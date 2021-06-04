 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Not news: Road trip to the beach. Still not news: With your four-year-old sister. News: You have an accident ten miles into your road trip. Fark: You're nine years old   (nbcnews.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Utah, 9-year-old Utah girl, Salt Lake County, Utah, Salt Lake City, police department, West Valley City, 4-year-old sister, responding officer  
•       •       •

510 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 1:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, kids these days. They sure do get into funny situations.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little farker would be grounded until he was 21.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See girls can't drive. LOL
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Little surprised  they made it 10 miles
 
ng2810
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now see if I was head of a corporation I'd get the family a new car and give the family a trip to Hawaii to swim with Dolphins. Imagine all the good PR...
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the owners had a tesla this wouldn't have been a problem.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: Little surprised  they made it 10 miles


Yeah, not too shabby. I'm surprised a 9 year old girl could even see over the steering wheel and reach the pedals at the same time.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: If the owners had a tesla this wouldn't have been a problem.


If a self-driving car takes your children across state lines without your permission, do you get to charge Elon Musk with kidnapping?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Satanic panic in the attic: Little surprised  they made it 10 miles

Yeah, not too shabby. I'm surprised a 9 year old girl could even see over the steering wheel and reach the pedals at the same time.


The pedals is why she brought her little sister.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Utah to California? That's a hell of a trip.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Double Fark: They lived in Utah, and were headed to California.

Somebody's getting grounded for this one.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.pinimg.com image 592x591]


"It's fun to do bad things."
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Haha, yeah this one should be fun for her parents when she makes teens.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Utah to California? That's a hell of a trip.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB Open: Once, while stationed at Hill AFB, I saw a little boy riding his tricycle on a busy, 4-lane road. I stopped with flashers on and walked back to see what the kid was doing. He was four and on his way to see his grandpa. I collected him and his tricycle into my minivan and took him back to his family. Good thing he couldn't access their car keys. CSB Closed.
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Satanic panic in the attic: Little surprised  they made it 10 miles

Yeah, not too shabby. I'm surprised a 9 year old girl could even see over the steering wheel and reach the pedals at the same time.


I'm thinking not reaching the pedals was both a help and a hindrance. It kept her at idling speed, but also kept her from reaching the brake.

(I always love these kids. They did wrong and need to be disciplined, but I admire their sense of adventure. And this one was good enough to bring along her little sister--and responsible enough that they were both buckled in.)
 
huntercr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CSB: The other day I saw a mom and dad letting their ~9 year old drive their golf cart through my neighborhood. Mind you there are no golf courses anywhere near my neighborhood and the city says all golf carts are treated as motor vehicles, require turn signals, has to obey traffic laws etc.
They were all smiling like it was a perfectly normal thing to do.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Plays NBC News fanfare...

NBC Nightly News Theme Song
Youtube ydQBSB6sDjc

Now that's quality news!

Oops.  I meant "Now that's quality news?"
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No one was injured in the crash in West Valley City, police said. The girl and her 4-year-old sister were the only ones in the vehicle, driven by the older girl.

Of course it was the older sister, having the 4 year old drive would just be silly.  And besides, she called shotgun.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Satanic panic in the attic: Little surprised  they made it 10 miles

Yeah, not too shabby. I'm surprised a 9 year old girl could even see over the steering wheel and reach the pedals at the same time.


The little one was on the floor pushing the pedals. " faster.....slower....... faster......slower....BRAKES...STOP...​...OH SHIAT! OOPSY!"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The girls told officers that they were headed to California because they wanted to 'swim in the ocean,'" police wrote.
Actually, what she said was they wanted to "get the fark out of Utah".
 
roc6783
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have a picture from last year or the one before of my 3 kids in my wife's car that perfectly captures their personalities. My oldest daughter (now 9) is driving, hunched over the wheel with a determined smile on her face, my son (now 6) is in the passenger seat buckled up and loving it, and my youngest daughter (now 4) is standing on the center console dancing.


This article gives me all the feels. Like I just want to go to my kids' school and hug them all and tell them I love them and yell at them to never do this and cry all at the same time.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn. That kid is going to be a handful as a teenager.

/ [goodluckwe'erallcountingonyou.jpg]
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

huntercr: CSB: The other day I saw a mom and dad letting their ~9 year old drive their golf cart through my neighborhood. Mind you there are no golf courses anywhere near my neighborhood and the city says all golf carts are treated as motor vehicles, require turn signals, has to obey traffic laws etc.
They were all smiling like it was a perfectly normal thing to do.


People use a lot of golf carts around here. Like your area, they're generally treated as motor vehicles, you need a DL to drive them and such, can't take them on bigger roads.  But It's still cute to see the younger kids take them out. Saw neighbor girls with friends the other day, looking like a clown cart with what seemed like 8 or more kids on there.

I like to see the neighbors with their St. Bernard looking even bigger in the cart--more visible than either of them--as if it's the Flintstones and they'll tip over making  the turn on the slope at the end of the road.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ng2810: Now see if I was head of a corporation I'd get the family a new car and give the family a trip to Hawaii to swim with Dolphins. Imagine all the good PR...


Wow. The story was about your daughter, huh?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

huntercr: CSB: The other day I saw a mom and dad letting their ~9 year old drive their golf cart through my neighborhood. Mind you there are no golf courses anywhere near my neighborhood and the city says all golf carts are treated as motor vehicles, require turn signals, has to obey traffic laws etc.
They were all smiling like it was a perfectly normal thing to do.


We have a similar situation in my neighborhood and the highlight is watching Dingus the Dad driving merrily along with his infant daughter in his lap, one arm 'buckling' her in, like "It's a golf cart! Who gets in an accident in a golf cart?"

Speed limit on my street is 30. He damn near reaches it.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

huntercr: CSB: The other day I saw a mom and dad letting their ~9 year old drive their golf cart through my neighborhood. Mind you there are no golf courses anywhere near my neighborhood and the city says all golf carts are treated as motor vehicles, require turn signals, has to obey traffic laws etc.
They were all smiling like it was a perfectly normal thing to do.


Your life sounds very difficult
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All my cars have manual transmissions. If you smell burning clutch you know they got your keys.

CSB/ When they were pre-schoolers my daughter and son would pretend to drive my father's pickup. My daughter would turn the steering wheel and periodically wave her fist and shout. just like mommy.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.