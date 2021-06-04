 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Thanks to Bolsonaro, South America is a Covid shiatshow   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Scary, South America, Argentina, So Paulo, populous country, Brazil, first cases of COVID-19, New cases, Last year  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But look how freedumbs they are.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I sure am glad America hasn't had an issue with government leadership completely farking up the covid response.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trump really gets around.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How have the Brazilian people not given this bastard the Mussolini treatment for this crime against humanity?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Covid is currently getting a pretty big surge right here at this moment. Chances are the schools in the country are gonna be ordered to close, and 6 are already shut down for cleaning due to reports of outbreaks there.
 
Maxi Dani
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: But look how freedumbs they are.


His approval rate is between 35 and 30%. But if you're talking about the president and its government, yes, very, very dumb.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

erik-k: How have the Brazilian people not given this bastard the Mussolini treatment for this crime against humanity?


I knew a teacher, we were in an exchange program together with some students, who was from Brazil. She still has family in Brazil as well, even though she's an American citizen now. According to her it's the fact Brasil has often had a completely dysfunctional government, or a grift / corruption riddled government, that has never really tried to actively protect it's citizens. Well, the racist bit plays out like anywhere else in Latin/South America. Add in a severe financial divide, poor people literally let their kids sell themselves for sex to get money to survive, a lot of crime, and a general feeling of powerlessness, with Bolsanaro playing the nationalist who wants to help the poor... Yeah they pretty much  just don't.

TL:DR

Brasil is a complete clusterfark, has been for a long time, and Bolsonaro plays that to his advantage
 
Maxi Dani
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Maxi Dani: edmo: But look how freedumbs they are.

His approval rate is between 35 and 30%. But if you're talking about the president and its government, yes, very, very dumb.


I'm sorry, between 25 and 30%.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One bit of non-shiatshow news from South America - Chile is making good progress on vaccination. Brazil not so much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bolsonaro is the kind of guy who decides he's going to get out the hole by digging harder.
Much harder:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
♫ Blame it on the Bosonaro♫
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to take Bolsonaro fer a scrape 'round Dinsdale's place.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

erik-k: How have the Brazilian people not given this bastard the Mussolini treatment for this crime against humanity?


The same reason Trump is still not in prison or dead. Justice is an illusion.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Trump really gets around.


It's this goddamn wave of greedy and short-sighted conservative "populist" politicians who get elected by appealing to those on the low-end of the IQ scale that will be the end of civilization.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"There is absolutely no national leadership fighting against the virus. In fact, our president plays on the same team of the virus. He continues not to wear masks and promote [conspiracies], for example."

You know this sounds awfully familiar for some reason.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

erik-k: How have the Brazilian people not given this bastard the Mussolini treatment for this crime against humanity?


Why is Two Scoops not walking around with his head underneath his arm?
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When does his term normally end? versus when will it end by the survivors?
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More cases of a seasonal virus in the fall, you say?

our worldwide epidemiological analysis showed a statistically significant correlation between temperature and incidence, mortality, recovery cases, and active cases," noted Caetano-Anollés. "The same tendency was found with latitude, but not with longitude, as we expected."
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: More cases of a seasonal virus in the fall, you say?

our worldwide epidemiological analysis showed a statistically significant correlation between temperature and incidence, mortality, recovery cases, and active cases," noted Caetano-Anollés. "The same tendency was found with latitude, but not with longitude, as we expected."


OMG IT REALLY IS JUST THE FLU
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: BullBearMS: More cases of a seasonal virus in the fall, you say?

our worldwide epidemiological analysis showed a statistically significant correlation between temperature and incidence, mortality, recovery cases, and active cases," noted Caetano-Anollés. "The same tendency was found with latitude, but not with longitude, as we expected."

OMG IT REALLY IS JUST THE FLU


Next you'll tell me that the number of cases in Texas didn't fall because they banned masks!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Covid is currently getting a pretty big surge right here at this moment. Chances are the schools in the country are gonna be ordered to close, and 6 are already shut down for cleaning due to reports of outbreaks there.


You're in Africa, right? Apart from south Africa, I haven't heard much about what's going on there.

Is covid causing problems with the AIDS cases?
 
minorshan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why vacc passport.

Funny, you never see Trump's kin killing lions abroad anymore.

/probably still stage killing wildlife, though
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Saturn5: Trump really gets around.

It's this goddamn wave of greedy and short-sighted conservative "populist" politicians who get elected by appealing to those on the low-end of the IQ scale that will be the end of civilization.


See also: victor orban
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: More cases of a seasonal virus in the fall, you say?

our worldwide epidemiological analysis showed a statistically significant correlation between temperature and incidence, mortality, recovery cases, and active cases," noted Caetano-Anollés. "The same tendency was found with latitude, but not with longitude, as we expected."


Wait, why would longitude have an effect on that?
 
tasteme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: One bit of non-shiatshow news from South America - Chile is making good progress on vaccination.


And yet they're also seeing a surge in cases and deaths - but they're primarily getting Sinovac (the vaccine China is exporting), so it's going to take much higher vaccination rates for them to reach herd immunity than Israel or the US.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Brazil is a huge petri dish for evolving new variants of COVID.
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: BullBearMS: More cases of a seasonal virus in the fall, you say?

our worldwide epidemiological analysis showed a statistically significant correlation between temperature and incidence, mortality, recovery cases, and active cases," noted Caetano-Anollés. "The same tendency was found with latitude, but not with longitude, as we expected."

Wait, why would longitude have an effect on that?


It wouldn't; that was probably thrown in to help prove that the latitude dependency wasn't just a matter of random chance, since if it was then a similar dependency would have shown up using just about any metric.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Smoking GNU: Covid is currently getting a pretty big surge right here at this moment. Chances are the schools in the country are gonna be ordered to close, and 6 are already shut down for cleaning due to reports of outbreaks there.

You're in Africa, right? Apart from south Africa, I haven't heard much about what's going on there.

Is covid causing problems with the AIDS cases?


Folks with uncontrolled AIDS are creating some interesting covid mutations after getting infected.
/we're doomed eventually
 
