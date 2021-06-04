 Skip to content
 
(CNN) U.S. Intelligence: We're not saying it's aliens, but (cnn.com)
    Unidentified flying object, Extraterrestrial life, findings of an upcoming report, US intelligence officials, Central Intelligence Agency, unidentified flying objects  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.


It's octopedes trying to figure out how their invasion force devolved so far since being dropped off.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's aliens. it always has been.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.


Ball lightning can do all that. There is nothing in any of this footage that indicates a "craft."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.

Ball lightning can do all that. There is nothing in any of this footage that indicates a "craft."


yeah, ball lightning swarming around navy ships for years. are you that stupid?
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting take

The Truth Behind the Super Hornet UFO Encounters
Youtube 6z1lQ9Gp8Vk
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: revrendjim: Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.

Ball lightning can do all that. There is nothing in any of this footage that indicates a "craft."

yeah, ball lightning swarming around navy ships for years. are you that stupid?


There are technologies and electro-magnetic phenomena that can explain a lot of what pilots are 'witnessing'. But the government isn't going to acknowledge any of that. Openly, or otherwise.

ICTYBTIHTKY
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would a superior intelligence travel all that distance just to mutilate some cows?
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: revrendjim: Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.

Ball lightning can do all that. There is nothing in any of this footage that indicates a "craft."

yeah, ball lightning swarming around navy ships for years. are you that stupid?


Yeah, what a silly assumption! HA!

Logically, it must be a spacecraft from another planet with mysterious creatures of highly advanced intelligence.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is aliens, we are screwed. They're going to look at us as a fuel/food source and nothing more. We're simply too goddamn stupid to be admitted into The Federation of Planets. We can't even inoculate ourselves against a virus without fighting over it.

Ship's Captain: welcome, Earthlings. Please take this pill to remove bacteria that is harmful to us so that we may meet in peace.
Us: Fark y'all! I got rights. You ain't puttin' no tracker in me! Ethel, fetch my guns! We's goin' to war!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs to be more than radar evidence. Could just be a glitch. Or someone figured out a way to screw with radar. Put some high speed cameras out there if they think this is a big deal.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.

It's octopedes trying to figure out how their invasion force devolved so far since being dropped off.


They made contact and we grilled them and they were delicious.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sigh.. its this thread again. please make it stop.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less painful to explain to the public that it's aliens than that our enemies have out engineered us to that level.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carl Sagan Thinks Venus has Dinosaurs
Youtube w_N_IYi2c0E
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: revrendjim: Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.

Ball lightning can do all that. There is nothing in any of this footage that indicates a "craft."

yeah, ball lightning swarming around navy ships for years. are you that stupid?


Don't you know, it's just light from Venus bouncing off some swamp gas Aliens? Who said aliens? I don't recall aliens.  (https://www.michiganradio.org/post/al​iens-or-swamp-gas-mystery-michigan-s-m​ost-famous-ufo-sighting-lives)
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! Its this tread again, and of course our local ufologist is here to tell us all how stupid we are because we don't buy into dumb farking conspiracy theories about the government covering up little green men anally raping cow farmers.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Why would a superior intelligence travel all that distance just to mutilate some cows?


The cows know what they did to deserve it ...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's aliens, then they are peaceful. No civilization would get to the point that they could travel like that between stars to get here and just fark around without peaceful intentions. Not making claims on what they're doing, but could literally be studying, exploring, cataloguing life, sight-seeing, and just shiats and giggles buzzing over dumbasses. With the flight they are displaying, they likely have no pressing need to refuel and probably have an endlessly renewable source. Likewise for nutrition (if they're still organic and not technologically based).

The two more worrying "crazy" possibilities are deep underwater/underground civilization which would likely be squidheady and humans on another dimension/alternate Earth. Either of which would be far more likely to view us as an existential threat as well as need of our resources.

Sure, yeah, could be a new human invented craft. And I could sprout moth wings and fly up to the moon. Anything is possible.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: revrendjim: Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.

Ball lightning can do all that. There is nothing in any of this footage that indicates a "craft."

yeah, ball lightning swarming around navy ships for years. are you that stupid?


Oceanic swamp gas.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's aliens. it always has been.


I thought it was inter dimensional beings?
 
1funguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Why would a superior intelligence travel all that distance just to mutilate some cows?


Huh
I grew up near farms. Cows know things about men that women will never understand...

/ NTTAWWT
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's aliens. it always has been.

I thought it was inter dimensional beings?

I thought it was inter dimensional beings?


Evolved dinosaurs from a timeline where the asteroid didn't hit.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Needs to be more than radar evidence. Could just be a glitch. Or someone figured out a way to screw with radar. Put some high speed cameras out there if they think this is a big deal.


Nope, I think in this case the radar data is accurate, it is a drone swarm. Google drone swarm AI.

Someone is testing Navy detection and counter measures with drones and not telling them about it. Could be China, could be Russia, could be BAE systems or other military contractor.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If only they had a term that categorizes Unidentified Flying Objects.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jumping to conclusions is always a good place to start (i.e., aliens, time-travelling humans, or even advanced weaponry deployed by our "local" adversaries).

What I'm excited about is this is a new phenomena that can be officially studied, quantified, and hopefully we can get to the bottom of what this turns out to be.  This is truly something we don't understand at all, and that's fascinating.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aliens with the requisite technology to get here and to hide themselves wouldn't need anything on this planet and wouldn't get sighted accidentally. The alien visitation explanation requires us to believe they're just joyriding dicks.

Or, you know, maybe a vastly more simple phenomenon explains the observations.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
And
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.

It's octopedes trying to figure out how their invasion force devolved so far since being dropped off.


Harry Gets A Pep Talk From An Octopus? | Resident Alien | SYFY
Youtube gIqs_Rbuc1A
 
flaming bob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Why would a superior intelligence travel all that distance just to mutilate some cows?


This statement assumes the cows didn't attack first.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Needs to be more than radar evidence.


Tends to be my feeling on this. And it's not like the Navy is going to publish their DSP algorithms. Mistakenly adding range to a target with weird radar properties could cause an object to look like it's pulling ridiculous Gs.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Why would a superior intelligence travel all that distance just to mutilate some cows?


"We overcame immense distances, conquered technological impossibilities, we came from unimaginable distances. And now, we really want to know how the indigenous colons work."
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This has a lot of official statements over the decades, with many credible witnesses including the two photographed after Roswell with balloons saying that was not what they saw at the site or what was collected, by a long shot with descriptions of what was collected.

It is compelling.

The Phenomenon (2020) | Trailer HD
Youtube onEXmLX2ZZQ
 
Stibium
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Mistakenly adding range to a target with weird radar properties could cause an object to look like it's pulling ridiculous Gs.


This came up in testing hundreds of times but the memos never got to the dev team.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's aliens. it always has been.


No one is stupid enough to believe that alien life forms traveled literally impossible distances to mess with navy pilots.  Amirite?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you were a twenty something AF puke, flying a 6th gen classified fighter; which branch of the service would you fark with? /LoL
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: If it is aliens, we are screwed. They're going to look at us as a fuel/food source and nothing more. We're simply too goddamn stupid to be admitted into The Federation of Planets. We can't even inoculate ourselves against a virus without fighting over it.

Ship's Captain: welcome, Earthlings. Please take this pill to remove bacteria that is harmful to us so that we may meet in peace.
Us: Fark y'all! I got rights. You ain't puttin' no tracker in me! Ethel, fetch my guns! We's goin' to war!


Aliens that are capable of traversing vast stellar distances don't need to come to earth for human take out.

Besides, any aliens that come here will be machines. Again, aliens capable of traveling vast stellar distances will have cast of their flimsy organic shells.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.


what's it like to be so gullible?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
alright so far we have posts from the beer drinker and guy with way too much in his profile. Just need the Linux enthusiast to show up and the trifecta is complete.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khitsicker: sigh.. its this thread again. please make it stop.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Stop? It doesn't stop. Come play with us.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnphantom: This has a lot of official statements over the decades, with many credible witnesses including the two photographed after Roswell with balloons saying that was not what they saw at the site or what was collected, by a long shot with descriptions of what was collected.

It is compelling.

The Phenomenon (2020) | Trailer HD

It is compelling.

[YouTube video: The Phenomenon (2020) | Trailer HD]


Rehashing/repackaging old info is hardly compelling and Vallee is a loon.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

log_jammin: Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.

what's it like to be so gullible?


You first
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnphantom: This has a lot of official statements over the decades, with many credible witnesses including the two photographed after Roswell with balloons saying that was not what they saw at the site or what was collected, by a long shot with descriptions of what was collected.

It is compelling.

The Phenomenon (2020) | Trailer HD

Rehashing/repackaging old info is hardly compelling and Vallee is a loon.

It is compelling.

[YouTube video: The Phenomenon (2020) | Trailer HD]

Rehashing/repackaging old info is hardly compelling and Vallee is a loon.


I've never seen an alien documentary like this.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnphantom: This has a lot of official statements over the decades, with many credible witnesses including the two photographed after Roswell with balloons saying that was not what they saw at the site or what was collected, by a long shot with descriptions of what was collected.

It is compelling.

The Phenomenon (2020) | Trailer HD

Rehashing/repackaging old info is hardly compelling and Vallee is a loon.

I've never seen an alien documentary like this.

It is compelling.

[YouTube video: The Phenomenon (2020) | Trailer HD]

Rehashing/repackaging old info is hardly compelling and Vallee is a loon.

I've never seen an alien documentary like this.


The director of this movie has made one or two more
 
pheed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: If it is aliens, we are screwed. They're going to look at us as a fuel/food source and nothing more. We're simply too goddamn stupid to be admitted into The Federation of Planets. We can't even inoculate ourselves against a virus without fighting over it.

Ship's Captain: welcome, Earthlings. Please take this pill to remove bacteria that is harmful to us so that we may meet in peace.
Us: Fark y'all! I got rights. You ain't puttin' no tracker in me! Ethel, fetch my guns! We's goin' to war!


IF it's aliens (a YUGE IF), they've got all the food and fuel resources they could possibly need without ever needing to bother about little old Earth.  Suppose they can travel between stars like they're crossing the street.  The universe is full of resources that are much easier to access and much closer to (their) home.  We have absolutely nothing to offer a civilization that advanced.  We would be a mere anthropological/zoological curiosity to them - and that's it.  So while an alien in this scenario isn't necessarily hostile, if they decided to become hostile, yeah, humanity would be toast.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: some_beer_drinker: revrendjim: Circusdog320: Observing technology that is a hundred to a thousand years beyond anything we have...

A craft moving at 13,000 MPH. Craft observed experiencing 600-700 G's. Anything we have would burn up.

Craft transitions from air to underneath water with no visible means of propulsion or control surfaces.

I hope it's aliens. Because if it's time traveling humans from the future we're screwed.

Ball lightning can do all that. There is nothing in any of this footage that indicates a "craft."

yeah, ball lightning swarming around navy ships for years. are you that stupid?

Oceanic swamp gas.


See my post, we are kin you and I.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Needs to be more than radar evidence.


Correct me if I'm wrong, but they had it on visual gun camera data, IR cameras too. To my certainly untrained eye, that seems more than a little compelling.  So, I think it's definitely worth more investigation--with way more focused data capture, and real budgeting behind the analysis.
 
hej
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
US intelligence has no evidence to confirm anything on this topic, which is the whole reason it's a topic to begin with.
 
pheed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Opacity: Less painful to explain to the public that it's aliens than that our enemies have out engineered us to that level.


The supposed "engineering" seen in these videos is currently impossible within the bounds of known human science.  Either these things are illusions of some kind OR they're the product of an intelligence far, far beyond anything humans have produced thus far.  One thing they're absolutely not is a product of the Russians or Chinese militaries.

I'm going with "they're illusions" until it's proven otherwise.
 
