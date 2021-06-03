 Skip to content
 
(Gothamist)   Investigators find MTA's description of plummeting chunks of subway as "isolated incidents" relied on reports from track inspectors who didn't bother with the doing-the-job part of doing their jobs   (gothamist.com) divider line
    New York City Subway, New York City Transit Authority, Inspector, MTA Inspector General, elevated tracks of Queens, part of track inspectors, MTA's internal watchdog  
Cafe Threads
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg
3 hours ago  
How is it I've never stumbled across one of these "Don't-do-the-job" Jobs? Is it that I've never had the balls to try to just not do it?

/I need to be the anti-Nike?
 
GardenWeasel
2 hours ago  
The problem with society is people.
 
Marshmallow Jones
1 hour ago  

Bootleg: How is it I've never stumbled across one of these "Don't-do-the-job" Jobs? Is it that I've never had the balls to try to just not do it?

/I need to be the anti-Nike?


They're called 'government jobs'.   Not much pay but huge benefits and you don't really have to do anything.
 
jjorsett
1 hour ago  
'Severe penalties" = suspension. Look out, this might violate the "cruel and unusual" prohibition of the Constitution.
 
khatores
1 hour ago  

Bootleg: How is it I've never stumbled across one of these "Don't-do-the-job" Jobs? Is it that I've never had the balls to try to just not do it?

/I need to be the anti-Nike?


Most of these don't last very long over the course of time. Eventually it gets found out.
 
Ragin' Asian
1 hour ago  
The subway system is 100 years old. In a thread just yesterday I expressed my love for New York public transit. I freely admit the MTA governance is a mess. It's run by members appointed by NYC and the state governments of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. They're always at each other's throats.
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
Black Sheep - The Choice Is Yours (Official Video)
Youtube K9F5xcpjDMU
 
maxandgrinch
55 minutes ago  
Let's not fix the problem; just put up a net to catch the broken parts.

Works in New York and in San Francisco on the Golden Gate.
 
Purple_Urkle
54 minutes ago  
They're weather balloons. 🛸
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: How is it I've never stumbled across one of these "Don't-do-the-job" Jobs? Is it that I've never had the balls to try to just not do it?

/I need to be the anti-Nike?


I had one. Very briefly.

You need to be a special kind of person to have one, and by special, I do mean "special."

It seems like an easy job to do, but really it isn't. If the guilt doesn't get to you, the grinding boredom will.
 
cyberspacedout
35 minutes ago  
How old is that viaduct, anyway? They probably should've replaced it long ago with one that had a deck.
 
DigitalDirt
16 minutes ago  
Marshmallow Jones:
They're called 'government jobs'.   Not much pay but huge benefits and you don't really have to do anything.

Or UNION, these a-holes got drunk and stoned on the job and did not get fired, my ass would be on the curb if I did that.

https://www.torquenews.com/106/chrysl​e​r-ordered-rehire-workers-caught-drinki​ng-smoking-pot-during-lunch

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: How old is that viaduct, anyway? They probably should've replaced it long ago with one that had a deck.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Why a duck?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
15 minutes ago  
As a professional inspector myself, I just have to say that preventive safety checks are just soooo boring. It's much more exciting and interesting to inspect things after a catastrophic failure.
 
