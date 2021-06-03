 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Mexican family unhappy with neighboring pool   (yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not from here?
Is it the Moroni family?
Did someone there marry Mark Denisyuk?

I'd buy a boat. A house boat
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But now they can offer exclusive tours, rooms for AirBNB, and a gift shop celebrating Mexico's Newest Cenote!


Cenote
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse. It could be this:

World's Only Moving Mud Puddle
Youtube Ek1buV2HA68
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just throw in a virgin, you'll be fine.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
?Ay! Es no bueno!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the Sanchez family heard a loud crash on Saturday they first thought that it was a lightning strike."

Happy Sinkhole de Mayo.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes, that's a real sinkhole, not just a place in the road where the roadbed washed out and the asphalt collapsed, which is what the local news here calls a "sinkhole."

/I wish them luck
/On the other hand, maybe they can sell tickets.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see your mom took a dump in the backyard again.
 
zzottt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I never water my lawn.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In a video posted on social media, two men were seen approaching the hole shortly before it expanded suddenly, forcing them to run to safety.

But enough about Mama June's partially pulled apart grilled cheese sandwich.
 
