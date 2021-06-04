 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   And so it begins   (wcax.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he's stuck for the season he will be there a while.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the reason for the season.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stuck Truck Season is the name of my new band.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last time a trucker got stuck in a crack that big, he said if we find my keys, we can drive out.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having spent a career in the transportation business, I can tell you that drivers just stop noticing signs. With Google Maps, they don't want to spend money on a trucker GPS, or the trucker GPS isn't updated so they use Google Maps instead.

We had a driver that didn't notice / ignored four advance warning signs (three with flashing lights) and hit a low railroad overpass "Because I took a detour to avoid traffic."

We had another driver that for reasons unknown went off route and hit a low overpass. Twice. Once when he went under it and a second time when he apparently realized he was on the wrong route and turned around and backtracked.

Another driver got a ticket after ignoring six sets of "low weight bridge" advance warning signs.

And these are well-compensated "professional*" employees, not independent lease operators.

I found a 2017 article on Vermont DOT trying to figure out what to do to stop this on Route 108. Pretty much the only way is to station cops 24/7 at a place they can flag trucks over and tell the driver "do not go this way. Unless you turn around now, you'll get a ticket and we'll impound your rig."

*"Professional" is just a tax status. It doesn't mean you are good at your job.
 
soj4life
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Stuck Truck Season is the name of my new band.


Andy just stay with Mouse Rat
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I found a 2017 article on Vermont DOT trying to figure out what to do to stop this on Route 108. Pretty much the only way is to station cops 24/7 at a place they can flag trucks over and tell the driver "do not go this way. Unless you turn around now, you'll get a ticket and we'll impound your rig."


I haven't been up that way when the road is open in like 2 or 3 years, but the signs were kind of meh.....

I mean it was your usual no commercial trucks, vehicles over x length prohibited, blah blah blah stuff.....but i could see a trucker who thinks he knows what he is doing (which is every trucker) going, "ehh that is for people who don't know how to drive, i'm sure i can get through"

And the route does cut a bunch of time off depending where you are headed.

I think they just need a giant sign that shows the dimensions and a "YOU WILL GET STUCK"

I'd also wager the tech is there where they can measure a trucks size pretty accurately via camera, and have a gate a bit up the road go down. Throw a phone there, dude needs to call it in to get permission to get his fine and turn around, or make the case why he can go through, all while a bunch of angry motorists are tied up with him.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smuggler's Notch puts another notch in its notch. I think.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying he got Stowned?
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article about stuck truck can't bother to say why the truck actually got stuck.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smuggler's Notch is a gynaecological condition arising from an allergy to cocaine filled condoms.
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got stuck on the Merritt the other day when a trucker ignored no commercial vehicle signs. At least this guy stopped before hitting the bridge. We got around it before truck was removed. This happens pretty frequently but I don't know how they resolve it? Im assuming the police shutdown the highway before the last exit and the truck reverses it the mile or so back (no turnarounds).

/cool story bro
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a low bridge on a main road in Boston (Storrow Drive) and despite all the signage you could hope for warning trucks from getting on this road, several times a year, trucks will get "Storrowed." Moving Day (9/1), in particular, is always good for at least one good Storrowing.

arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-bostonglobe.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article assumes I know where that is and what it is. I actually watched the video thinking they would explain that. The video, however, was nothing more than a guy reading the article. I guess I'm gonna have to Google it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The General called me up and said "Sargeant Horace! Intelligence needs you!"
Or was it the other way 'round?
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Put a nice, noticeable, billboard-sized warning at either end of the danger zone, instead of the blink-and-you miss-it warnings they have now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


And the last-chance turnarounds aren't exactly outstanding, either.
 
1funguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's turtle popping season here in Missouri.
Those little bastards crawl up on the road to avoid getting turtle raped by the one behind them. You might miss them both if there's no other cars around, but more often than not some dumb ass Karen has stopped her car in the middle of the highway to "protect the little turtles".
The truck driver doesn't put 80,000 lbs of anything through the back of his head for turtles. It just sounds like two rifle shots and a car wash if he gets there first.

But you know what?

If you have to throw the brakes on to keep from wiping out a Karen and her government funded crotch fruit...
Ya better do it. Even if you wind up doing an Austrian hill climb and getting killed yourself.

Because in America, the only thing more important than turtle sex is Karen's.

Because they WILL speak to your MANAGER!!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I drive up thr notch road all the time and it barely looks big enough for my car
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Looking at a map, the whole setup is kind of stupid. The road should NOT be marked as a highway, and more importantly, what are the alternative routes? Those signs in the pics above are pitifully small. The simplest thing to do is put a sign bar across the entire road, with flashing yellow lights.

Give truckers ample warning and a proper alternative route. Why is that so hard to do?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just can't not hear that in Kosh's voice
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

But as an amateur, you can still drive trucks in the Olympics.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oh look, another Gold for Optimus Prime.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: I just can't not hear that in Kosh's voice


He has always been here.
 
