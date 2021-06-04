 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Hobby Lobby sues antiquites professor alleging that the ancient manuscripts he sold them to go on display at their museum next to their black market antiquities were in fact stolen from a cabal of drug dealers   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my sincerely held religious belief that Hobby Lobby should not be allowed recourse to the court system that I help pay for.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed from their usual collection stolen from terrorists.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I loathe Hobby Lobby's politics & religion. But the professor stole from a museum.

I really, really loathe the professor for forcing me to admit Hobby Lobby is right.

/Why couldn't you have sold fakes to Hobby Lobby for their museum like everyone else?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sackler?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee. When I say I bought stuff from drug dealers, the court usually gives me prison time.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm..which grifter do I loathe more?
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait... did they think Biblical era antiquities would not be stolen? I don't remember Corinthians 2 ever mentioning the Carolinas or Nebraska.
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Sackler?


Yup. Same ones.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They belong in a better museum.

Something may have been lost from the film script.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
 After that stunt Hobby Lobby pulled with the courts I don't care what happens to them, even if they've been wronged.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"You have to come to court with clean hands!!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Well, I loathe Hobby Lobby's politics & religion. But the professor stole from a museum.

I really, really loathe the professor for forcing me to admit Hobby Lobby is right.

/Why couldn't you have sold fakes to Hobby Lobby for their museum like everyone else?


Hobby Lobby isn't pissed that the items are stolen, they love stolen antiquities.

The problem they have is they paid top dollar for stolen items that they are either going to have to hand back or are worth nothing.
 
Rindred
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Caveat emptor
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well played, subby.

Religious zealots are easy to con.  See Mark Hofmann, the subject of The Mormon Murders
 
brilett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They really should get a new hobby.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Translated from the Quran:
"O ye who believe! stand out firmly for Allah [God], as witnesses to fair dealing, and let not the hatred of others make you swerve to wrong and depart from justice. Be just: that is next to piety: and fear Allah. For Allah is well-acquainted with all that ye do."
 
drogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Impossible to prove it was him. He hid behind seven private sale proxies!
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Translated from the Quran:
"O ye who believe! stand out firmly for Allah [God], as witnesses to fair dealing, and let not the hatred of others make you swerve to wrong and depart from justice. Be just: that is next to piety: and fear Allah. For Allah is well-acquainted with all that ye do."


Is an interesting quote. But any god that commands me to fear them can go jump from the universe for all I care. I'll continue being good and fair simply because it is the right thing to do.
 
StanleyCoulter [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The professor worships a trickster deity, and thus it was an act of holy obligation to deceive Hobby Lobby.  Will no one think of his religious freedom???
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Give the $7M to the museums who were robbed.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: As opposed from their usual collection stolen from terrorists.

As opposed from their usual collection stolen by terrorists

. And sold to Hobby Lobby to support a radical terrorist organization no questions asked
/Fixed it for you
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When Hobby Lobby gets their money back I've got a real deal on the actual nails used on Christ on the cross. I don't know how Home Depot got these priceless artifacts but I am willing to put a price on them.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Tyrone Slothrop: As opposed from their usual collection stolen from terrorists.

As opposed from their usual collection stolen by terrorists. And sold to Hobby Lobby to support a radical terrorist organization no questions asked
/Fixed it for you


With, what I'm sure, is money from religious, tax exempt sources.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brilett: They really should get a new hobby.


Well they are lobbying for it.

I'll see myself out.
 
