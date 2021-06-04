 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Oh, there goes that rascal Elon, manipulating currencies again. C'mere, you *applies headlock, gives noogie*   (cnn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should give him the dreaded "Rear Admiral" instead.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
BitCoin doesn't count, because it isn't controlled by any one in particular.  Therefore no one cares if you fark with it.
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But he's got Assburgers so that makes everything OK.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bitcoin isn't a currency. Decentralization is a feature of it!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doesn't say much about its stability if one guy can cause it to tank so much.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aw, Bitcoin is not for you. It's more of a Shelbyville idea."
- Elon Musk, Twitter post 6/4/21
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Doesn't say much about its stability if one guy can cause it to tank so much.


I really don't like nVidia stock. I think it's the worst.

/come on stock, tank so I can buy a lot of you.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like how it's supposed to be treated as a legit currency by it's fans, yet one tweet can crash the farker. Dumb.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hate to break it to you, but bitcoin and the rest are systematically manipulated by the big players already. If one employee of a car company can destroy the "currencies" value by tweeting, then maybe it's not a great place to put your money.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sleze: But he's got Assburgers so that makes everything OK.


This post gave my computer chlamydia.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The TSLA earnings report, due for late July will be interesting:

It looked like a reckless bet at the time, and in these days of crypto-madness, it's looking more outrageous by the day. Early this year, Elon Musk famously wagered $1.5 billion in Tesla's corporate cash on Bitcoin. As the signature crypto soared, the value of the EV-maker's holdings swelled by over $1.3 billion more than it paid, and despite the recent slide, Tesla's still sitting on a nice--though shrunken--paper profit.

But here's the downside that's gone mainly unnoticed by the financial media and Wall Street analysts. The special accounting treatment Tesla applies to its Bitcoin holdings will require the manufacturer Tesla to book losses called "impairments" in its second quarter, even though its overall investment is still above water. If Tesla's price holds at its current level of around $38,000, the hit won't be enormous. But to offset the write-downs, Tesla would need to sell a big chunk of the coins left in its coffers, a move that could send Bitcoin swooning. And if Bitcoin falls well below $30,000, a level it recently approached, Tesla will suffer losses big enough to erase several quarters of the profits it garners making and marketing EVs.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/04/invest​i​ng/elon-musk-bitcoin-breakup/index.htm​l?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&u​tm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

It's also possible that he already dumped the after the pump which would explain why he's no longer pumping.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Bitcoin isn't a currency. Decentralization is a feature of it!


That plastic lady you sit next to you for the HOV lane is not a lady either, Subby.
 
wage0048
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Doesn't say much about its stability if one guy can cause it to tank so much.


This.  If your "currency" is so unstable and disconnected from anything of real value that one guy's comments can cause it to lose so much "value," then your "currency" is just worthless bullshiat.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Mrtraveler01: Doesn't say much about its stability if one guy can cause it to tank so much.

I really don't like nVidia stock. I think it's the worst.

/come on stock, tank so I can buy a lot of you.


AMD
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's a doofus shiatposting on twitter, everyone else is doing the manipulating.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Mrtraveler01: Doesn't say much about its stability if one guy can cause it to tank so much.

I really don't like nVidia stock. I think it's the worst.

/come on stock, tank so I can buy a lot of you.


I think this Amazon thing is just a fad.

/sits back and waits for the stock to drop
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sleze: But he's got Assburgers so that makes everything OK.


That hasn't been a diagnosis since 2013.  You're either on the scale or your not.  And if he hasn't had a psychiatrist tell him that, then he hasn't been in at LEAST 8 years so he hasn't had any medical professional interactions.

All that to say, fark people using Asperger's as an excuse for bad behavior.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wage0048: If your "currency" is so unstable and disconnected from anything of real value that one guy's comments can cause it to lose so much "value," then your "currency" is just worthless bullshiat.


If that one guy is the Chairman of the Fed ...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: I like how it's supposed to be treated as a legit currency by it's fans, yet one tweet can crash the farker. Dumb.


Its almost as if the growth of it is driven entirely by speculation.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: MythDragon: Mrtraveler01: Doesn't say much about its stability if one guy can cause it to tank so much.

I really don't like nVidia stock. I think it's the worst.

/come on stock, tank so I can buy a lot of you.

AMD


You are like a magical creature that can be summoned with a spell.

Fark: "Bitcoin!"

L_Y: "Yes master? How can I serve you?"
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, you can buy TotalFark with...?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.


All day yesterday we were told how stupid we were at not understanding how awesome Bitcoin is and how it's going to revolutionize everything. It was almost cult-like...over cryptic currency.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
lol
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sleze: But he's got Assburgers so that makes everything OK.


How many $s per Assburger?

/great name for a currency
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Doesn't say much about its stability if one guy can cause it to tank so much.


We were told in a thread yesterday that crypto is king, and we were old fools for not embracing this volatile make believe currency.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whenever I'm feeling down I remind myself that there are people out there who bought Bitcoin at $61k.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.

All day yesterday we were told how stupid we were at not understanding how awesome Bitcoin is and how it's going to revolutionize everything. It was almost cult-like...over cryptic currency.


Before crypto came along, it was impossible to send money from the US to a roadside vendor in Zimbabwe who doesn't have a bank account.  Crypto solved that problem.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Worst. Currency. Ever.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shakes tiny fist that's unable to hold crypto at Mrtraveler01
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: BitCoin doesn't count, because it isn't controlled by any one in particular.  Therefore no one cares if you fark with it.


Well isnt like 3% of bitcoin owners own 40%+ of it?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: BitCoin doesn't count, because it isn't controlled by any one in particular.  Therefore no one cares if you fark with it.


I mean...are there any laws or regulations preventing manipulation of Bitcoin?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mrtraveler01: PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.

All day yesterday we were told how stupid we were at not understanding how awesome Bitcoin is and how it's going to revolutionize everything. It was almost cult-like...over cryptic currency.

Before crypto came along, it was impossible to send money from the US to a roadside vendor in Zimbabwe who doesn't have a bank account.  Crypto solved that problem.


And far more "importantly", this was THE most important problem that needed to be solved in finance.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: [Fark user image 266x750]


Best use of that meme ever.  Perfectly sums up every crypto argument.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The article mentions bitcoin. No currencies in evidence. 'Musk manipulates Ponzi scheme' would be a better headline.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Rapmaster2000: Mrtraveler01: PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.

All day yesterday we were told how stupid we were at not understanding how awesome Bitcoin is and how it's going to revolutionize everything. It was almost cult-like...over cryptic currency.

Before crypto came along, it was impossible to send money from the US to a roadside vendor in Zimbabwe who doesn't have a bank account.  Crypto solved that problem.

And far more "importantly", this was THE most important problem that needed to be solved in finance.


I can't tell you how many times I've gone through the trouble to secure an ice cold Zambezi on the outskirts of Harare, only to be told that Visa is not accepted.  I need to use Safaricom mobile pay.  But I don't have Safaricom mobile pay!  I only have Crypto!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Rapmaster2000: Mrtraveler01: PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.

All day yesterday we were told how stupid we were at not understanding how awesome Bitcoin is and how it's going to revolutionize everything. It was almost cult-like...over cryptic currency.

Before crypto came along, it was impossible to send money from the US to a roadside vendor in Zimbabwe who doesn't have a bank account.  Crypto solved that problem.

And far more "importantly", this was THE most important problem that needed to be solved in finance.

I can't tell you how many times I've gone through the trouble to secure an ice cold Zambezi on the outskirts of Harare, only to be told that Visa is not accepted.  I need to use Safaricom mobile pay.  But I don't have Safaricom mobile pay!  I only have Crypto!


Apparently US dollars, the number one reserve currency and petrodollar isn't any good.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cfreak: GregInIndy: [Fark user image 266x750]

Best use of that meme ever.  Perfectly sums up every crypto argument.


Aww thanks, I made it myself a few crypto threads ago.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: EvilEgg: BitCoin doesn't count, because it isn't controlled by any one in particular.  Therefore no one cares if you fark with it.

Well isnt like 3% of bitcoin owners own 40%+ of it?


I've read he wants legislation to prevent small investors from getting into these pump and dump schemes.
It was a while back and I only skimmed it.
He wants to make it so the little peepo can't get in on it.
Only him and his friends can benefit from his market manipulations or something.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I could take Bit Coin down. All I'd have to do is invest in it.
 
brilett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thank god the Treasury and the SEC will step in to protect the...investors? Owners?

Marks?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mrtraveler01: PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.

All day yesterday we were told how stupid we were at not understanding how awesome Bitcoin is and how it's going to revolutionize everything. It was almost cult-like...over cryptic currency.

Before crypto came along, it was impossible to send money from the US to a roadside vendor in Zimbabwe who doesn't have a bank account.  Crypto solved that problem.


There are billions in the world with no access to banks.

Crypto will solve that over the next 10 to 20 years.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Rapmaster2000: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Rapmaster2000: Mrtraveler01: PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.

All day yesterday we were told how stupid we were at not understanding how awesome Bitcoin is and how it's going to revolutionize everything. It was almost cult-like...over cryptic currency.

Before crypto came along, it was impossible to send money from the US to a roadside vendor in Zimbabwe who doesn't have a bank account.  Crypto solved that problem.

And far more "importantly", this was THE most important problem that needed to be solved in finance.

I can't tell you how many times I've gone through the trouble to secure an ice cold Zambezi on the outskirts of Harare, only to be told that Visa is not accepted.  I need to use Safaricom mobile pay.  But I don't have Safaricom mobile pay!  I only have Crypto!

Apparently US dollars, the number one reserve currency and petrodollar isn't any good.


Dollars are for old people.  Did you know that a dollar inflates by .0055% every day?  Crypto only goes up.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Whenever I'm feeling down I remind myself that there are people out there who bought Bitcoin at $61k.


Feeling down??

Owned by a bankster can do that
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bowen: EvilEgg: BitCoin doesn't count, because it isn't controlled by any one in particular.  Therefore no one cares if you fark with it.

I mean...are there any laws or regulations preventing manipulation of Bitcoin?


I guarantee you that if it ever does all collapse and/or fall to its rampant chicanery the crypto fanboys will blame ye olde dinosauric national/international regulatory bodies for not "doing something" to protect it or prop it up.

The reasons we have central banks & regulatory bodies & the FDIC here in the US, etc, is because we definitely did it the ol' "Bitcoin way" for a very long time before those things were instituted. Hint for those ignorant of the history of finance & banking: it didn't work so well.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.


Bitcoin has been failing for 12 years now

The Future is coming like it or not
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Rapmaster2000: Mrtraveler01: PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.

All day yesterday we were told how stupid we were at not understanding how awesome Bitcoin is and how it's going to revolutionize everything. It was almost cult-like...over cryptic currency.

Before crypto came along, it was impossible to send money from the US to a roadside vendor in Zimbabwe who doesn't have a bank account.  Crypto solved that problem.

There are billions in the world with no access to banks.

Crypto will solve that over the next 10 to 20 years.


Yes!  My ally is here.  Together we will convince these stupid idiots why they should buy Crypto.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.

Bitcoin has been failing for 12 years now

The Future is coming like it or not


Of all of the biggest jokes on this site, you are certainly one of them.
 
brilett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mrtraveler01: PvtStash: crypto kiddies are so cute when they play economy with their make believe currency.

All day yesterday we were told how stupid we were at not understanding how awesome Bitcoin is and how it's going to revolutionize everything. It was almost cult-like...over cryptic currency.

Before crypto came along, it was impossible to send money from the US to a roadside vendor in Zimbabwe who doesn't have a bank account.  Crypto solved that problem.


You need to prove that you've actually done this. And for an actual legitimate reason- not just an exercise.

Also - why are you so hung up on this poor guy in Zimbabwe? What's he ever done to you.
 
