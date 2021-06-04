 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   If you're running from the cops and try to hide out in a building, maybe check the sign outside first. Just saying   (bbc.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 585x438]


Needs musical accompaniment.

Police Academy Soundtrack 1984 - El Bimbo (Bonus Track)
Youtube uycY_R0D2II
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's the last place they'll look!"

- every caper movie
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty smart akshully. No matter how many times they investigate, cops never seem to find all the other criminals there either.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They'll never find me here!"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 25-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Oh come on, England. Enough with the silly names for crimes. What do you guys call prostitution? Unlicensed fanny adjustment?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, reminded me of one time a few years back some joker from out of town tried to rob the Wells Fargo. Not knowing that the police station was literally around the corner. It didn't go well for him. (Still in jail last I heard)
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy like the fox, all the way to the bank police station!
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: A 25-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Oh come on, England. Enough with the silly names for crimes. What do you guys call prostitution? Unlicensed fanny adjustment?


Hooligans!
/nobody knows what it's like, to be a dustbin...
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The local constabulary described the incident as rubbish and declared the rogue knackered.
 
Publikwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Except for the cameras everywhere, I could have worked well.   He could have set up shop from the evidence room and sold more product.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A 25-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.


I'm concerned in the supply of drugs, too.

As in, my concern is in our society's problem with supplying harmful drugs.
 
