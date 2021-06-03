 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Remember the Castle Fire in California last year? Turns out it killed about 10% of the world's giant Sequoias   (npr.org) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Sequoia, Sequoiadendron, California, Sequoia National Park, mature giant sequoias, Tulare County, California, Castle Fire, tenth of the world  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess they shouldn't have put all their giant sequoias in one castle. It was bound to fall over and sink into the swamp eventually.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember the castle fire, what happened?
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cormee: I don't remember the castle fire, what happened?


You had to be there.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That said, big oof. Godspeed, good trees, and may god help us all as this becomes the new normal.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foxyshadis: That said, big oof. Godspeed, good trees, and may god help us all as this becomes the new normal.


God got bored of this Sims game and is just putting us all in a locked house with no bathrooms now.
 
cSquids
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cormee: I don't remember the castle fire, what happened?


Lightning happened, which in California is a pretty rare occurrence and it took place right in middle of fire season, so fire season was particularly bad and in places that fires rarely start in.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sad. But wildfires also activate the seeding process in coniferous trees.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foxyshadis: That said, big oof. Godspeed, good trees, and may god help us all as this becomes the new normal.


Its the new normal because humans are farking morons who didnt understand why fires are good for a forests health. Now instead of just clearing the underbrush and overgrowth out while leaving the big trees alive everything will turn to ash because there is so much fuel
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: foxyshadis: That said, big oof. Godspeed, good trees, and may god help us all as this becomes the new normal.

Its the new normal because humans are farking morons who didnt understand why fires are good for a forests health. Now instead of just clearing the underbrush and overgrowth out while leaving the big trees alive everything will turn to ash because there is so much fuel


So you're saying we need to rake the forests now?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Sad. But wildfires also activate the seeding process in coniferous trees.


And in 300 years or so, MAYBE we'll have some giant trees there.

I heard something about that local microclimate being now too warm and/or dry for sequoias to grow well.
 
Maxor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: lifeslammer: foxyshadis: That said, big oof. Godspeed, good trees, and may god help us all as this becomes the new normal.

Its the new normal because humans are farking morons who didnt understand why fires are good for a forests health. Now instead of just clearing the underbrush and overgrowth out while leaving the big trees alive everything will turn to ash because there is so much fuel

So you're saying we need to rake the forests now?


We need one moderate clean out of the underbrush where we've stopped fires from happening for the last 5 to 15 years and then for the most part leave s*** alone.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You ain't seen nothing yet, folks!

\thanks, global warming deniers
\\and that includes people who don't deny glonal warming, but still approve fossil fuel development
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.