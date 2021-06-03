 Skip to content
 
The annual Trapper's Convention is back. It's not about folders
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sonny's headline is a keeper.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The price of most furs is so low that I cannot believe anybody would bother trapping.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trappers serve a purpose. Mainly population control and of course to provide fur. In my area trapping has declined as the older generation dies off. I raise high dollar rare breed chickens. I have some that are worth several hundred dollars each. I used to have one or two raccons mink etc get into them a year. I have had eleven coons five minks so far since November. So my whole chicken area is surrounded by traps and two good dogs and an electric fence. And I still had one get in last week.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My great uncle used to have a trapline and as a kid I used to help him out with it by which I mean I'd follow him and stay out of the way. It's a hard way to make a living as it is without having to deal with animal cruelty complaints from people that have no problem eating industrial farmed beef.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can dream Subby.. i can dream.

Darth Funjamin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Trapper
Youtube tbfA5L3YAO0
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a trap!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd rather be at the Trappist Convention.  They have better beer.
RocketRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Time to mine the perimeter.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where's the demand for it? When's the last time you saw anyone wearing an authentic fur coat?
Weird Hal
‘’ less than a minute ago  

