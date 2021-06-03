 Skip to content
(ABC 10 Sacamento)   Let's not call them Karens. That slurs a wide-ranging group of people. Let's find a more objective way to describe the women kicked out of the pool --- bigots. Bigots who have since paid a lawyer to say gay kissing is sexual intercourse
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Worried about the children" and yet flipping the bird and shouting the f word.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Christian.
 
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Let's call em "GTFO of my city"
 
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's pretty farking shameful that they got an attorney to write this:

"This incident had nothing to do with homophobia, racism or even kissing. It involved what appeared to be sexual intercourse and inappropriate activity in close proximity of children.

Young children should not be forced to witness explicit sexual activity in a hotel swimming pool in the middle of a summer afternoon irrespective of gender or sexual identity. When members of the party politely and respectfully asked that some of the sexual activity be toned down because children were close by in the pool, they were met with aggressive verbal attacks."

They were kissing. All that mischaracterization about kissing, which other hetero couples were doing at a pool with a bar.

I guess for $200 some attorneys will write anything. It's not like they're easy to disbar. Probably a friend or relative of theirs, or someone in a local or online anti-LBGTQ group.
 
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How about calling them "Ivankas" instead?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's stop calling them Karens? 

Fark user imageView Full Size


sure thing, Karen.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.


What do we call the male-equivalent?
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?


Trump.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuts to that.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "Worried about the children" and yet flipping the bird and shouting the f word.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Christian.


Well, to evangelicals, it's damaging for Children to see that people can love each other, even when the church says they shouldn't.

Now committing acts of extreme violence against those people? That's a teaching moment for the Children.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CPR is kissing, so if you are drowning....
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ItachiNai: raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?

Trump.


Chad or Tucker.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a very teachable moment. If you see two people kissing (or banging) in a hotel pool, just ask the manager to say something to them. If it's kissing, he won't do anything, if it's banging, he'll kick them out. In any case, you won't become the worst kind of famous.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?


I've heard it was Ken, but it hasn't stuck very well.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?

I've heard it was Ken, but it hasn't stuck very well.


I think Tyrone Slothrop nailed it with Tucker.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on what you are kissing I suppose.

And let's not stop calling them Karens, it pleases me.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they used to be called busy-bodies. But a lot of them are pretty dumpy so maybe it's not so apt.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that I'm outing myself as a prude and a geezer, but I don't think anyone, regardless of gender or orientation, should kiss in public for more than a two count.  I give teenagers a bit of a pass because of surging hormones and often lack of a private place.

These two are in a hotel.  Go up to your room and plow to your hearts content.  Is it necessary to have a make out sesh at the pool?

Fark the Xtians, too.  You don't need to create a scene unless there was actual sex.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is these folks were more Anti-PDA than Anti-Gay.

They need a good, hard farking.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?


Ken's or Kevin's.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Depends on what you are kissing I suppose.

And let's not stop calling them Karens, it pleases me.


Id rather we call them bigots.  Referring to them as Karens is very vanilla.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The greatest shame is reserved for the idiots who can't turn their farking phone sideways.
 
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It involved what "appeared to be" sexual intercourse? So, what, was one lady's face buried in the other's crotch? Were either of their swimsuit bottoms pulled down? Were they wielding a colorful piece of silicone shaped like an erect penis? Were they moaning in ecstasy as they approached climax? I'm betting not; most adults have the sense to keep that far out of public view. I'm confident they were sharing chaste kisses and maybe snuggling closely to each other, and that was more than enough for these benches to release their inner Mrs. Lovejoy and demand somebody please think of the children.
 
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thorpe: It's pretty farking shameful that they got an attorney to write this:

"This incident had nothing to do with homophobia, racism or even kissing. It involved what appeared to be sexual intercourse and inappropriate activity in close proximity of children.

Young children should not be forced to witness explicit sexual activity in a hotel swimming pool in the middle of a summer afternoon irrespective of gender or sexual identity. When members of the party politely and respectfully asked that some of the sexual activity be toned down because children were close by in the pool, they were met with aggressive verbal attacks."

They were kissing. All that mischaracterization about kissing, which other hetero couples were doing at a pool with a bar.

I guess for $200 some attorneys will write anything. It's not like they're easy to disbar. Probably a friend or relative of theirs, or someone in a local or online anti-LBGTQ group.


You see, this is why I would have recorded video for a good long while, so I had evidence of what reality happened.

Yes-siree, just recording evidence here.
 
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?

Ken's or Kevin's.


Ken's or Kevin's what?
 
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: My guess is these folks were more Anti-PDA than Anti-Gay.

They need a good, hard farking.


No they specifically targeted the gay couple not the straight couples doing the same thing.

They were anti-gay and racist as well.
 
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ukexpat: punkwrestler: raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?

Ken's or Kevin's.

Ken's or Kevin's what?


That is what the male Karen is...
 
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Serious Black: So, what, was one lady's face buried in the other's crotch? Were either of their swimsuit bottoms pulled down? Were they wielding a colorful piece of silicone shaped like an erect penis? Were they moaning in ecstasy as they approached climax?


go on.
 
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Private_Citizen: raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?

I've heard it was Ken, but it hasn't stuck very well.

I think Tyrone Slothrop nailed it with Tucker.


Works for me.
 
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"It's unfortunate that they've had to stoop to lies when again, this all could have been a teachable moment," Veasley said.

And that's the problem. These folk aren't too keen on that edu-ma-cation stuff, particularly when it comes to things they don't want their precious little snowflakes to know about. Like evolution. Or how babies are made. Or that gay people exist.
 
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: ukexpat: punkwrestler: raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?

Ken's or Kevin's.

Ken's or Kevin's what?

That is what the male Karen is...


It was a comment on your grammar.

"Kens" and "Kevins" are plural.

You improperly used the possessive forms, "Ken's" and "Kevin's".
 
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?


karens for both work for me.
 
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The kids in question are mortified by their parents behavior. I know as a kid that anything that my parents did to draw attention, good or bad put me in that awkward spotlight too. I hated that!
 
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I know that I'm outing myself as a prude and a geezer, but I don't think anyone, regardless of gender or orientation, should kiss in public for more than a two count.  I give teenagers a bit of a pass because of surging hormones and often lack of a private place.

These two are in a hotel.  Go up to your room and plow to your hearts content.  Is it necessary to have a make out sesh at the pool?

Fark the Xtians, too.  You don't need to create a scene unless there was actual sex.


Yeah, it kind of depends on what was happening.  If there was a couple of any orientation going at it hot and heavy in the middle of the day at a hotel pool, it's farking trashy.  This seems like manufactured drama because someone didn't like being called out.
 
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What they're saying is that my cherry got popped long before my nether region had any direct contact with a lady's nether region.

Doesn't feel like the two are the same.

YMMV
 
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Worried about the children" and yet flipping the bird and shouting the f word.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Christian.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm of an open mind on what the couple might have actually been doing. Where their heads and hands might have been at various times. But my takeaway is that they weren't actually told to leave.  Events instead seemed to say:  "We just told them we'd hurt them if they decided to stay. They left of their own accord."
 
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I know that I'm outing myself as a prude and a geezer, but I don't think anyone, regardless of gender or orientation, should kiss in public for more than a two count.  I give teenagers a bit of a pass because of surging hormones and often lack of a private place.

These two are in a hotel.  Go up to your room and plow to your hearts content.  Is it necessary to have a make out sesh at the pool?

Fark the Xtians, too.  You don't need to create a scene unless there was actual sex.


If you are too uptight to see people kissing in public, your best bet is to just stay home where it's safe. Keep the television and internet off as well, just to be extra cautious.
 
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?


Kens.
 
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
BJ's aren't sex.

- B,C.
 
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.


This.
 
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/i/status/13994386​2​666507468
 
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cafe Threads: "Worried about the children" and yet flipping the bird and shouting the f word.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Christian.

Well, to evangelicals, it's damaging for Children to see that people can love each other, even when the church says they shouldn't.

Now committing acts of extreme violence against those people? That's a teaching moment for the Children.


Violence is wholesome.  Love is icky.
 
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA:  Veasley said she told the woman she understood where she was coming from. She joked that when she was younger she saw a lesbian couple making out and "you know, here I am now." She added that the woman didn't appear to be happy about her response.

I love this response.
 
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?


I've been trying to get Kasper to catch on, but no success yet
 
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
WTF is gay kissing?
Does it require specialized tools or permits?
Or is it just regular kissing?

Sounds like some whiners freak flag is at half mast and wants the rest of us to morn with them.
 
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: punkwrestler: ukexpat: punkwrestler: raerae1980: Diogenes: Memes, like genies, do not easily go back into their bottles.

And as long as there will be Karens in substance, acting out, there will be that meme.

What do we call the male-equivalent?

Ken's or Kevin's.

Ken's or Kevin's what?

That is what the male Karen is...

It was a comment on your grammar.

"Kens" and "Kevins" are plural.

You improperly used the possessive forms, "Ken's" and "Kevin's".


Hey, maybe punkwrestler is a grocer.  You don't know.
 
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Private_Citizen: Cafe Threads: "Worried about the children" and yet flipping the bird and shouting the f word.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Christian.

Well, to evangelicals, it's damaging for Children to see that people can love each other, even when the church says they shouldn't.

Now committing acts of extreme violence against those people? That's a teaching moment for the Children.

Violence is wholesome.  Love is icky.


Religion of peace?
 
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: https://twitter.com/i/status/13994386​2​666507468


I love this ... Karma is not only a biatch, but apparently she's also an angry lesbian.

No, you can't come on my boat, but grab a hold of my gay pride flag and I'll tow you to shore
 
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am down with 'bigot', but somehow that doesn't capture the full depth and breadth of their entitlement and imperative to dictate to others.

'Tsarina'?
 
