(Kent Online)   Bee experts called after hive starts swarming around a bin in busy town centre. Article worth it for the bowler hat alone   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had a few swarms of bees stop by in early spring, always called the local bee keeper to come by & get them.  He would tell me this:

a swarm in May is worth a load of hay;
a swarm in June is worth a silver spoon;
but a swarm in July is not worth a fly.

After saying that he would hand me a jar of honey, & take the swarm home with him......k/dar
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That guy immediately sped off on his velocipede after the interview.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*Orders a mint julep then pays by check

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stantz: *Orders a mint julep then pays by check

[Fark user image image 750x972]


He's missing his pipe
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you gave me no other information and handed me a series of photos and asked me to pick out the one who identified himself as "an amateur beekeeper"   it would be this guy 10 out of 10 times:
kentonline.co.ukView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Stantz: *Orders a mint julep then pays by check

[Fark user image image 750x972]

He's missing his pipe


Is that why his hand is in his pocket?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow.

Suburban England has insufferable douchebag hipsters too.  Never knew that.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Watch chain in vest, with a digital wristwatch chaser. Plus the twirled moustachio. Boyo is trying Very Hard to be "eccentric. "
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  

perigee: Watch chain in vest, with a digital wristwatch chaser. Plus the twirled moustachio. Boyo is trying Very Hard to be "eccentric. "


don't forget the pince-nez
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Douche chapeau
 
