
 
xtalman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April's sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Maybe its because people dont want to work for peanuts and be exploited? Theyve realised after months of lockdown that their job isnt who they are and they have better things to do than to work till they farking die?


The MAGAts are touting the job growth due to the red state governors doing away with extended unemployment benefits to get the lazy back to work.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: steklo: Dr Jack Badofsky: Easy.  He's TDS-ing.  Still.

He started it!

Has it really gotten to the point where one can't post a funny photo of whomever the current president is without being called out on it?

If I had blasted a photo of Trump fingering his daughter, I would get a million funny's, but post something about the current party running the county and I'm being farking exiled.

I'm really starting to hate fark now. Its getting too political and everyone's feelings get hurt.

[i.imgur.com image 500x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

And nothing of value was lost.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MFK: Tell us more about how you're being censored.


Nope. I'm, not playing your game.

have a nice day.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xtalman: lolmao500: U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April's sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Maybe its because people dont want to work for peanuts and be exploited? Theyve realised after months of lockdown that their job isnt who they are and they have better things to do than to work till they farking die?

The MAGAts are touting the job growth due to the red state governors doing away with extended unemployment benefits to get the lazy back to work.


Even though that hasn't kicked in yet.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

somedude210: NikolaiFarkoff: Trump ruined our collective palate.

Trump managed to traumatize a vast majority of the American populace (and international populace too)

We're all suffering national PTSD.

/legalize pot, Joe!
//please!


and until people realize they are injured, things will only get worse.
 
MFK
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: MFK: Tell us more about how you're being censored.

Nope. I'm, not playing your game.

have a nice day.


so now you're being roped into a game? Gosh, there's just no end to your victimhood, is there? how do you manage to even face the day? I bet you need 4 guns at least.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: And nothing of value was lost.


exactly.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MFK: Eightballjacket: MFK: docilej: ...and if this happened under a Republican administration the press ( and Nancy Pelosi) would just dismiss them as "McJobs".

pretty sure that's never happened but you do you.

It happens all the time.  When a Dem is in office, Republicans claim they are low level jobs and their allies in press go along with it.  When a Rep is in office, the Dems claim they are low level jobs and their allies in the press go along with it.  If you are over the age of 24, you must have seen this happen.

It is just like when an out of stater runs for political office.  If he is from the other party, he is a carpetbagger.  If he is on your team, then we are lucky to have such a high quality candidate.

Also see recall elections, an affront to Democracy it they are kicking out your side, but an important check on power if you are recalling the opposition.

Do you guys know how to do anything else besides projection?

*out of staters running for office are ALWAYS carpet baggers.

*Recall elections are an important tool that Republicans ABUSE because they don't like the results of elections not because of the person in office.


So NY democrats called Hillary Clinton a carpetbagger?   Maybe the person who ran against her in a primary, but nearly all of them loved having Clinton pick NY as her home base.

Don't remember the Wisconsin recall of Scott Walker do you?   He wasn't even in office for a 11 months when the recall movement started against him.  Dems used it because they didn't like the results of an election.
 
metric
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

natazha: Weird how the LIBERAL MEDIA, which is largely owned by conservatives, rarely has anything good to say about Democrats. It's almost as if it's largely owned by conservatives.


Facts literally have a liberal bias:

"This is partially explained by the fact that the most widely shared falsehoods tend to promote conservative positions, while corresponding truths typically favor liberals."
 
philotech
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April's sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Maybe its because people dont want to work for peanuts and be exploited? Theyve realised after months of lockdown that their job isnt who they are and they have better things to do than to work till they farking die?


...and they had over a year to come up with a plan, learn a skill, and improve themselves to qualify for a better job...
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.