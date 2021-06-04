 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Last known letter sent before Amelia Earhart's disappearance found by California man. 'Send Lawyers, guns and money'   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Written in Braille and found in an attic in The Netherlands.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
something something blind, jewish girl...

dammit, too slow
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was I to know she was with the Russians too?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it the letter


AAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaa
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it detail how the coconut crab negotiations were going?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: Was it the letter

AAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaa


Look, if she was crashing, she wouldn't bother to write "AAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaaaaaaaaa ."-She'd just say it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: Was it the letter


AAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaa


It was a plane crash, so this would be followed by WHOOP WHOOP PULL UP WHOOP WHOOP PULL UP.

Then the comment: [Sounds of aircraft hitting trees]
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


RIP
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: dr_iacovone: Was it the letter

AAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaa

Look, if she was crashing, she wouldn't bother to write "AAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaaaaaaaaa ."-She'd just say it.


She could have been dictating it.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Sounds interesting. Tell me more."
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
by the time you read this i will already be gone. please do not come looking for me, as i'm sick of your shiat.  i'm tired of picking up your socks and cleaning your hair out of the shower drain. would it kill you to have cleaned the microwave once or twice?  i gave everything i had to the relationship and you gave nothing. you will find charges for flying lessons on the credit card bill. seems a small price to pay for all i've done for you.

have a good life.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame she was lost before I had a chance to vote for her - I hear she was a surfer, and a veteran!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the shiat hit the fan?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear James:

I unfortunately never received your copy of "Celestial Navigation for Dummies" and I wont be home to accept it for a few weeks.  If it get's returned to you please resend it I'll read it when I get back.

Regards,
Amelia
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Dear Mr. Bogart,
Did not appreciate your lawyer's tone...."
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know EXACTLY what happened to Amelia...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Man those Samoans are surly bunch...
 
alizeran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

alizeran: [Fark user image image 490x372]


Did-a-chick
dad-a-chum
 
1funguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny queso: by the time you read this i will already be gone. please do not come looking for me, as i'm sick of your shiat.  i'm tired of picking up your socks and cleaning your hair out of the shower drain. would it kill you to have cleaned the microwave once or twice?  i gave everything i had to the relationship and you gave nothing. you will find charges for flying lessons on the credit card bill. seems a small price to pay for all i've done for you.

have a good life.


That's the best letter anyone can get. It spells out specifically what "you" are doing wrong and why they're never coming back.

Guys, this is a clinic. Write this stuff down and be sure you do EXACTLY the same stuff AT THE VERY BEGINNING  OF YOUR RELATIONSHIP!!

Save 1/2 your stuff in 3 years...and this is a PROVEN SCREENING PROCEDURE before you have to start going to family functions and picking out  tuxes.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Thanks for the BJ.  - Al"
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I went to  Arizona, it was so hot no one could vote.  Just stand and melt, need to make a change.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cfw.sarna.netView Full Size


What do giant fighting robots have to do with a deaf dumb and blind girl?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was flying the Pacific
It's worse than you might think
Send lawyers guns and money
The bird has hit the drink
HAH
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the letter turned up in the lobby of the Hollywood Hawaiian Hotel.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It was exciting finding it after all those years, because it was kind of lost for a while," Person said.

You know what else has been lost for a while?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
MikeyFuccon:
I was flying the Pacific
It's worse than you might think
Send lawyers guns and money
The bird has hit the drink

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now Person says it's important that his mother's letters end up in the right hands. He hasn't decided yet who will get the historic pieces - perhaps a collector or museum for display -

Sure, he's looking for the right hands...to lay down the most cash.
 
