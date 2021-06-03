 Skip to content
 
(Zillow)   Sure it's nice, until you find the body of a young Canadian tourist in it   (zillow.com) divider line
19
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St Andrews cross built in?
Me likey
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you're drunk and want to go to bed.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heating: No Data
Cooling: None

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that top floor of the wizards tower. That would be a sick d&d room.
 
Bammer71
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the headline reference...
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bammer71: I don't get the headline reference...


Yeah. I'm curious what it is.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bammer71: I don't get the headline reference...


I think it's this. Dead girl found in the water tower of an LA hotel.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where I left that
 
Left Leg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nailed to the perch: Bammer71: I don't get the headline reference...

I think it's this. Dead girl found in the water tower of an LA hotel.


Too soon.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: So that's where I left that


The water tower? It's been right there in that same spot for over a century.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

little big man: Heating: No Data
Cooling: None

[Fark user image 600x347]


Having lived a good 20 years at the SoCal coast, I can assure you won't need either.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

little big man: Heating: No Data
Cooling: None

[Fark user image 600x347]


It's a block from the beach, no AC necessary, might need some heat though.

I wonder how they got away with building it that high?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For $5 million I expect the house to have an elevator.  At least a domestic freight one big enough to hold bulky furniture.
 
Ravage [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's no trap door cutout for that case of stairs going to the first floor deck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nailed to the perch: Bammer71: I don't get the headline reference...

I think it's this. Dead girl found in the water tower of an LA hotel.


the part of the Netflix thing where the girl talks about showering and brushing her teeth in the water that tasted bad and smelled because there was a dead body in it made me ill. even thinking about it made puke in my mouth a little.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: For $5 million I expect the house to have an elevator.  At least a domestic freight one big enough to hold bulky furniture.


so... i used to work on fire towers and rigging up a home made elevator isn't exactly the most complicated thing to do. It involves a few pulleys and some good ropes and some buckets filled with rocks.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: I wonder how they got away with building it that high?


They didn't, next question.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mikefinch: so... i used to work on fire towers and rigging up a home made elevator isn't exactly the most complicated thing to do. It involves a few pulleys and some good ropes and some buckets filled with rocks.


Making that or a swing crane for the deck would be fun.  My dad put in a cargo elevator and code enforcement was looking over his shoulder for most of the installation, though.
 
