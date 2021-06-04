 Skip to content
(NBC News)   WTF headline of the day: "TikTok bee-f? TikToker's critique of viral beekeeping influencer goes viral"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's like my gam gam used to say: "no one ever went viral in a beekeeper's suit."
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article gave me hives.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NBC is covering an internet fight. Everyone involved needs to be driven out to a quiet country road and murdered.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
TikToker's critique of beekeeping influencer

This is the world we live in.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aren't all TikTok videos staged? It's where attention whores go to whore.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Austin, Texas vs. Los Angeles, California thread? Should be fun.

Although I'm an LA farker, I'm on Texas' side here. They took a few clips of her doing things that seemed staged or poorly advised and blew it up into "girls suck."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, I've actually watched a bunch of this woman's videos here and there on youtube -- usually they pop up as recommended based on whatever vid I'm watching or because of similarity to YT channels I follow.  Anyhow, maybe her tik tok is different, but her YT videos are usually concise and to the point instead of stretched out for time with sh*t like "like and subscribe" or random breaks for sponsor shout outs. There are even times when she talks about why she doesn't need safety gear in whatever situation she's in at the moment.

I guess my point is that the videos are enjoyable, she doesn't seem to unnecessarily perform (e.g. not trying to sell herself based on looks), and she isn't hawking merch or raid shadow legends. Generally good content.  This outrage feels like she's catching flak for "being successful while attractive" and offering viewer-friendly content instead of academic lessons on bee removal techniques.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TikTok user @LAHoneyBeeRescue claims that Erika Thompson, who goes by @TexasBeeWorks on TikTok and has 6 million followers, is improperly handling bees in her videos and setting a dangerous precedent for viewers.

It's good to be concerned, because a huge TikTok following can become like a hive mind.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

This woman's

videos, next on NATGEO.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark formatting, next on the American Heros Nazi masturbation channel.
 
Monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm a beekeeper, and I'm very impressed by her. I have to wear a full suit when I inspect my bees as, over the years, I've been stung just too many times, and have developed a pretty good allergic reaction - had to go to the hospital when about 6 bees got into my veil through a slight tear that I did not see. that was not fun. Contrary to what a lot of beeks get, which is more immunity to the stings, my reaction has gotten worse. It's about 50/50 for reactions. I used to inspect with just a veil, shorts, t-shiat, and no gloves. Not anymore.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The one from LA is just one of those unhappy people who can only lift themselves up by knocking other people down just like I do, you festering meatbags.
 
jlt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I've watched her videos too, and agree with your assessment.
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what a beak-eeper may look like
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Driver: That article gave me hives.


Oh honey.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She should wear safety gear. One of her  stupid followers are going to end up stung to death trying to imitate her.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: She should wear safety gear. One of her  stupid followers are going to end up stung to death trying to imitate her.


Should she though?  That's just how she works.  I worked for a commercial beekeeper during the summers when I was in college and we would only suit up if the colonies were Aficanized.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've seen my local beekeeper handle bees without any protective gear.  It surprised me, but I don't find it shocking.

I believe the stinging rebuke is unnecessary.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: drjekel_mrhyde: She should wear safety gear. One of her  stupid followers are going to end up stung to death trying to imitate her.

Should she though?  That's just how she works.  I worked for a commercial beekeeper during the summers when I was in college and we would only suit up if the colonies were Aficanized.


Isn't Texas the North American hub for Africanized bees
 
starlost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
