Tree hit by lightning Wednesday still glowing with heat the day after.
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This being Texas, I don't know if they could make fire work. Being they had such a hard time making electricity work.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
impress us
cook a potato in it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hugram: [i.imgur.com image 495x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn it, came here to make that same joke.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Merltech: This being Texas, I don't know if they could make fire work. Being they had such a hard time making electricity work.


Says the guy from Kansas...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought that said "Teen hit by lightning Wednesday still glowing" and thought we had some kind of superhero origin story going.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Glowing with heat"?  Derp.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Texan here.  Someone will be smoking brisket in that thing by the end of the day.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: I thought that said "Teen hit by lightning Wednesday still glowing" and thought we had some kind of superhero origin story going.


I had this same misread and was intrigued. I've seen pics of the fractal burn patterns people can get.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I knew the entrance to the Hellmouth was in Texas.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've seen a lot of pictures of fire and those were definitely some of them.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I find it hard to believe that a golf course like that doesn't own a hose long enough to spray that thing out.
 
