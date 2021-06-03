 Skip to content
(Guardian)   England's outbreak of the Delta Covid Variant increases the risk of hospital admissions   (theguardian.com) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I view this as another warning that we're relaxing too soon here in the US.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: I view this as another warning that we're relaxing too soon here in the US.


You are correct, Sir.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not only that, but they have to transfer through Atlanta to get to the hospital.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Most of the Delta variants will get canceled when connecting through Atlanta.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't let the fungus take your eyes...
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Not only that, but they have to transfer through Atlanta to get to the hospital.


S.o.b :/
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
they're singing the delta blues
 
philotech
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: I view this as another warning that we're relaxing too soon here in the US.


I still can't believe Biden and Cuomo are so gung ho about relaxing the mask mandate after being so critical of others relaxing their mandates over the last year... It's completely politically, not scientifically motivated...

// I've been facepalming our response from day 1
// I had hope for the administration change
// apparently it's just all politics
// Biden is Trump if He had the ability to keep the inside thoughts in...
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lol.

We're so scared of upsetting other countries that we're now using names that carry no informative value.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-06-0​4​/what-do-we-know-about-delta-kappa-cov​id-variants/100190414

Both Kappa, also known as B.1.617.1, and Delta, also called B.1.617.2, are considered subtypes of what's been referred to as the Indian variant - B.1.617.
 
oldfool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn! The learning curve on covid is unreal.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gar1013: Lol.

We're so scared of upsetting other countries that we're now using names that carry no informative value.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-06-04​/what-do-we-know-about-delta-kappa-cov​id-variants/100190414

Both Kappa, also known as B.1.617.1, and Delta, also called B.1.617.2, are considered subtypes of what's been referred to as the Indian variant - B.1.617.


Like the good old days when POTUS used the virus to stoke anti-China hysteria. Now how are we supposed to know who to blame?
Delta is so uninformative.
/sarcasm
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oldfool: Damn! The learning curve on covid is unreal.


a lot harder when dealing with people incapable of learning
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: Lol.

We're so scared of upsetting other countries that we're now using names that carry no informative value.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-06-04​/what-do-we-know-about-delta-kappa-cov​id-variants/100190414

Both Kappa, also known as B.1.617.1, and Delta, also called B.1.617.2, are considered subtypes of what's been referred to as the Indian variant - B.1.617.


Who the fark cares?
 
mekkab
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: We're so scared of upsetting other countries that we're now using names that carry no informative value.


no, we're proven to be racist pieces of shiat so we're trying to curb/kerb that.  But just like COVID precautions, you can't fix stupid (i.e. us. All of us!) and it won't work.

/but it's a quality effort.
//That the link doesn't even attempt, because "Great Blighty" or something
 
minorshan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: I view this as another warning that we're relaxing too soon here in the US.


While I'm generally there with you feeling-wise, hasn't the science just shown that if you're vaccinated, the mutations aren't making you sick?

AKA: you might be vaccd but like crime scene DNA, you can distribute it

/and don't you pretend you didn't binge true crime in lockdown
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
73% of Delta cases are in unvaccinated people and only 3.7% Delta cases are in people who've had both doses, while only 5% of people hospitalised with this variant have had both jabs.


What percentage of Brits have been vaccinated so far?


It has been found in Australia too.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-06-0​4​/vic-delta-variant-of-coronavirus-dete​cted-in-australia/100190460
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gar1013: Lol.

We're so scared of upsetting other countries that we're now using names that carry no informative value.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-06-04​/what-do-we-know-about-delta-kappa-cov​id-variants/100190414

Both Kappa, also known as B.1.617.1, and Delta, also called B.1.617.2, are considered subtypes of what's been referred to as the Indian variant - B.1.617.


Well, it's probably pissing Greece right off, so it's got that going for it.
 
