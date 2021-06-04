 Skip to content
(AP News)   Bat found in Madison park tests positive for rabies. Officials cannot confirm or deny rumors it originated in a Chinese research lab or Transylvanian castle   (apnews.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I assume "Madison Park" is an "actress" with an OnlyFans page and the bat is a Louisville Slugger?

/too much internet...I should go for a walk or something
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Most bats have rabies. They're vectors for it.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not a bat, it's actually a vampire that threw a disappointing orgy.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: It's not a bat, it's actually a vampire that threw a disappointing orgy.


"I vant to suck your deeck."
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are there not any diseases that we can give to bats?

That feels a little unfair.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Most bats have rabies. They're vectors for it.


This....

I am confused on why this is news.

That's like a news story in Australia "Koala found in Sydney had chlamydia."

No shiat.

You should always assume a bat has rabies.  Unless you've raised it from birth and know everything it has come in contact with, assume it has rabies.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Are there not any diseases that we can give to bats?

That feels a little unfair.


You can try
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There was a reason to call it 'Mad City' back in the 70's
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It could be worse.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


at least it had a nice view of the flatiron building
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I lived in Madison, I once woke up snuggling a bat. I had a tiny porch and tended to leave the screen door open so the cat could go hang out on it whenever she wanted, and I guess I must have been irresistibly warm.

There was some screaming and running, and then when it was over, I couldn't find the goddamned bat. And that's how I ended up getting rabies shots. Apparently, bat bites are very tiny, and nobody in the emergency room was sure if I actually had one, so they decided better safe than sorry.

They injected me with a little needle at what they thought might be a bite site, and then simultaneously plunged a GIANT NEEDLE into each thigh like they were trying to pin me to the examination table with them. It wasn't fun, but it wasn't actually as bad as I was expecting.

When I moved out of that place about three years later, I found a mummified bat under one of the radiators. Little farker.
 
zulius
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Ocean Drive" by Madison Park
Youtube nVogoF-FGnk

/I only know about them because of my iPod from way back when...
 
