 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Hugs are coming back now that people are getting vaccinated. The question for you is: Do you want to be hugged or not?   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
57
    More: Interesting, Hug, volume of confident hugs, Touch of any kind, year of social deprivation, hugs, much research, vaccinated person, Myka Meier  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 10:16 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That depends on what the person's preferences is. If a hot girl is hugging me, no problem.  If some guy named Bob that has the same bra size as for-mentioned hot girl, that would be a hard pass.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsolicited hugs are acceptable for family, very close friends, and more distant acquaintances in instances where the specific situational context requires a strong show of sympathy, support, encouragement, etc.

Hugging strangers without their explicit permission is never appropriate unless money has changed hands.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Merltech: That depends on what the person's preferences is. If a hot girl is hugging me, no problem.  If some guy named Bob that has the same bra size as for-mentioned hot girl, that would be a hard pass.


His name is Robert Paulson.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Merltech: If a hot girl is hugging me, no problem.


"No jugs, no hugs."
 
carkiller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Merltech: That depends on what the person's preferences is. If a hot girl is hugging me, no problem.  If some guy named Bob that has the same bra size as for-mentioned hot girl, that would be a hard pass.


What if his name is Steven?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Merltech: That depends on what the person's preferences is. If a hot girl is hugging me, no problem.  If some guy named Bob that has the same bra size as for-mentioned hot girl, that would be a hard pass.

His name is Robert Paulson.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflinx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NO!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No thanks
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Merltech: That depends on what the person's preferences is. If a hot girl is hugging me, no problem.  If some guy named Bob that has the same bra size as for-mentioned hot girl, that would be a hard pass.


A hard pass, you say?
** Scribbles on notepad**
Interesting.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Merltech: If a hot girl is hugging me, no problem.

"No jugs, no hugs."


I need that on a t-shirt.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I do not.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks like I need to re-sharpen my poking stick.

/back, You.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
By people I know and love, yes. By strangers or people I'm only passingly acquainted with, hell no. Hugs are a form of intimate contact, and I reserve them for people in my closest circle; boyfriend, friends, family. If you're outside that circle, we can shake hands, we can fist/elbow bump, we can wave.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Unsolicited hugs are acceptable for family, very close friends, and more distant acquaintances in instances where the specific situational context requires a strong show of sympathy, support, encouragement, etc.

Hugging strangers without their explicit permission is never appropriate unless money has changed hands.


Him: "Sir, please let go, this is an Arby's"
Me: "Money has changed hands."
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Merltech: That depends on what the person's preferences is. If a hot girl is hugging me, no problem.  If some guy named Bob that has the same bra size as for-mentioned aforementioned hot girl, that would be a hard pass.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you have big titties, yes in fact I do. Otherwise, don't touch me.
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Unsolicited hugs are acceptable for family, very close friends, and more distant acquaintances in instances where the specific situational context requires a strong show of sympathy, support, encouragement, etc.

Hugging strangers without their explicit permission is never appropriate unless money has changed hands.


Pretty much this, and only for very close family members.

I am not a person who likes to be touched, and sometimes I wish I had a personal CIWS to swat away folks that get a little too into my personal comfort zone (that includes you, Auntie) without my consent.

/significant others are of course on the "friendly IFF" list
//and maayybe Cheryl from Accounting
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll probably splooge the next time a woman hugs me, so I'm staying away from family for awhile.
 
Pimple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
no
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My group of friends is a hugging kind of group and nobody showed any interest in it at all when we finally got together for the first time in close to a year. No handshakes, no hugs, no nothing.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Only by people I know and like. One of things that doesn't distress me about COVID is handshakes have gone away. In the professions I've had, a firm handshake has been de rigeur, but I've always found them to be disconcerting. I don't know where your hands have been.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Unsolicited hugs are acceptable for family, very close friends, and more distant acquaintances in instances where the specific situational context requires a strong show of sympathy, support, encouragement, etc.

Hugging strangers without their explicit permission is never appropriate unless money has changed hands.


This.

The bigger question is handshakes. I like handshakes, i hate this fist bump, elbow shiat.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pimple: no


Yeah, squeezing pimples is so gross.
 
Taming of the shoe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
EXTRA Gum: "For When It's Time" | Longform Film
Youtube Gxm7Hu-IHJs
 
nakmuay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
F*ck yes, hugs are awesome. And unfortunately I have to even make this qualifier: bro hugs too.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I never feel comfortable when someone brings me in for a hug, and don't ever initiate (aside from cuddling with a gf, which is completely different) but I usually enjoy them once they happen.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

theflinx: NO!


YES!

And not just to be contradictory. I really want to hug people again. I even make sure I smell good at all times to be huggable. I can do bro hugs, man hugs, soft hugs, bear hugs, siy hugs, sincere hugs, half hugs, full hugs, group hugs.

EIP

/valid for Chicagoland area only at this time
//no refunds or exchanges
///third slashie high fives instead
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I abhor the unsolicited hug from the 'friend of a friend' who thinks they get rights to my personal space because my friend does.

Never initiate physical contact unless invited, handshakes included.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I like handshakes, i hate this fist bump, elbow shiat.


I don't like handshakes. They exist solely so some idiots can pretend they can look into my soul or whatever and take my measure, and for other idiots to play trump type games of pulling, squeezing, or yanking.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I abhor the unsolicited hug from the 'friend of a friend' who thinks they get rights to my personal space because my friend does.

Never initiate physical contact unless invited, handshakes included.


ENG_Notouchy.gif
 
carkiller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was hug-ambivalent before Covid; now in finding myself having to really pull back to keep from giving them all over the place. As much as I def-in-ite-ly enjoy solitude, the past year+ has seriously underscored just how much I really do need and thrive on in-person interaction, too, and now that I'm starting to experience it again, I'm having big feelings that won't stay in their jars all over the place about it. I started sobbing telling a coworker how I'd spent an hour talking about library stuff with another librarian, in the same room, for the first time in 448 days (yes, I've started counting/calculating them). I knew I'd missed it; I didn't know how much I'd missed it, and I totally want to hug the whole world about it coming back (but only with clear consent, of course).
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I abhor the unsolicited hug from the 'friend of a friend' who thinks they get rights to my personal space because my friend does.

Never initiate physical contact unless invited, handshakes included.


So what do you do if someone extends their hand to invite a handshake?
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hug my parents, my brother, my husband and that's it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I don't like handshakes. They exist solely so some idiots can pretend they can look into my soul or whatever and take my measure


Yeah, I've heard that from "manly men" and that's totally bullsh*t.

Fact is that handshakes release oxytocin, the feel-good hormone, and they came up with the soul-search thing because they're worried they're feeling gay.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember the 'Hugs not Drugs' campaign of the 80's? I propose the inverse 'Drugs for Hugs'
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Merltech: That depends on what the person's preferences is. If a hot girl is hugging me, no problem.  If some guy named Bob that has the same bra size as for-mentioned hot girl, that would be a hard pass.


I'll never turn down a hot girl pressing her boobies against me.
 
Pimple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: Pimple: no

Yeah, squeezing pimples is so gross.


lol
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
freemasonry.bcy.caView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Smackledorfer: I don't like handshakes. They exist solely so some idiots can pretend they can look into my soul or whatever and take my measure

Yeah, I've heard that from "manly men" and that's totally bullsh*t.

Fact is that handshakes release oxytocin, the feel-good hormone, and they came up with the soul-search thing because they're worried they're feeling gay.


I thought I was good with the elimination of handshakes last year, but I'm starting to come back around and appreciate their value.  Especially since I'm now always armed with a small supply of hand sanitizer.

Never, ever going to change my stance against buffets and cruise ships though.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: They exist solely so some idiots can pretend they can look into my soul or whatever and take my measure, and for other idiots to play trump type games of pulling, squeezing, or yanking.


And when someone does that, you just learned something about them from their handshake, demonstrating their value.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'll never turn down a hot girl pressing her boobies against me.


See the nice thing is you're in for the hug, she's got her boobs pressed against you, then you take your hands and grab her ass really tight pulling her in even closer, as this happens, you're now able to rub your manliness into her crotch and she can fell your member getting rock solid.

before you know it, its not even a hug anymore...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I abhor the unsolicited hug from the 'friend of a friend' who thinks they get rights to my personal space because my friend does.

Never initiate physical contact unless invited, handshakes included.

So what do you do if someone extends their hand to invite a handshake?


Well, if you're vaccinated you can quit being a pussy and shake his hand. If you're not vaccinated, get vaccinated so you can quit being a pussy and shake his hand.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Smackledorfer: They exist solely so some idiots can pretend they can look into my soul or whatever and take my measure, and for other idiots to play trump type games of pulling, squeezing, or yanking.

And when someone does that, you just learned something about them from their handshake, demonstrating their value.


I can learn that about them without skin contact just fine.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
yeah personal space was already a real thing for me, was actually glad when it became real for everyone else too. gonna be sad to loose that.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Merltech: That depends on what the person's preferences is. If a hot girl is hugging me, no problem.  If some guy named Bob that has the same bra size as for-mentioned hot girl, that would be a hard pass.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



But stay away anyway!!!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a large personal space, so no and stay further back.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Heard from a cousn today, his entire workplace was shut fown, everyone was sent home with tests being queued up and the workplace is being sanitized because of some idiot karen. She comes into wirk monday with the sob syory of "Oh my husband is ill and is being hospitalized" trying to garner sympathy and all but begging for hugs from the rest of the workforce.

Tuesday morning rolls in and peole come up to her at work inquiring as to how her husband is faring. Oh she says absentmindedly "he's been put into isolation in the ICU cause he tested positive for covid". Didn't even think about informing anyone right away when she found this out, didn't know what all the fuss was about.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.