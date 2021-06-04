 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Yeah having a 'vile' image of kidnapped woman tied up on the back of your pick-up truck will probably get you some cred with your local rednecks but not much else (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
44
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.


Pikeys.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.

Pikeys.


Flappyheads
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be profiling, but I would probably keep pulling this guy over if I was a cop.

But real cops would probably give him a high five.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Flappyhead: Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.

Pikeys.

Flappyheads


Flaphead
Youtube exj2Q9xjSww
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Flappyhead: Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.

Pikeys.

Flappyheads


Those are Canadians
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, there is no candy?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.


Many American rednecks are descendants of English immigrants.  Redneck behavior wasn't invented here, but is actually a blending of redneck behaviors from many Northern European countries.

Americans did invent the term "Redneck" to describe other Americans, but it applies globally.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.


Redneck was apparently originally a term for Scottish Presbyterians.
 
The Southern Logic Company
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.


"Chavs" are the closest
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Flappyhead: Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.

Pikeys.

Flappyheads


Geez, who kicked your dags?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A pickup driver being a douche. What a surprise.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Snatch hoax"

Not to be confused with a hoax snatch.
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: A pickup driver being a douche. What a surprise.
[Fark user image image 392x392]


Some of us are assholes and jerks and dipwads not douches.  Please don't insult the douches by comparing me to them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Some of us are assholes and jerks and dipwads not douches.


Let us not forget about the pricks, dicks, wankers, asshats, and crapbags.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: A pickup driver being a douche. What a surprise.
[Fark user image 392x392]


I kid you not, I have a female co-worker with a pair of those hanging off the back of her Toyota Camry.

Sweet girl, but it does make me shake my head.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.


My guess would be "yokel." "White van man" - a reference to the white utility vans favored by independent contractors - has a similar unsophisticated connotation but is usually urban, not rural.

My favorite foreign word for redneck is the Greek τρωγλοδύτες; literally "troglodyte."
 
MFK
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Frankly, the kind of person who thinks this is funny should be put on a list and monitored moving forward.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Hey Nurse!: A pickup driver being a douche. What a surprise.
[Fark user image image 392x392]

Some of us are assholes and jerks and dipwads not douches.  Please don't insult the douches by comparing me to them.


I apologize. Right after I posted that, I realized it wasn't fair. Not all people that drive pick up trucks suck. Just the ones that put balls on the back of their trucks or purposefully spew black smoke or, apparently, put pictures of tied up women on their tailgates. Oh, and the assholes that pile junk 10 feet high and hold it down with a single bungee cord.
 
boohyah
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's three people at least at fault here... And at no time did anyh of them go 'hmmmm this is kinda farked up'. Not in the photography printing or purchase did one person go .... 'maybe not:
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was witness recently to an online argument whereby someone claimed "Redneck" was an ethnic term, and using it as a slur was therefore "a reason the LGBTQ community would never find acceptance."

So some southerners are starting to buy that line...just an FYI.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: A pickup driver being a douche. What a surprise.
[Fark user image 392x392]


So...why do papers pixellate the plate number in these articles? Liability concerns?
Seems like there's no argument that the image is an accurate representation of what was observed, so why are they concerned?

Show some backbone and display the plate number.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Hey Nurse!: A pickup driver being a douche. What a surprise.
[Fark user image 392x392]

I kid you not, I have a female co-worker with a pair of those hanging off the back of her Toyota Camry.

Sweet girl, but it does make me shake my head.


Trophy
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: So, there is no candy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Snatch hoax"

Not to be confused with a hoax snatch.


I encountered a hoax snatch in the Philippines as a young Marine, good times.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Southern Logic Company: Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.

"Chavs" are the closest


Not even close.

Chavs tend to exhibit clothing and behavior that is urban in nature, not rural.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It makes me sad that someone that is a designer has abused their power to create something like this. We need to calm people and stand up, not alarm."

So it seems the "Keep calm" brainwashing is working.  Unfortunately it seems to remove the ability to take a joke.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

boohyah: There's three people at least at fault here... And at no time did anyh of them go 'hmmmm this is kinda farked up'. Not in the photography printing or purchase did one person go .... 'maybe not:


What about the model?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/pretty much the safest for work I could find
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirMadness: I was witness recently to an online argument whereby someone claimed "Redneck" was an ethnic term, and using it as a slur was therefore "a reason the LGBTQ community would never find acceptance."

So some southerners are starting to buy that line...just an FYI.


Redneck is an ethnic term.

Have you ever used it to describe someone who isn't white?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: A pickup driver being a douche. What a surprise.
[Fark user image image 392x392]


Could be worse.....NSFW
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.


"Footballets"
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here.  It's just locker room design.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Pocket Ninja: Do they actually have rednecks in England? I figured they'd be called something uniquely British, like, I dunno, or "yamgammers" or "trolleyspits" or "faddyknockers" or something like that.

"Footballets"


"Footballers".  Dammit.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There is a variety of these tailgate wraps out there.

As classy as the drivers of pickup trucks that never get used as pick up trucks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Omg! Call 911 immediately. This guy has obviously not noticed he crushed someone's arm in the trunk, and couldn't possibly be doing a prank!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know who has a good sense of humor? The TSA.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x638]
Omg! Call 911 immediately. This guy has obviously not noticed he crushed someone's arm in the trunk, and couldn't possibly be doing a prank!


Waldo! Nooooo!
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So nothing to say about the women who actually made this possible by posing for the pictures?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MFK: Frankly, the kind of person who thinks this is funny should be put on a list and monitored moving forward.


And not have his license plate obscured when it's posted on the internet.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: big pig peaches: So, there is no candy?

[Fark user image 523x441]


haven't seen that in 10+ years
 
olrasputin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So did anyone else read from those weirdly censored time-appropriate compilation textbooks back in high school/college?

I mostly remember reading The Miller's Tale while we were learning about Chaucer, and that "grabbed her by the c*nt" was censored to "hugged her twixt the legs".

To this day, people talking about hugging makes me giggle a little on the inside.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And wow. This was absolutely the wrong thread.
 
On Twitter

