 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week's theme is "Album Covers." Ever say to yourself, "Self, this artwork I made looks like it could be a neat album cover"? Show us that artwork of yours AND tell us what that album would be (Contest open)   (fark.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Contests  
•       •       •

67 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 12:00 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week our theme is "Album Covers." Ever say to yourself, "Self, this photo/painting/drawing I made looks like it could be an album cover"? Show us that artwork of yours AND tell us about that album. Also have I said "album cover" enough times? Album cover.

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's F'Artiste winner, common sense is an oxymoron for truly Great Blue Heron - and check out all the creative F'Artistes we have!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I created this album art for a single released back in 2018. I've illustrated a few covers for this talented fella, but this is my favorite.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Here's one I actually made only around a month ago. It came out kinda cool so I figured I'd share it, too. It's a country/folk album being put out in a month or so by a local CT artist. I'm in the process of creating an animated video for the title track & I'm having a blast with it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
This 2020 collage would be a good cover for a dream pop, shoe gaze album.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Great Wall of Sound, self-titled Album. Rock and pop song covers played mainly on traditional East Asian instruments with Phil Spector-style sound engineering.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS forgetted votey

not awake yet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

About 1997...
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: Unbridled Apathy: [Fark user image 425x425]

A band called Dorothy put out an album with similar art.  They might fire up the infringement lawyer

Dorothy Rock is Dead

[Fark user image image 400x300]


Lol. I made I got the pic from a random Flkr search. Band name from random Wikipedia article. Album name was also some other random search. It was a thing on fb 10 years ago or more.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's one of her favorite songs, so I imagine it would be an album of quick crunchy jabs that sound like this...
 
Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.