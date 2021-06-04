 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The latest pump and dump scam?   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Abortion, Crisis pregnancy center, Pregnancy, crisis pregnancy centers, Needy Families program  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is an "anti-abortion clinic?"
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

edmo: What the hell is an "anti-abortion clinic?"


Crisis pregnancy center is the fancy name for it.

A crisis pregnancy center (CPC), sometimes called a pregnancy resource center (PRC),[1] is a type of nonprofit organization established to persuade pregnant women against having an abortion.[2][3]:1[4] CPCs generally provide peer counseling related to abortion, pregnancy, and childbirth, and may also offer additional non-medical services such as financial assistance, child-rearing resources, and adoption referrals.[5][6][7] CPCs that qualify as medical clinics may also provide pregnancy testing, sonograms, and other services.[8] However, CPCs have also frequently been found to disseminate false medical information, usually about the supposed physical and mental health risks of abortion,[9][10][11] but sometimes also about the effectiveness of condoms and the prevention of sexually transmitted infections.[12]

I wonder how effective it would be to prevent most of the need for abortions in the first place by educating women. Hell, who am I kidding. These are red states. Sex is bad for women. Should be shamed about.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Once again, solid proof that Republicans love the fetus but hate the children.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pump and dump scam? Mom?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Want to prevent abortions?

Take your teenage girl to the doctor and get an IUD put in. That alone would drastically reduce the number of abortions. When she's ready to have kids, the doctor can pop it right back out.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Once again, solid proof that Republicans love the fetus but hate the children.


"We're going to let real children starve to death so we can save potential children"
 
Stibium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Once again, solid proof that Republicans love the fetus but hate the children.


Fetal adrenochrome is much sweeter.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Want to prevent abortions?

Take your teenage girl to the doctor and get an IUD put in. That alone would drastically reduce the number of abortions. When she's ready to have kids, the doctor can pop it right back out.


IUD's are the bomb.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's not that the American Taliban is against abortion as a concept, they're fine with the rich thumbing their noses at the Sanctity of Life™. They're just against the poors having access because that might reduce the number of people needed to keep the for-profit prison system humming along. And I don't mean specifically prisons, poverty-wage jobs are just another for-profit prison system where you have a bit more freedom to move around.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the same people that think something like this is funny.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pump a kid she don't want into her, then dump her to to her own bootstrappiness because there isn't anymore welfare money to help with the costs.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To hell with your starving family. We have a political agenda to push.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Reverend J: Once again, solid proof that Republicans love the fetus but hate the children.

"We're going to let real children starve to death so we can save potential children"


Beat me by less then a minute.

GOP: "You have to have that baby!"
Lady: "But I am financially unable to care for a child at this time in my life!"
GOP: " too bad!"

after child is born

Lady: "You forced me to have this child. Could I get some food assistance?"
GOP: "Should have thought of that before having that child, slut!"

It's all about the control.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Mad_Radhu: Want to prevent abortions?

Take your teenage girl to the doctor and get an IUD put in. That alone would drastically reduce the number of abortions. When she's ready to have kids, the doctor can pop it right back out.

IED's are the bomb.


FTFY.
 
KiwDaWabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Once again, solid proof that Republicans love the fetus but hate the children.


It makes sense when you understand that Evangelicals generally believe that being poor is a moral failing.
 
Magnus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

olrasputin: RolfBlitzer: Mad_Radhu: Want to prevent abortions?

Take your teenage girl to the doctor and get an IUD put in. That alone would drastically reduce the number of abortions. When she's ready to have kids, the doctor can pop it right back out.

IED's are the bomb.

FTFY.


WHOOOOSH!!!!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As impressive as an IUD's stats are, it still comes a distant second to vagina dentata.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magnus: olrasputin: RolfBlitzer: Mad_Radhu: Want to prevent abortions?

Take your teenage girl to the doctor and get an IUD put in. That alone would drastically reduce the number of abortions. When she's ready to have kids, the doctor can pop it right back out.

IED's are the bomb.

FTFY.

WHOOOOSH!!!!


That was the sound of subby's dick fragments flying past?
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Once again, solid proof that Republicans love the fetus but hate the children.


Forcing women to have children they cant afford to educate is an important part of the GOP plan to eliminate the middle class and create a permanent poverty class to serve the rich.
 
Magnus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Magnus: olrasputin: RolfBlitzer: Mad_Radhu: Want to prevent abortions?

Take your teenage girl to the doctor and get an IUD put in. That alone would drastically reduce the number of abortions. When she's ready to have kids, the doctor can pop it right back out.

IED's are the bomb.

FTFY.

WHOOOOSH!!!!

That was the sound of subby's dick fragments flying past?


Pam.  On Sundays.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Once again, solid proof that Republicans love the fetus but hate the children.


They don't love the fetus either as "anti-abortion" states have the highest infant mortality rates.

What they love is having control over women.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: Want to prevent abortions?

Take your teenage girl to the doctor and get an IUD put in. That alone would drastically reduce the number of abortions. When she's ready to have kids, the doctor can pop it right back out.


But to put the IUD in, the girl gets to loose her virginity by a medical procedure.  I guess if she is already not virgin then it is OK.
 
