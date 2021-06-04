 Skip to content
(CNN)   Let's look at what states are primed for a major Covid outbreak
nakmuay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wyoming"

AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd hate to say "got mine, fark you", but thats pretty much how I feel unless you're one of the few who aren't able to take it for legit medical reasons.
 
goodncold
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think it has to happen. Then all the red state citizens will see that their blue state brothers and sisters are doing better than them and correct their ways.

/who am I kidding.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nakmuay: "Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wyoming"

[Fark user image image 610x458]


If at first you don't secede - try, try again.
 
Iczer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On the *local* Fix station yesterday they were saying that despite cases dropping in the country they're rising here in Washington. And then proceeded to show a county map showing the three that has rising numbers and all three happen to have one gigantic similarity by coincidence...
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
<Ctrl-F>Florida
Phrase not found

List fails.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

goodncold: I think it has to happen. Then all the red state citizens will see that their blue state brothers and sisters are doing better than them and correct their ways.

/who am I kidding.


Is it too early to say, if they don't protect themselves we're better off without them?  I mean, they will probably take a lot of people who are trying down with them, sadly; I'm done, though.  Go play in your plague pits, and we'll be by later to push some soil over you.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only one that surprised me was Georgia, as recent election results have shown it's becoming a lot more purple, would have thought they would be higher on the list. Perhaps the government there is being obstructionist to those willing to get the vaccine.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Iczer: On the *local* Fix station yesterday they were saying that despite cases dropping in the country they're rising here in Washington. And then proceeded to show a county map showing the three that has rising numbers and all three happen to have one gigantic similarity by coincidence...


The parts of Oregon with rising case counts are also the parts where the local sheriffs like the Bundy Bunch. Go figure.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Texas ain't far behind, although it's better in the larger cities. Get yer damn shots already.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My favorite idea for encouraging vaccination came from another Fark user (paraphrased):

Simply declare that America's vaccines will be given away to other countries. This seemingly generous move will spurn the hesitant into not wanting to lose "their vaccine" to others, especially if the destination country is a 3rd world nation that hates America.


Along the same lines, frankly I think Trump could have actually encouraged face mask usage if he branded them with a patriotic and war-like name, such as "Foreign-Flu-Shields."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pigeonhole: My favorite idea for encouraging vaccination came from another Fark user (paraphrased):

Simply declare that America's vaccines will be given away to other countries. This seemingly generous move will spurn the hesitant into not wanting to lose "their vaccine" to others, especially if the destination country is a 3rd world nation that hates America.


Along the same lines, frankly I think Trump could have actually encouraged face mask usage if he branded them with a patriotic and war-like name, such as "Foreign-Flu-Shields."


Nah, the best way is to have Biden say they're only giving the vaccine to Democrats.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Either we force them to get vaccinated, or lots more people will die.

Seems like we're pretty dead-set (heh) on the latter. So this is life now.
 
