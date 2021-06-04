 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why it feels so weird to go maskless in public. Probably for the same reason it feels so strange to have sex without a condom, am I right guys?   (slate.com) divider line
73
    Obvious, Sociology, Convention, Norm, psychology of social norms, Social norms, grocery store, Heteronormativity, Grocery store  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sex without a condom was one of the bargaining chips of me getting married.

Subby must not know the pain of condoms being too small.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I actually enjoyed wearing a mask back during the winter. It kept my nose nice and warm.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bloobeary: I actually enjoyed wearing a mask back during the winter. It kept my nose nice and warm.


It also helps keep allergies at bay
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: I actually enjoyed wearing a mask back during the winter. It kept my nose nice and warm.


Was it better than a balaclava?

....mmmmm....tasty balaclava....


/baklava?
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Condoms are great for idiots (myself included) in their late teens and early twenties, but once you get used to not using them, there's no turning back.

/still wear a mask even though I'm double vaxxed because it's not a big deal
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because there is still an entire world of non-covid diseases you don't want to catch?

I go maskless in non-crowded outdoors now that I'm vaccinated, but I don't think I'll ever ride the metro or bus again without one. A year cold/flu free was pretty nice.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't wear a mask and don't feel weird at all.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we're all now aware how gross it is to rawdog someone else's lung farts
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Sex without a condom was one of the bargaining chips of me getting married.

Subby must not know the pain of condoms being too small.


Trapped shaft hairs, too.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feels weird because I don't want to encourage the antivax/antimask assholes.  They're just so farking divorced from reality.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still wear a mask when I go out in public despite being vaccinated because I don't trust other people as far as I can throw them, and as we've seen, you can still catch COVID even if you've been vaccinated. I don't want to run the risk of catching it and passing it on to someone else because of my selfishness.

Also, I haven't had a cold or the flu in over a year because of wearing a mask, and frankly, I want to keep it that way. I like not being sick and laid up in bed for X number of days in a row.

Besides, I'd hate for someone to see me walking around maskless and think I'm a Republican. *shudders*
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I go to the grocery store and someone tells me to wear a condom while I'm there, I will make scene.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's PTSD is going nuts over all these fireworks .., I mean return to normalcy.

Just go and hide under the bed and try not to wet yourselves this time.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am wearing a condom right now!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a compromise, you can just wear a condom while you're walking aroud maskless.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've still been wearing a mask in public even through I'm vaccinated.  It saves employees having to wonder if I'm vaccinated or an asshole.  Easier all around.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Because there is still an entire world of non-covid diseases you don't want to catch?

I go maskless in non-crowded outdoors now that I'm vaccinated, but I don't think I'll ever ride the metro or bus again without one. A year cold/flu free was pretty nice.


This.  So much this.

Also protects you against the asshole who always comes to work sick even though we have tons of sick time at my job.

He knows who he is.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feels weird in the same way that getting in a car and not putting on your seat belt feels weird. It's an unnatural feeling like there's something "missing".
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, good old survivorship bias.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wore two masks most of the time, and then I'd take one off and feel like a wild man.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I trust my vaccine so at this point I don't bother wearing a mask in stores, I assume most of the people still wearing them haven't been vaccinated yet for some reason or another.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My doctor asked me if I had been vaccinated, and after saying yes, he took his mask off. He then asked why I didn't take mine off, and lectured me that since the CDC says it's OK, me refusing to take off my mask is going against the science and making myself the "healthcare authority".
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Tarantula: My doctor asked me if I had been vaccinated, and after saying yes, he took his mask off. He then asked why I didn't take mine off, and lectured me that since the CDC says it's OK, me refusing to take off my mask is going against the science and making myself the "healthcare authority".


Your doctor is a dick.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: I still wear a mask when I go out in public despite being vaccinated because I don't trust other people as far as I can throw them, and as we've seen, you can still catch COVID even if you've been vaccinated. I don't want to run the risk of catching it and passing it on to someone else because of my selfishness.

Also, I haven't had a cold or the flu in over a year because of wearing a mask, and frankly, I want to keep it that way. I like not being sick and laid up in bed for X number of days in a row.

Besides, I'd hate for someone to see me walking around maskless and think I'm a Republican. *shudders*


Well, everyone in Oklahoma City is 100% vaccinated.  I can tell because it seems nobody is wearing a mask anymore...

/very few, anyway...I'm vaccinated and I'm still wearing one.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Sex without a condom was one of the bargaining chips of me getting married.

Subby must not know the pain of condoms being too small.


Subby doesn't know condoms have serial numbers printed on them.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear masks in the areas I am mandated to do so and that is it.  And no, it does not feel strange not to wear a mask.  As someone whose facial skin is easily irritated, it is goddamn liberating every time I enter a space where I am allowed to remove it.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: bloobeary: I actually enjoyed wearing a mask back during the winter. It kept my nose nice and warm.

Was it better than a balaclava?

....mmmmm....tasty balaclava....


/baklava?


Balalaika, I think.

Do you hear music?
 
No Catchy Nickname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: As a compromise, you can just wear a condom while you're walking aroud maskless.


Only as long as you are clearly showing everyone that you are wearing a condom.

That way, they can feel assured that you are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of unwanted diseases.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA like a good Farker shouldn't, but after wearing one for 10 hours a day for a year, it became a bit of a security blanket.  I wore a pretty thick gaiter, and I let my beard grow the whole time, so when it came off a lot of people were amazed that I grew a foot of facial hair seemingly overnight.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Casual sex without a condom?
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still wear it indoors because the businesses around me having varying policies. Some have taken their "no mask, no service" signs down but most place still have it enforced. Defaulting to the mask is easiest.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Everyone's PTSD is going nuts over all these fireworks .., I mean return to normalcy.

Just go and hide under the bed and try not to wet yourselves this time.


Hahahahahahahh!!!

Making fun of PTSD and those who experience it is sssssssooooooo edgy and cool!!!

Hahahahahahah!!!!

GFY
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm double vaccinated, so if a place has a sign saying I don't have to wear a mask, I won't. If a place still requires it, or doesn't have anything explicitly posted stating their policy, I'll wear it.

I didn't bother wearing one outdoors regardless because I wasn't surrounding myself with people.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling there is gong to be a huge uptick on common colds, especially come winter. We haven't really been exposed to the constant stream of viruses we normally would have been for the past year.

It's kind of like when your first kid starts school and you have a cold for the entire first year.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still wear a mask to protect those who are unvaccinated and aren't wearing masks.  The way I see it, I'm fully vaccinated but there's nothing to say I can't be an asymptomatic carrier. By continuing to wear a mask, I am hopefully helping to stop the spread of covid to vulnerable individuals.

That, and staying completely healthy for the last fifteen months has been great.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: It feels weird because I don't want to encourage the antivax/antimask assholes.  They're just so farking divorced from reality.


I'm fully vaxed, everyone at home is, everyone we come into contact with that would be at risk is vaxed....

Our vax rate in our state is up there with the best, you are no longer required to mask indoors or outdoors with a handful of minor exceptions, but i'd still say 95% of folks are wearing masks. Basically nobody wants to go first.

I'll stick with it stops feeling weird to be indoors and see someone else with one on, i'm guessing that will be about the time half of all people stop wearing them. Because while wearing a mask isn't a huge deal, i'd simply rather not.

I think there is a ton of people in that same boat as me though, so hitting that critical threshold of people stopping wearing them is going to take a while.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still wear a mask simply because I don't want people thinking I'm an anti masker.  I'd rather wear it longer than I need to than have people assume I'm trying to get them sick.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Tarantula: My doctor asked me if I had been vaccinated, and after saying yes, he took his mask off. He then asked why I didn't take mine off, and lectured me that since the CDC says it's OK, me refusing to take off my mask is going against the science and making myself the "healthcare authority".


You should find a new doctor.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over the past week there have been four people at work with colds/sinus infections/crud of some sort.

The powers that be stopped requiring us to wear masks a little more than 2 weeks ago.

We went 14/15 months with no one in the building being sick. Now... sick people again.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: Casual sex without a condom?
[media.tenor.com image 562x640]


C'mon, when are you ever going to be in Haiti again?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Tarantula: My doctor asked me if I had been vaccinated, and after saying yes, he took his mask off. He then asked why I didn't take mine off, and lectured me that since the CDC says it's OK, me refusing to take off my mask is going against the science and making myself the "healthcare authority".


I've been taking mine off if it isn't required.  But I'm more than happy to put it on if someone feels uncomfortable or a business/building/whatever requires it.  The CDC and health experts do indeed say it is cool to not wear a mask indoors if you are vaccinated and I see that in the numbers presented as well (like the numbers of people with the vaccine who are hospitalized with C19).

But still, someone who sees that information and still chooses to mask up because it makes them feel more comfortable is far, far, faaaarrr, like light-years, far less of an idiot than those who looked at the data/information/experts that were telling you to mask-up and chose to go maskless.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm  vaccinated but still mask up to protect myself from idiot/antivax trumpturds.  People look at me weird but I don't  care.  Screw 'em.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Laobaojun: Casual sex without a condom?
[media.tenor.com image 562x640]

C'mon, when are you ever going to be in Haiti again?


Sailors' Rule #3 - "Don't bring home anything you can't put in a box..


... #1 - If you have any standards, lower them.
#2 - Go ugly early.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Because there is still an entire world of non-covid diseases you don't want to catch?

I go maskless in non-crowded outdoors now that I'm vaccinated, but I don't think I'll ever ride the metro or bus again without one. A year cold/flu free was pretty nice.


Right? I haven't been sick since I started working remote, apart from a couple bad sinus days.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: It feels weird because I don't want to encourage the antivax/antimask assholes.  They're just so farking divorced from reality.


That's part of it for me. I'm vaccinated, but I live in texas, so....
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: nmrsnr: Because there is still an entire world of non-covid diseases you don't want to catch?

I go maskless in non-crowded outdoors now that I'm vaccinated, but I don't think I'll ever ride the metro or bus again without one. A year cold/flu free was pretty nice.

Right? I haven't been sick since I started working remote, apart from a couple bad sinus days.


Although I have said "It isn't plague, it's pollen" a few times.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: bloobeary: I actually enjoyed wearing a mask back during the winter. It kept my nose nice and warm.

It also helps keep allergies at bay



Yeah, the daily half-inch of pollen on my car windshield that collect overnight is a good reminder as to why it's still a good idea to wear a mask.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Brainsick: Wanderlusting: Everyone's PTSD is going nuts over all these fireworks .., I mean return to normalcy.

Just go and hide under the bed and try not to wet yourselves this time.

Hahahahahahahh!!!

Making fun of PTSD and those who experience it is sssssssooooooo edgy and cool!!!

Hahahahahahah!!!!

GFY


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
