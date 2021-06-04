 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Volcano Discovery)   Two 5.9 earthquakes hit the subduction zone of Gold Beach, Oregon   (volcanodiscovery.com) divider line
19
    More: News  
•       •       •

715 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 9:00 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rga184
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Any geologists out here can tell us if this is a sign that "the big one" might becoming?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ore-GONE!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was one quake, a second report of the same earthquake:

A second report was later issued by France's Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS), which listed it as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake. Other agencies reporting the same quake include the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) at magnitude 5.3, and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) at magnitude 5.3.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rga184: Any geologists out here can tell us if this is a sign that "the big one" might becoming?


Sometimes these can be a prelude to the big one.  Other times, they are the big one.  We won't know until the big one happens.  So I guess what I'm saying is, time to start sucking each others' dicks.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well of the big one hits that's one way to fix the housing market out there.

/seriously hope it's not a sign of the big one.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: rga184: Any geologists out here can tell us if this is a sign that "the big one" might becoming?

Sometimes these can be a prelude to the big one.  Other times, they are the big one.  We won't know until the big one happens.  So I guess what I'm saying is, time to start sucking each others' dicks.


Finally
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"If you're in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rga184: Any geologists out here can tell us if this is a sign that "the big one" might becoming?


I doubt it's a precursor to the big one. A magnitude 5-point-whatever is barely a wet fart in geological terms unless it occurs at a very shallow depth beneath a populated area.

If it were a 7 or higher I might be slightly concerned (mainly if I were close to the coastline) but earthquakes are notoriously difficult to predict. A swarm of quakes in the same area might be an indication of foreshocks, but even then I wouldn't lose sleep over it.

Just be reasonably prepared to evacuate to higher ground and you'll be ok.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't forget to play with the foreshock a bit while you're down there sucking.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: It was one quake, a second report of the same earthquake:

A second report was later issued by France's Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS), which listed it as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake. Other agencies reporting the same quake include the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) at magnitude 5.3, and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) at magnitude 5.3.


So, it was four earthquakes then.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My favorite "The Big One" story involved a series of quakes on the San Andreas faultline, with everyone panicking and heading east.  The story ends with the main character looking out over the Arizona ocean.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Walker: It was one quake, a second report of the same earthquake:

A second report was later issued by France's Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS), which listed it as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake. Other agencies reporting the same quake include the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) at magnitude 5.3, and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) at magnitude 5.3.

So, it was four earthquakes then.


I'm seeing double! Four Crustal Quakes!!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In case I'm not the only non-rock-talking guy here,

Subduction zones are where the cold oceanic lithosphere sinks back into the mantle and is recycled. They are found at convergent plate boundaries, where the oceanic lithosphere of one plate converges with the less dense lithosphere of another plate.

Hope that helps explain the headline.

Not much, me. But now I have to go find an article I can be all smart about periglacial geomorphology, so I can feel less like a dumbdumb.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

perigee: periglacial geomorphology


That sounds like a euphemism for "land get smooshed."
 
Seacop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stationed in Astoria Oregon for 5 years with the Coast Guard. Had to build our COOP (Continuity of Operations) plan for a major event.

A Cascadia subduction event was the only thing we couldn't plan a bounce back from. Every angle we looked at the only plan was "Don't die".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: It was one quake, a second report of the same earthquake:

A second report was later issued by France's Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS), which listed it as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake. Other agencies reporting the same quake include the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) at magnitude 5.3, and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) at magnitude 5.3.


My mistake. It looks like there was another one. That report just didn't make it clear unless you scroll down and read the next report.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Earthquakes to the left of me
Volcanos to the right
Here I am
Stuck in the middle with you.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does anyone have a link to that PNW tsunami early warning so?
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, it was in the subduction zone and on the ring of fire so......wake me up when it's an 8 or higher....

/ bonus, I live here
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.