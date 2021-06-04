 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   It takes some balls to steal the sheriff's SUV from outside of his office. Brains not so much   (myfox8.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I SHOT THE SHERIFF...but I didn't steal his SUV..
 
Callous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The sheriff's office said the vehicle was locked at the time it was stolen.
The vehicle was not damaged.

One of these statements is untrue unless he left the keys where she could get a hold of them.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: A female suspect has been taken into custody.

Balls, eh?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why would anyone steal a GM vehicle with OnStar? Did she unlock it and start the motor with a CAN bus hack that was supposed to disable the OnStar as well?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's certainly one way to defund the piggies.
 
JesseL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Callous: The sheriff's office said the vehicle was locked at the time it was stolen.
The vehicle was not damaged.

One of these statements is untrue unless he left the keys where she could get a hold of them.


Locked, but the windows were down.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He left the keys in the car. What a putz.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
sounds like the sheriffs side piece got upset
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Callous: The sheriff's office said the vehicle was locked at the time it was stolen.
The vehicle was not damaged.

One of these statements is untrue unless he left the keys where she could get a hold of them.


On the nightstand?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dbirchall: FTFA: A female suspect has been taken into custody.

Balls, eh?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
