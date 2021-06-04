 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Supreme Court decides that, hey, why shouldn't police officers be able to use their work computers to access and then sell citizens' license plate numbers in exchange for some extra cash?   (npr.org) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goody, the Supremes have gone full meme...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is BS.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the decision but it allows for all types of farkery. I guess the upshot is that it stymies a lot of farkery by prosecutors.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Textuaiist  vs original intent.

Conservatives are big on textualists because of the 2nd Amendment.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dissenters were Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Wait, why am I agreeing with the justices I hate?
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: Textuaiist  vs original intent.

Conservatives are big on textualists because of the 2nd Amendment.


The three dissenting votes were all conservatives.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Clarence Thomas is against it, I'm for it.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: Textuaiist  vs original intent.

Conservatives are big on textualists because of the 2nd Amendment.


only for the stuff they agree with.  other stuff, you know, not so much.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, I agree with Clarence Thomas.

Writing for the dissenters, Thomas accused the majority of, in essence, being deliberately obtuse. "The question here is straightforward: Would an ordinary reader of the English language understand Van Buren to have "exceed[ed] authorized access" to the database when he used it under circumstances that were expressly forbidden?

"In my view, the answer is yes," said Thomas, adding that under the terms of the statute, Van Buren was not "entitled" to access the information from the computer. "Everyone agrees that he obtained it for personal gain, not for a valid law enforcement purpose. And without that valid purpose, he was forbidden to use the computer to obtain the information."

To illustrate his point, Thomas had a different set of "real-world" examples. A valet who obtains a car from a restaurant patron is, to use the term in the statute, "entitled" to access the car in order to park it, but not to take a joyride. And an employee who is entitled to pull a fire alarm in the event of a fire is not entitled to pull the alarm to delay a meeting for which he is unprepared.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the right decision. The cop can be fired for violating department policy, but claiming he "hacked" a system he had access to as part of his job is bullshiat.

The prosecutor overcharged and found out.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: It was the right decision. The cop can be fired for violating department policy, but claiming he "hacked" a system he had access to as part of his job is bullshiat.

The prosecutor overcharged and found out.


That's a feature, not a bug
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: mcreadyblue: Textuaiist  vs original intent.

Conservatives are big on textualists because of the 2nd Amendment.

The three dissenting votes were all conservatives.


Oh great...now you are asking people to read TFAs?  Why can't we have ill-informed hate the way it used to be?  You're probably some know-it-all millennial.
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Oh great, I agree with Clarence Thomas.

Writing for the dissenters, Thomas accused the majority of, in essence, being deliberately obtuse. "The question here is straightforward: Would an ordinary reader of the English language understand Van Buren to have "exceed[ed] authorized access" to the database when he used it under circumstances that were expressly forbidden?

"In my view, the answer is yes," said Thomas, adding that under the terms of the statute, Van Buren was not "entitled" to access the information from the computer. "Everyone agrees that he obtained it for personal gain, not for a valid law enforcement purpose. And without that valid purpose, he was forbidden to use the computer to obtain the information."

To illustrate his point, Thomas had a different set of "real-world" examples. A valet who obtains a car from a restaurant patron is, to use the term in the statute, "entitled" to access the car in order to park it, but not to take a joyride. And an employee who is entitled to pull a fire alarm in the event of a fire is not entitled to pull the alarm to delay a meeting for which he is unprepared.

[Fark user image image 850x362]


Good lord. . . I 100% agree with Clarence Thomas, the ends times are upon us. . .

In all honesty, what does this ruling actually mean? Was the police officer fully legally allowed to use his access for personal gain? Or can he still be fired and sued, he just can't be charged for a Federal Crime?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: It was the right decision. The cop can be fired for violating department policy, but claiming he "hacked" a system he had access to as part of his job is bullshiat.

The prosecutor overcharged and found out.


And even still, the article says the verdict still narrowed the law from what it was before.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe I'm agreeing with Thomas.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: It was the right decision. The cop can be fired for violating department policy, but claiming he "hacked" a system he had access to as part of his job is bullshiat.

The prosecutor overcharged and found out.


He can also be charged with taking a bribe, which was already illegal and didn't require a 'but on a computer' law. Not everything you're not supposed to do needs to be illegal, and doing it with a computer doesn't change that.
 
drizzum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScottyShaps: hissatsu: Oh great, I agree with Clarence Thomas.

Writing for the dissenters, Thomas accused the majority of, in essence, being deliberately obtuse. "The question here is straightforward: Would an ordinary reader of the English language understand Van Buren to have "exceed[ed] authorized access" to the database when he used it under circumstances that were expressly forbidden?

"In my view, the answer is yes," said Thomas, adding that under the terms of the statute, Van Buren was not "entitled" to access the information from the computer. "Everyone agrees that he obtained it for personal gain, not for a valid law enforcement purpose. And without that valid purpose, he was forbidden to use the computer to obtain the information."

To illustrate his point, Thomas had a different set of "real-world" examples. A valet who obtains a car from a restaurant patron is, to use the term in the statute, "entitled" to access the car in order to park it, but not to take a joyride. And an employee who is entitled to pull a fire alarm in the event of a fire is not entitled to pull the alarm to delay a meeting for which he is unprepared.

[Fark user image image 850x362]

Good lord. . . I 100% agree with Clarence Thomas, the ends times are upon us. . .

In all honesty, what does this ruling actually mean? Was the police officer fully legally allowed to use his access for personal gain? Or can he still be fired and sued, he just can't be charged for a Federal Crime?


That's my read. He just didn't commit this particular federal offense.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: big pig peaches: mcreadyblue: Textuaiist  vs original intent.

Conservatives are big on textualists because of the 2nd Amendment.

The three dissenting votes were all conservatives.

Oh great...now you are asking people to read TFAs?  Why can't we have ill-informed hate the way it used to be?  You're probably some know-it-all millennial.


or even worse... literate!!1!!1!1!!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScottyShaps: hissatsu: Oh great, I agree with Clarence Thomas.

Writing for the dissenters, Thomas accused the majority of, in essence, being deliberately obtuse. "The question here is straightforward: Would an ordinary reader of the English language understand Van Buren to have "exceed[ed] authorized access" to the database when he used it under circumstances that were expressly forbidden?

"In my view, the answer is yes," said Thomas, adding that under the terms of the statute, Van Buren was not "entitled" to access the information from the computer. "Everyone agrees that he obtained it for personal gain, not for a valid law enforcement purpose. And without that valid purpose, he was forbidden to use the computer to obtain the information."

To illustrate his point, Thomas had a different set of "real-world" examples. A valet who obtains a car from a restaurant patron is, to use the term in the statute, "entitled" to access the car in order to park it, but not to take a joyride. And an employee who is entitled to pull a fire alarm in the event of a fire is not entitled to pull the alarm to delay a meeting for which he is unprepared.

[Fark user image image 850x362]

Good lord. . . I 100% agree with Clarence Thomas, the ends times are upon us. . .

In all honesty, what does this ruling actually mean? Was the police officer fully legally allowed to use his access for personal gain? Or can he still be fired and sued, he just can't be charged for a Federal Crime?


The cop can still be fired and even sued, but charging him with hacking under that law isn't suitable.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better take: Supreme Court rules that violating web site terms of service is not a crime.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: I can't believe I'm agreeing with Thomas.


This has me pulling my hair out as well.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just Police, anyone with access to confidential or restricted information potentially gets off the hook.  That DMV employee who give info to the domestic violence abuser about where his ex is living, the IRS agent who sells financial information to third parties.  Now, there may be other laws violated or employment consequences to doing these actions, but the Supreme Court is saying that Congress needs to take another look at this law if they want it to cover employees with access to confidential information.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScottyShaps: hissatsu: Oh great, I agree with Clarence Thomas.

Writing for the dissenters, Thomas accused the majority of, in essence, being deliberately obtuse. "The question here is straightforward: Would an ordinary reader of the English language understand Van Buren to have "exceed[ed] authorized access" to the database when he used it under circumstances that were expressly forbidden?

"In my view, the answer is yes," said Thomas, adding that under the terms of the statute, Van Buren was not "entitled" to access the information from the computer. "Everyone agrees that he obtained it for personal gain, not for a valid law enforcement purpose. And without that valid purpose, he was forbidden to use the computer to obtain the information."

To illustrate his point, Thomas had a different set of "real-world" examples. A valet who obtains a car from a restaurant patron is, to use the term in the statute, "entitled" to access the car in order to park it, but not to take a joyride. And an employee who is entitled to pull a fire alarm in the event of a fire is not entitled to pull the alarm to delay a meeting for which he is unprepared.

[Fark user image image 850x362]

Good lord. . . I 100% agree with Clarence Thomas, the ends times are upon us. . .

In all honesty, what does this ruling actually mean? Was the police officer fully legally allowed to use his access for personal gain? Or can he still be fired and sued, he just can't be charged for a Federal Crime?


it just means that accessing the database which he has read permissions on for unauthorized purposes does not constitute "hacking".

under the prosecutors' interpretation of the law, watching Youtube or Farking from your work computer could constitute "hacking" and result in a federal charge.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: Not just Police, anyone with access to confidential or restricted information potentially gets off the hook.  That DMV employee who give info to the domestic violence abuser about where his ex is living, the IRS agent who sells financial information to third parties.  Now, there may be other laws violated or employment consequences to doing these actions, but the Supreme Court is saying that Congress needs to take another look at this law if they want it to cover employees with access to confidential information.


No.  But, nice try.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScottyShaps: hissatsu: Oh great, I agree with Clarence Thomas.

Writing for the dissenters, Thomas accused the majority of, in essence, being deliberately obtuse. "The question here is straightforward: Would an ordinary reader of the English language understand Van Buren to have "exceed[ed] authorized access" to the database when he used it under circumstances that were expressly forbidden?

"In my view, the answer is yes," said Thomas, adding that under the terms of the statute, Van Buren was not "entitled" to access the information from the computer. "Everyone agrees that he obtained it for personal gain, not for a valid law enforcement purpose. And without that valid purpose, he was forbidden to use the computer to obtain the information."

To illustrate his point, Thomas had a different set of "real-world" examples. A valet who obtains a car from a restaurant patron is, to use the term in the statute, "entitled" to access the car in order to park it, but not to take a joyride. And an employee who is entitled to pull a fire alarm in the event of a fire is not entitled to pull the alarm to delay a meeting for which he is unprepared.

[Fark user image image 850x362]

Good lord. . . I 100% agree with Clarence Thomas, the ends times are upon us. . .

In all honesty, what does this ruling actually mean? Was the police officer fully legally allowed to use his access for personal gain? Or can he still be fired and sued, he just can't be charged for a Federal Crime?


Knowing police unions in the US, he can probably be fired, but they'll be forced to rehire him with back pay in a year
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: It was the right decision. The cop can be fired for violating department policy, but claiming he "hacked" a system he had access to as part of his job is bullshiat.

The prosecutor overcharged and found out.


This.
They probably could have charged him for taking a bribe. He accepted money in exchange for giving a police file to someone who should not have it. But he did not hack the system.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: It was the right decision. The cop can be fired for violating department policy, but claiming he "hacked" a system he had access to as part of his job is bullshiat.

The prosecutor overcharged and found out.


Misuse is misuse. Doesn't matter if you have your own credentials or not. Your credentials only entitle you to use it for specific things anything else is misuse  AND thus interfering with a computer and that's against the law.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: Daedalus27: Not just Police, anyone with access to confidential or restricted information potentially gets off the hook.  That DMV employee who give info to the domestic violence abuser about where his ex is living, the IRS agent who sells financial information to third parties.  Now, there may be other laws violated or employment consequences to doing these actions, but the Supreme Court is saying that Congress needs to take another look at this law if they want it to cover employees with access to confidential information.

No.  But, nice try.


Why not? IANAL, but if the police officer can't be charged for abusing his access to the system, why would the other examples listed be any different? Noting the bolded part.
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I loathe cop-culture: This particular cop was sentenced to 18 months when a man asked him to check someone's plate to see if they were also a cop. He wasn't charged with running numbers of a citizen to, for example, get access to their financial information or to assist someone in finding out where they live. I don't think someone should be sentenced to a year and a half for checking a department license directory.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The decision was appropriate. The cop can still be disciplined, fired, etc., he just can't be charged with computer fraud. He didn't hack his way into the computer, he simply logged on as he was entitled to do.
Misusing data that you have legal access to isn't hacking. Otherwise, any time you violate some website's terms of service (did you ever copy and paste anything from Fark?) you could be prosecuted for being a hacker.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: It was the right decision. The cop can be fired for violating department policy, but claiming he "hacked" a system he had access to as part of his job is bullshiat.

The prosecutor overcharged and found out.


There was no claim of hacking, there was a claim of exceeding authorized access. The question was if you were authorized to access the system, and used it for a nefarious purpose, was that an unauthorized access or not?

According to my companies IT policies, that would be, for the reasons Clarence Thomas gave, and I would be immediately fired.

According to the Supreme Court, it is not apparently.

More to the point however, it basically means Law Enforcement can't be held accountable to snooping through systems and accessing data for personal or nefarious reasons in and of itself if you give a LEO permissions to access a data, the SC just said literally anything they do can't be considered "exceeding authorized use".

I suspect however that same standard won't apply to you or I however if put to the same test.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

miscreant: Knowing police unions in the US, he can probably be fired, but they'll be forced to rehire him with back pay in a year


This cop is a prime example. BTW, the same cop is being investigated for trying to pick up an underage boy.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Closed_Minded_Bastage: I can't believe I'm agreeing with Thomas.

This has me pulling my hair out as well.


The dissenters believe that Farking from your work computer consitutes "hacking".

in Thomas' example, the valets would still be charged with theft.  they just cant be charged with "hacking" the car itself.

it really comes down to the definition of hacking.  if using a system for an unauthorized purpose by itself constitutes "hacking" then you agree with the dissenters (and should probably be watching out for the FBI if you're on a work computer right now).
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it seems that the majority is being "deliberately obtuse" as Thomas says. It may have something to do with the lies, trickery and borderline entrapment used by the police chief and the FBI, with the assistance of this Citizen Slimeball, Andrew Albo.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

miscreant: Magnus: Daedalus27: Not just Police, anyone with access to confidential or restricted information potentially gets off the hook.  That DMV employee who give info to the domestic violence abuser about where his ex is living, the IRS agent who sells financial information to third parties.  Now, there may be other laws violated or employment consequences to doing these actions, but the Supreme Court is saying that Congress needs to take another look at this law if they want it to cover employees with access to confidential information.

No.  But, nice try.

Why not? IANAL, but if the police officer can't be charged for abusing his access to the system, why would the other examples listed be any different? Noting the bolded part.


As others have said, laws on bribery may have been violated, maybe abuse of authority, or lets say in the context of selling secrets, espionage (probably not this case, but if a database was accessed to sell secrets to a foreign entity). Those laws criminalize other actions, not the access to the information. Also, just because you are not facing prison, doesn't mean your employer can't fire you for violating corporate policy.  Basically, the Supreme Court said, the law as written doesn't apply the way this prosecutor thought it did.  Congress needs to take a look at it and make adjustments if they want it to apply differently.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Yes, it seems that the majority is being "deliberately obtuse" as Thomas says. It may have something to do with the lies, trickery and borderline entrapment used by the police chief and the FBI, with the assistance of this Citizen Slimeball, Andrew Albo.


Correction, it was the sheriff not the police chief.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still broke laws and violated department policy.  They simply ruled that he didn't violate the CFAA, which is good, otherwise people using their work computers to read personal email or go to non work related websites etc could be found in violation of the CFAA as well as that would all be considered "unauthorized access".  I think that probably would cover just about every person working that has a company supplied computer or phone.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

miscreant: Magnus: Daedalus27: Not just Police, anyone with access to confidential or restricted information potentially gets off the hook.  That DMV employee who give info to the domestic violence abuser about where his ex is living, the IRS agent who sells financial information to third parties.  Now, there may be other laws violated or employment consequences to doing these actions, but the Supreme Court is saying that Congress needs to take another look at this law if they want it to cover employees with access to confidential information.

No.  But, nice try.

Why not? IANAL, but if the police officer can't be charged for abusing his access to the system, why would the other examples listed be any different? Noting the bolded part.


Hacking v. Abusing his privileges.

If the officer used his dept access to log onto the system and log onto Fark and waste thousand of hours of time that he was paid for to the tune of $50k while Farking around, would he be hacking?  He was authorized to log into the system, but he used the system to essentially embezzle $50k.  Should he be charged with hacking or embezzling funds or fired for wasting dept time and budget against dept policy?

CT was absolutely spot on.  Words mean something.  If the court allows the term "hacking" to be expanded in this case, prosecutors will use that expansion to really fark others' worlds.

One crime does not necessarily make another activity a crime as well.  Selling confidential information you had access to doesn't make your accessing that information hacking.  Separate the two.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScottyShaps: hissatsu: Oh great, I agree with Clarence Thomas.

Writing for the dissenters, Thomas accused the majority of, in essence, being deliberately obtuse. "The question here is straightforward: Would an ordinary reader of the English language understand Van Buren to have "exceed[ed] authorized access" to the database when he used it under circumstances that were expressly forbidden?

"In my view, the answer is yes," said Thomas, adding that under the terms of the statute, Van Buren was not "entitled" to access the information from the computer. "Everyone agrees that he obtained it for personal gain, not for a valid law enforcement purpose. And without that valid purpose, he was forbidden to use the computer to obtain the information."

To illustrate his point, Thomas had a different set of "real-world" examples. A valet who obtains a car from a restaurant patron is, to use the term in the statute, "entitled" to access the car in order to park it, but not to take a joyride. And an employee who is entitled to pull a fire alarm in the event of a fire is not entitled to pull the alarm to delay a meeting for which he is unprepared.

[Fark user image image 850x362]

Good lord. . . I 100% agree with Clarence Thomas, the ends times are upon us. . .

In all honesty, what does this ruling actually mean? Was the police officer fully legally allowed to use his access for personal gain? Or can he still be fired and sued, he just can't be charged for a Federal Crime?


The second one, from what I understand.
 
eldritch2k4
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Private_Citizen: It was the right decision. The cop can be fired for violating department policy, but claiming he "hacked" a system he had access to as part of his job is bullshiat.

The prosecutor overcharged and found out.

Misuse is misuse. Doesn't matter if you have your own credentials or not. Your credentials only entitle you to use it for specific things anything else is misuse  AND thus interfering with a computer and that's against the law.


True, misuse is misuse. But the law in question doesn't say you can't misuse the data you collect, it says you cant access a system you aren't authorized to access.

This guy had access to the system and, thus, under the law cited, he was allowed to be in that system. The law does not specifically say that you have to use the data you have access to the way you are supposed to. The things he did with the data are all still crimes and he could have been charged with bribery and all manner of crimes related to data THEFT.

Instead, the prosecutor attempted to get it called hacking, presumably to get a stronger sentence. So, the Supremes called it correctly. "You charged him with something he didn't actually do, so vacated."
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: More to the point however, it basically means Law Enforcement can't be held accountable to snooping through systems and accessing data for personal or nefarious reasons in and of itself if you give a LEO permissions to access a data, the SC just said literally anything they do can't be considered "exceeding authorized use".


Their decision did not say he is not in violation of department policy or local and state laws.  He 100% is and will still be held accountable.  All they ruled on was the CFAA.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: Not just Police, anyone with access to confidential or restricted information potentially gets off the hook.  That DMV employee who give info to the domestic violence abuser about where his ex is living, the IRS agent who sells financial information to third parties.  Now, there may be other laws violated or employment consequences to doing these actions, but the Supreme Court is saying that Congress needs to take another look at this law if they want it to cover employees with access to confidential information.


SCOTUS decided that if the employee of the DMV is provided access to the data as part of their job, then accessing the data for unauthorized purposes by itself does not constitute a federal computer crime.

So viewing the data itself is not a crime if they already gave you permissions.  However what you do with that information could violate other criminal laws or at least the employment contract.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The dissenters were Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Wait, why am I agreeing with the justices I hate?
[media1.giphy.com image 532x229] [View Full Size image _x_]


Probably because you want to use a horribly bad law against a cop.  Another take:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2​0​21/06/supreme-court-limits-reach-of-ha​cking-law-that-us-used-to-prosecute-aa​ron-swartz/

Although I suspect that prosecutors will use this to allow cops to access any computer they want, while using the full scope of the law against anyone who uses any computer in any way that they don't like.

Any law-talking types can clear up how narrow/broad the issue is that SCOTUS cleared up?  It looks pretty clear that Aaron Swartz would pass under the SCOTUS exception but I'm not sure how far it goes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eldritch2k4: waxbeans: Private_Citizen: It was the right decision. The cop can be fired for violating department policy, but claiming he "hacked" a system he had access to as part of his job is bullshiat.

The prosecutor overcharged and found out.

Misuse is misuse. Doesn't matter if you have your own credentials or not. Your credentials only entitle you to use it for specific things anything else is misuse  AND thus interfering with a computer and that's against the law.

True, misuse is misuse. But the law in question doesn't say you can't misuse the data you collect, it says you cant access a system you aren't authorized to access.

This guy had access to the system and, thus, under the law cited, he was allowed to be in that system. The law does not specifically say that you have to use the data you have access to the way you are supposed to. The things he did with the data are all still crimes and he could have been charged with bribery and all manner of crimes related to data THEFT.

Instead, the prosecutor attempted to get it called hacking, presumably to get a stronger sentence. So, the Supremes called it correctly. "You charged him with something he didn't actually do, so vacated."


Tomato 🍅
Misuse of data via a system you can only Access for X things to do Y thing is in fact a hack. It's in fact the first hack.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: miscreant: Magnus: Daedalus27: Not just Police, anyone with access to confidential or restricted information potentially gets off the hook.  That DMV employee who give info to the domestic violence abuser about where his ex is living, the IRS agent who sells financial information to third parties.  Now, there may be other laws violated or employment consequences to doing these actions, but the Supreme Court is saying that Congress needs to take another look at this law if they want it to cover employees with access to confidential information.

No.  But, nice try.

Why not? IANAL, but if the police officer can't be charged for abusing his access to the system, why would the other examples listed be any different? Noting the bolded part.

Hacking v. Abusing his privileges.

If the officer used his dept access to log onto the system and log onto Fark and waste thousand of hours of time that he was paid for to the tune of $50k while Farking around, would he be hacking?  He was authorized to log into the system, but he used the system to essentially embezzle $50k.  Should he be charged with hacking or embezzling funds or fired for wasting dept time and budget against dept policy?

CT was absolutely spot on.  Words mean something.  If the court allows the term "hacking" to be expanded in this case, prosecutors will use that expansion to really fark others' worlds.

One crime does not necessarily make another activity a crime as well.  Selling confidential information you had access to doesn't make your accessing that information hacking.  Separate the two.


Scratch the CT part.  Meant the majority.  CT is not spot on.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScottyShaps: hissatsu: Oh great, I agree with Clarence Thomas.

Writing for the dissenters, Thomas accused the majority of, in essence, being deliberately obtuse. "The question here is straightforward: Would an ordinary reader of the English language understand Van Buren to have "exceed[ed] authorized access" to the database when he used it under circumstances that were expressly forbidden?

"In my view, the answer is yes," said Thomas, adding that under the terms of the statute, Van Buren was not "entitled" to access the information from the computer. "Everyone agrees that he obtained it for personal gain, not for a valid law enforcement purpose. And without that valid purpose, he was forbidden to use the computer to obtain the information."

To illustrate his point, Thomas had a different set of "real-world" examples. A valet who obtains a car from a restaurant patron is, to use the term in the statute, "entitled" to access the car in order to park it, but not to take a joyride. And an employee who is entitled to pull a fire alarm in the event of a fire is not entitled to pull the alarm to delay a meeting for which he is unprepared.

[Fark user image image 850x362]

Good lord. . . I 100% agree with Clarence Thomas, the ends times are upon us. . .

In all honesty, what does this ruling actually mean? Was the police officer fully legally allowed to use his access for personal gain? Or can he still be fired and sued, he just can't be charged for a Federal Crime?


Pretty sure that the rules allowing him access to the database(s) specify something like "only to the extent required to perform his official duties" or some similar wording. Because there have been cases (no, I don't have citations) where cops were suspended/disciplined/fired for running queries on girlfriends/rivals/enemies.

I understand that queries to the national (FBI?) database are even more strictly regulated.

So, even if the Supreme Court says it's OK, the access rules say it's not.  You might not get arrested for stalking your ex through the databases, but you sure can get fired.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: miscreant: Magnus: Daedalus27: Not just Police, anyone with access to confidential or restricted information potentially gets off the hook.  That DMV employee who give info to the domestic violence abuser about where his ex is living, the IRS agent who sells financial information to third parties.  Now, there may be other laws violated or employment consequences to doing these actions, but the Supreme Court is saying that Congress needs to take another look at this law if they want it to cover employees with access to confidential information.

No.  But, nice try.

Why not? IANAL, but if the police officer can't be charged for abusing his access to the system, why would the other examples listed be any different? Noting the bolded part.

As others have said, laws on bribery may have been violated, maybe abuse of authority, or lets say in the context of selling secrets, espionage (probably not this case, but if a database was accessed to sell secrets to a foreign entity). Those laws criminalize other actions, not the access to the information. Also, just because you are not facing prison, doesn't mean your employer can't fire you for violating corporate policy.  Basically, the Supreme Court said, the law as written doesn't apply the way this prosecutor thought it did.  Congress needs to take a look at it and make adjustments if they want it to apply differently.


I'm not disputing that, but you gave examples of the DMV employee giving out information to an abusive ex or an IRS agent selling financial information to third parties, and said barring other charges, neither of those people could be charged either under this decision. Magnus said "No. But, nice try", so my question was to him... why are those examples different than this police officer? Yes, they can probably be charged or fired for other reasons, but with respect to this specific law, I don't see why your examples wouldn't be the same.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: big pig peaches: mcreadyblue: Textuaiist  vs original intent.

Conservatives are big on textualists because of the 2nd Amendment.

The three dissenting votes were all conservatives.

Oh great...now you are asking people to read TFAs?  Why can't we have ill-informed hate the way it used to be?  You're probably some know-it-all millennial.


Let the be a lesson for you.

Me personally, I've never  been called out for missing details in an article. No once

/and when I was, they were wrong.
//I didn't even have to go back to read it know that.
///No you!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete and Repeat are Fark Greenlights.

Pete was posted yesterday: https://www.fark.com/comme​nts/11477653​/Feel-free-to-remove-that-Do-not-remov​e-under-plenty-of-law-tag-from-your-la​ptop/

Repeat was posted, well, now.

/note how the tone of the comments in that thread are much different than the tone of the comments in this thread due to the wording of the headline
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. So this actually means you can't accused of theft if you give criminals information about your company because you have access to that information anyway.
????????????
 
