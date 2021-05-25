 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reason Magazine)   Texas deputies sexually assaulted at booze and sex filled prostitution stings. Bonus: tax payer funded trips to sex shops   (reason.com) divider line
8
    More: Ironic, Republican Party, Democratic Party, Al Gore, Assistant Chief Chris Gore, bachelor party' prostitution stings, Joe Biden, John Kerry, fellow Democrats  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 4:30 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Texas plus cops plus institutional sexual harassment plus "We have to be abusive assholes to maintain cover".

Yeah, life isn't nice for female deputies
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
ACAB
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that the system is more interested in prosecuting sex workers for existing than they are protecting them.

The same institution views them as non-humans.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Women.  They just can't handle real-world training techniques.

/s /s /s /S
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys-Police Truck
Youtube PScmRiaZhwk
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Just a reminder that the system is more interested in prosecuting sex workers for existing than they are protecting them.

The same institution views them as non-humans.


^^THIS!!^^

This precise abuse of power actually happens globally. It's not new, and it's blatantly aimed, not at fixing the problem, but actually farming it.

THIS is the face of the patriarchy. You SHOULD feel outrage at the widespread nature of these exact kind of 'legal-gray-area operations', and the open-secret retaliation for anyone reporting to internal affairs.

Providing social workers and sexual health services is what the taxpayer's money SHOULD be spent on, NOT sex dens for senior cops.

/the machine I rage against
 
PunGent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Nobody ever says "f*ck the fire department"..."
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PunGent: "Nobody ever says "f*ck the fire department"..."


Rarely do fireFIGHTERS go around SETTING fires. But 'crimefighters' are constantly going around COMMITTING crimes.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.