Scientific study finally establishes which generation is the most sensitive.
    Baby boomer, Narcissistic personality disorder, new study, narcissistic people, baby boomer generation, older generations, younger generations, generation-specific trends  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a card-carrying Boomer, I hate to point this out. Trump is also a Boomer.

"Sensitive"??? No.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh. Whatever. Same as it ever was
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From TFA:
...they grew up in a time when the government provided privileges like social security

Wha? So there's no more Social Security now?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd say that the methodology in that study (to put it charitably) is less than robust.

One inherent flaw is that "baby boomers" are an arbitrary construct created for the purpose of marketing rather than a cohesive age cohort.

People's individual identity is strongly shaped by their adolescence and being an adolescent in 50's and 60's was a hell of a lot different than becoming one in the 1970's.

The study's birth dates for boomers spans 20 years.

Contrast that with the age ranges marketers use for the generations that followed them, Gen X spans 15 years, Gen Z 13 years, etc.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thelibertarianrepublic.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
every generation is the same
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comment by a person wo didn't read the article.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientific fads are like fashion fads

no more no less
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: As a card-carrying Boomer, I hate to point this out. Trump is also a Boomer.

"Sensitive"??? No.


This study only was only carried out on humans
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, that "ok boomer" insult died fairly quickly, didn't it.

/Waits for "ok boomer" response
//Not a boomer
/// It's Friday! 😱
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: As a card-carrying Boomer, I hate to point this out. Trump is also a Boomer.

"Sensitive"??? No.


Oh, he is, just maybe not in the way you're thinking of.

''Sensitive'' as in empathetic? You're right, he's very not.

''Sensitive'' as in willing-to-whine-at-the-drop-of-a-hat-​at-even-the-SLIGHTEST-smide-of-pushbac​k-or-criticism? Oh, he absolutely, 100% is sensitive to that degree. The slightest suggestion that someone else might know more than him, might be better at ANYTHING than him, he cannot handle in the LEAST.

We *saw* this, and it's one of the reasons things like mask wearing and the dangerousness of the pandemic became a political issue.

He's sensitive in the fact that I have made nanoscale films that are thicker than his skin. He 100% has no ability to ignore insults, to let slights go, ANYTHING.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, this study does seem to be discussing the later, where 'sensitivity' is and 'hypersensitivity' are traits of narcissism, and NORMALLY decrease (you get less narcissistic) as you get older, but showed that, on average, the boomer generation was more narcissistic than millenials.

From the article:

The researchers used "hypersensitivity" to determine a person's level of defensiveness, which William Chopik, a social-personality psychologist at Michigan State and a co-author of the study, said they defined as being unreceptive to others' feedback and lashing out at any criticism toward one's self. They found that younger generations are less hypersensitive than older generations. This suggests the millennial generation, which includes people who are currently between 23 and 38 years old, is less sensitive than the baby boomer generation, which includes people between the ages of 55 and 73.


which means Trump is the farking ur-example of this.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to Largest-Ever Study On Narcissism"

Of course you are.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arkansized: From TFA:
...they grew up in a time when the government provided privileges like social security

Wha? So there's no more Social Security now?


Well, not until your statically dead. I think my full benefit is when I hit 78 or something in that ballpark.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arkansized: From TFA:
...they grew up in a time when the government provided privileges like social security

Wha? So there's no more Social Security now?


Social Security has run out on you and me. We do whatever we can. Gotta duck when the shiat hits the fan.

/doobity do wop say what yeah
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They looked at all the generations, Boomers and Milennials.

Whatever.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: Also, that "ok boomer" insult died fairly quickly, didn't it.

/Waits for "ok boomer" response
//Not a boomer
/// It's Friday! 😱


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stan unusual: I'd say that the methodology in that study (to put it charitably) is less than robust.

One inherent flaw is that "baby boomers" are an arbitrary construct created for the purpose of marketing rather than a cohesive age cohort.

People's individual identity is strongly shaped by their adolescence and being an adolescent in 50's and 60's was a hell of a lot different than becoming one in the 1970's.

The study's birth dates for boomers spans 20 years.

Contrast that with the age ranges marketers use for the generations that followed them, Gen X spans 15 years, Gen Z 13 years, etc.


You sound defensive.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Meh. Whatever. Same as it ever was


Same as it ever was.
Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime (Official Video)
Youtube 5IsSpAOD6K8
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: They looked at all the generations, Boomers and Milennials.

Whatever.


Found the Gen Xer
 
turboke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My grandparents are from the 1920s and 1930s. What does that make them? Interbellinis?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotCodger: As a card-carrying Boomer, I hate to point this out. Trump is also a Boomer.

"Sensitive"??? No.


My parents are Boomers, but they worked their asses off and made a business for themselves.
On your profile I see you own a cat.
My cat Izzy wants to get out of this COVID lockdown and have some fun.  My family business is finally back on after a year and a half break starting next month.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

turboke: My grandparents are from the 1920s and 1930s. What does that make them? Interbellinis?


Greatest Generation, I think, if in the USA.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They looked at narcissistic traits like.... stubbornness.

I love that one, it's highly subjective, being stubborn is not automatically bad, it is being tenacious, persistent or steadfast. It is being doggedly determined to meet your goals. However, if you refuse to do something someone else wants you to do, you are called stubborn with every negative connotation on top.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

